Homeless charity marks Alzheimer’s month

Cricklewood’s Ashford Place is inviting members of the local community to come together to celebrate World Alzheimer’s Month this September. The event is part of a global campaign to raise awareness of the condition and to challenge the stigma associated with it.

The theme of this year’s World Alzheimer’s Month, celebrating its fifth anniversary, is ‘Remember Me’.

The aim is to focus on the concept of memory, of appreciating the challenges brought upon by Alzheimer’s and looking at how to deal with them.

As a demographically older group in the UK, the Irish have the highest estimated prevalence of dementia of any ethnic group in the country. In England, it is estimated that approximately 10, 000 Irish people are living with dementia.

To help raise awareness, Ashford Place is encouraging everyone to get involved with a special event on September 27.

Hosted in its dementia cafe, visitors can meet up with the centre’s members and share their favourite memories with one another. There will be music and dancing, health tips, refreshments, memory-sharing and arts and crafts on offer during the afternoon.

The CEO of Ashford Place, Danny Maher, explained how it was vital for everyone to think about dementia, particularly those in the Irish community.

“With an ageing Irish population, the Irish community has the highest estimated prevalence of dementia of any ethnic group in England,” he said.

“Local Authorities and the NHS are already overstretched so it is incumbent on them and the Irish community to work together to support those living with dementia to live well.”

The event takes place on Tuesday 27 September between 2.00pm-4.00pm at Ashford Place, 60 Ashford Road, Cricklewood, NW2 6TU.

• For more information, please email danny.maher@ashfordplace.org.uk