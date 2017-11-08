Healthiest and unhealthiest Irish places named

November 8, 2017

Dublin’s city centre is the unhealthiest part of Ireland – for some – according to new figures from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office based on the country’s most recent census.

The CSO’s Health, Disability and Carers report says the capital’s city centre is home to people with some of the worst health in Ireland, while Dún-Laoghaire-Rathdown on the south side has some of the best health rates in the country.

The 2016 Census was the second in which Irish people were asked to rate their own health. Malahide had the highest percentage of people (92.5 per cent) who considered themselves to be in either good or very good health. Carrigaline (92.4 per cent) ranked second and Maynooth was third (91.8 per cent), all well above the national average of 87 per cent.

The town where the greatest number of people stated that their health was bad or very bad was Longford (2.9 per cent).

When ranked by local government administrative counties, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown came top, where 89.9 per cent considered themselves to be in good or very good health – – the highest rate in the country. It was followed by Meath (89.6% per cent) and Kildare and Cork County, both at 89.5 per cent.

Dublin City had the smallest percentage of people (82.8 per cent) who considered themselves in goof health.

Dublin City had the lowest percentage at 82.8 per cent, Cork City and Longford followed with the next lowest at 83.6 per cent and 85.3 per cent. Some 87 per cent of Irish people felt they had good or very good health, down slightly from 2011 when it was 88.3 per cent. Nearly six in 10 (59.5 per cent) of men felt their health was very good, compared to 59.3 per cent of women.

There’s been a significant increase in the number of Irish people with a disability: 643,131 people who said they had a disability, or 13.5 per cent of the population, an increase of 47,796 people (8 per cent) on the 2011 figure of 595,335.

Above the age of 70 to 74, 27.7 per cent of women had a disability rising to and 73.3 per cent among women older than 84.

The increase in the number of older people means the actual number of people with a disability over 65 has increased by 20,319 over the five years, from 204,069 in 2011 to 224,388 in 2016.

