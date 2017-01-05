Add some texture to lifeless tresses

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Flat, lifeless hair is the stuff of nightmares

But thanks to a host of popular products now on the market, you can now update your tresses just by adding in some texture.

One of the ultimate tools when adding some texture and volume to hair is the trusty backcombing brush. Now Structure have quite literally bottled this idea with their GLAMTEX Backcomb Effect Spray. While it mimics the glamorous nature of backcombing, it’s substantially quicker than doing it yourself with a brush. This is also a fantastic product if you have finer hair and are looking for a quick way to inject some volume.

A popular way of adding some texture to hair is to go for a relaxed, beachy finish. OSMO Matt Salt Spray is top of our list, thanks to its light citrus fragrance and ability to make you look as though you’ve just stepped out of the surf!

Use on damp hair before blow drying, and use a backcombing brush underneath the crown of your hair afterwards if you want a bigger look. Shake the top sections of hair over the top of the backcombed pieces to finish.

If you have a bit more time, then another way to get some texture into your look is to wash your hair, brush through and wind small sections around your finger while still wet. Do this over your whole head, let it dry naturally and then you’ll have beachy waves that would leave even the most avid surfer girl green with envy. For a tighter wave, instead of winding the hair around your finger, work into tiny plaits and unravel when hair is naturally dry – this will give you a crimped look without damaging the hair with an actual crimper.

To complete your look, apply a generous spritz of the CO by Andrew Collinge Hairspray. For added volume tip your head forward and spray from roots to ends, shaking the head at the end for a relaxed finish.

© Cover Media