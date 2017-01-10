Herts mourns developer Tom Bugler

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Popular Clare-man from Mountshannon was an active supporter of his local Irish community

The Irish community in Hertfordshire is mourning the the loss of property developer, Tom Bugler, who passed away on 4 January at the Wellington Hospital in St John’s Wood. The 80-year-old, Clareman was a well-known face in construction, charitable and golfing circles across Hertfordshire and London.

Born into a large extended farming family in Kilateera, Mountshannon, Country Clare, Tom was the eldest of four, and a keen hurler in his youth. He arrived in the UK in 1958, first settling in digs in Tottenham, north London.

On arrival in England he met his wife, Una, a teacher from Tubbercurry in Sligo. The couple were married in 1960 and had 46 happy years together before her sudden death in 2006.

Tom spent many years working for the McInerney Group, where he acted as a director for the company. In 1982, he left to set up own private development company from the dining room in his home in Croxley Green, aptly name ‘Mountshannon’. His son, Kieran, now 53, joined him in 1985, quickly followed by Denis, now 55, in 1989, then Andrew, now 48, in 2000. The lads now run the company with its team of 80 full-time staff and over 1,000 in the field.

Tom was a key figure of a many social sporting clubs and associations, and a founding member of the London Irish Golf Society. In 1978, he became captain of West Herts Golf Club in Croxley Green, near Watford, and he sat on the forward planning committee for many years. Always active, Tom was a member of the West Watford Golfing Society – serving as president – and he also gained membership to other prestigious sporting clubs including the MCC.

It was said that he would always make the time for others and was always the first to ask how they were doing. He was described as firm but fair in the workplace, and inspired among his staff, with many staying with him for a lifetime.

He was incredibly proud of his heritage and where he came from but like many others of the era, he embraced all that was good in England.

Tom’s Funeral will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Rickmansworth on Friday 13 at 11am.

We are expecting large numbers; you may wish to attend the removal on 12 January at 5pm at the same church.

In other news: