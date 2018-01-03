Plea for return of school’s stolen IT equipment

January 3, 2018

Headteacher’s plea for return of school’s stolen IT equipment

A head teacher has issued a plea to help recover thousands of pounds worth of stolen IT equipment after thieves broke in to a Manchester primary school over the Christmas holiday.

Robbers targeted St Mary’s RC. Primary School in Levenshulme on December 28, stealing 30 new Acer Chromebook laptops and 48 iPad minis.

Head teacher Mrs Mylene McGuire said: “I am so fed up. The school is an absolute mess. They clearly knew what they were doing.

“Watching them back on CCTV, you can see them getting a step ladder out of a very specific cupboard. They knew where the alarm was. They were clearly very organised.’

“We haven’t even been able to replace all the laptops that were stolen last time. The ones that were taken replaced many of the ones that were taken earlier in the year.

“Anyone who has been into school will know the time and care that goes into our learning environments. The whole place has been ransacked.

“Please, if you hear anything that could relate to this incident, contact the police.

“We really need this equipment to be recovered.”

The break-in is believed to have taken place on December 28 at around 6.20pm, with the thieves believed to have been inside the building for approximately an hour.

Destroyed

Classroom windows and door frames were smashed and the school’s safe was destroyed. Forensic investigations have taken place at the school and Greater Manchester police are investigating.

The break-in was the second time the school has been the victim of burglary in 2017. The school was also targeted on the first day of the summer holidays with thieves getting away with laptops.

In 2015, vandals also caused more than £10,000 of damage at the school when they torched a log cabin – containing outdoor equipment worth thousands of pounds – in the school’s grounds.

The school has very strong Irish connections particularly in sport, and enters a team into annual the All Britain Competition in Greenford, West London, this year reaching the final in their age group.