Graham Norton slams Brexit ‘lies’ on Late Late Show

Comedian and presenter Graham Norton appeared on RTE’s The Late Late Show last Friday night and used it as a chance express his dismay and disappointment at the recent Brexit vote.

The Corkman, who has lived here in the UK for over 25 years, said he was ‘astonished that people bought the pack of lies that they were sold’.

Pulling no punches he went on to say: “I actually feel sorry for the people who voted for it because they were lied to. They were promised things that were never going to happen, and told the things that are now unfolding ‘oh, don’t worry that will never happen’.”

He said that he wasn’t basing his opinion on what he sees as a short-term blip in the light of Brexit, in which 52 per cent of voters opted to leave the EU.

“I think in the end, it’s not about the economy. That is going to take all of the headlines and be what everyone talks about over the next few years.

“But economies come and go and things roll. It’ll all flatten out and be fine.

“I think the most depressing thing about Brexit is options. What’s great about being young is you have so many options.”

Post-referendum polls showed that it was the older generation who swayed the vote to leave.

“What is so sad about Brexit is it was people over 60 that passed that thing. They have closed so many doors for people, closed down options on studying abroad, on living abroad, on working in different places. “It just seemed like the absolutely wrong instinct. Don’t make the world smaller. Don’t shut things down. I don’t understand where this fear comes from. But I actually think it’s sad.”

He then joked about Ireland’s own referendum, where the Lisbon Treaty was voted on twice.

“I think if you held the (Brexit) referendum again today… things would be different. I was thinking of Ireland, and what they did here. If you get the wrong answer just ask them again so I was just like ‘hold the referendum again!’. It was a no-brainer,” he joked.