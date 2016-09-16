Help ease anxiety at home

With news that Zayn Malik has pulled out of another gig because of his ongoing battle with anxiety, sufferers around the world are finally seeing the debilitating condition being talked about.

Fellow singers Adele and Taylor Swift have also admitted to feeling anxious in the past, as has Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried. So instead of suffering in silence, now is the time to seek help. You can even help yourself with the aid of certain yoga positions, breathing techniques and changing up your diet.

Yoga

When using yoga to help easy anxiety, you need to choose poses that work on calming the mind.

Twist

Lying on the ground with your arms outstretched, hug your left knee to your chest before letting fall to the right. Either keep your neck neutral or look to the left. Breathe deeply for five, and then change sides.

Legs up the wall

Lying on your back with your legs pressed against a wall is great for chilling your nervous system. Your arms should be by your sides, and relax for as long as you need.

Child’s Pose

This simple pose releases tension in the back, neck and shoulders, and is great for anxiety sufferers as it calms the nervous system. Begin on your hands and knees, spread your knees wide apart while keeping your big toes touching. Sit up straight and lengthen your spine up through the crown of your head. On an exhalation, bow forward, draping your body between your legs. Keep your arms long and extended, palms facing down.

Breathing technique

Author Jane McGonigal is a big advocate of power breathing, a method which has one simple rule – exhale for double the amount of time you inhale. By following this technique, it slows down the heart rate and relaxes the muscles, similar to when the body rests or sleeps and ultimately restores calm.

Diet

Mind Body Green previously reported that some of our favourite comfort foods, including sugary snacks dairy and fats, could be contributing to feelings of anxiety. While it’s easy to reach for one of these food sources when you’re feeling stressed, tired or down, try to opt for something fresh and nutritious instead to help boost your mood.

