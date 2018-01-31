Guinness finally releases alcohol free beer

Guinness finally releases its alcohol-free beer

January 31, 2018

Guinness finally releases its alcohol-free beer

Guinness has just released its Open Gate Pure Brew Non- Alcoholic Lager.

“After two years of experimentation, we’ve developed a way to brew a fully fermented non-alcoholic lager that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our other great tasting beers,” said the brewery.

It describes the finished product as “a full-flavored, crisp golden lager with a fruity, hoppy taste… for all occasions!” Guinness’ lead brewer John Casey said: “Whether you’re seeking alcohol or not, we think great tasting beer is the goal.”

“Many non-alcoholic beers are made by taking a conventional beer and boiling away the alcohol which can impact the taste. From the start, we were determined to brew a non-alcoholic beer with the same process we’ve perfected over the last 259 years.

“It has taken two years of experimentation, but we’ve come up with a way to fully brew beer using a special yeast strain that only produces a very limited amount of alcohol.”

For now the beer is only available at the brewery and at 250 pubs in Dublin.

See www.guinnessopengate.com for more information

You may also be interested in: