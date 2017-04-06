Holidaymakers drown in Shannon

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

An Irishman and his British wife tragically drowned in the River Shannon a few days into their holiday.

The bodies of Frank Dunne, 39, from Malahide, Co. Dublin, and his wife Alexandra Malkin Dunne, 34, were recovered near Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Leitrim, last week.

The couple, who had been living in Munich, were believed to be visiting family. Relatives and friends became concerned when they failed to keep an appointment and no one could make contact with them.

Gardaí said Mr Dunne’s body was discovered near a boat the couple had hired at around 2pm on 31 March. His wife’s body was found near the bridge dividing Leitrim and Roscommon a few hours later.

One theory is that one of the couple fell into the water and the other drowned in a desperate rescue attempt. However, the police are treating their deaths as accidental until a full post-mortem is carried out.

Local Councillor Enda Stenson said a pall of gloom descended over the town following the tragedy while a number of friends paid tribute on social media.

“Spoke to Frank at work just the other day… cheerful and easygoing as ever. My heart goes out to you and your family,” one wrote.

Another added: “To both families my heart is broken for your losses. RIP to two of the most beautiful, caring, down-for-the-craic pair anyone would ever meet, in great and fond memories.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn