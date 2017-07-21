Central London bar raises £25,000 for youths

An Irishman’s hospitality company helped to raise more than £25,000 for charity last month by holding a summer party at its flagship restaurant in King’s Cross.

Green and Fortune, which is headed up by John Nugent, collected the funds for New Horizons Youth Centre, an organisation that supports vulnerable and homeless young people in London and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The event took place at the Rotunda Bar and Restaurant on York Way and was attended by more than one hundred individuals committed to raising awareness of what the charity does.

Mr Nugent said: “New Horizons is such a great charity and we’re delighted to be able to help them in this very special year for them.

“As a hospitality provider, we employ a number of young people across the business and witness first-hand the issues many of them face daily, it’s fantastic to see a charity dedicated to supporting them and raising awareness of homelessness in particular.

“The generosity of the people attending was encouraging to see and the money raised will make a huge difference to the day-to-day operations of the charity.”

Staff at the restaurant – who all wore special branded t-shirts – laid on a barbeque before a raffle took place at the venue’s canal side terrace.

This was followed by an auction, which was chaired by longtime charity patron Jon Snow.

The Channel 4 newsreader used to work at New Horizons’ centre for several years in the 1970s and helped out during the evening by adding his own tie to the auction.

