‘Hear Me Out’ calls for private repeal conversations

May 23, 2018

‘Hear Me Out’ were exhausted by ‘all of the graphic posters, nastiness and upset’

Irish abortion referendum campaigners ‘Hear Me Out’ are calling for a new initiative of mobilisation and solidarity to Repeal the 8th. They are asking the people of Ireland to have a private conversation with an undecided voter. They believe that through gentle conversations and sharing stories they can help them to “understand the compassion, care and dignity a YES vote will afford the women of Ireland.”

‘Hear Me Out’ are a small group of friends who were “exhausted by all of the graphic posters, nastiness and upset that this referendum has brought on”, and set out to bring it back to people and conversations. The initiative built up to a national day on May 20th and then throughout the following week until the day of voting on the 25th.

Michelle Darmody “I am one of the co-founders and I wrote about my own experience of abortion, it was printed in a national newspaper. It made me realise that my story, and everyone else’s story, had the power to change peoples hearts. When something happens to someone you love it puts it in a very different light. You see the hurt and the harm on a much different level, you feel it in a way that no poster or slogan can make you feel.”

The group set up a website, twitter and facebook last week and have since been overwhelmed by people’s support and generosity in sharing. Many women sent their personal stories to add to the website.

“To be honest it has been harrowing and upsetting at times. Women and families have been telling us such personal and tragic stories, it is hard not to get winded each time you hear another one. I really hope all this bravery is rewarded with a yes, that these brave women will be allowed to move-on, and take time to heal in a country that will begin, from that day forward, to treat them better. And I hope, with all of my might, that Ireland will make me proud and vote yes this Friday.”

They say their favourite #HearMeOut person has been Kay

This is Kay. She’s 97 years old (she asked me to say she’s never had Botox!) She was going to vote No. After lots of chats and a heart to heart this afternoon she said she can’t choose for anybody else & will vote Yes. #HearMeOut #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/GWj0y8h1ig — Hilary OHaganBrennan (@blascatering) May 20, 2018

(and Graham Norton of course)

I try to keep out of politics but this does seem like a very reasonable, civilised approach to a campaign, that at times, has been anything but. https://t.co/wOrTTC1iDv — graham norton (@grahnort) May 20, 2018

Graham Norton weighed in on the referendum debate for the first time, tweeting to his 1.3 Million followers about the importance of #HearMeOut he was followed by Dara O’Briain and international press. This all came on the heels of a launch host by Father Ted’s, Mrs Doyle (Pauline McLynn), as she poured tea for Christy Moore, Marian Keyes and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

