Graham Norton replaces Terry at Children in Need

Graham Norton is to replace the late Terry Wogan as lead host of Children in Need

The 77-year-old television veteran, who had presented the charity appeal night since it began in 1980, died in January (16). Now it has been announced that Norton will follow in the footsteps of Wogan by taking on the hosting role for the show next month (Nov16).

In a statement, Norton said: “It is a huge privilege to join the presenting team for the Children in Need Appeal show. This year we’d love to raise as much money as we possibly can in honour of the late Sir Terry Wogan.”

This is the second position Norton has replaced Wogan in – he also took over as commentator of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008.

He will present Children in Need alongside 47-year-old Tess Daly, Radio 1 DJ Greg James, 30, athlete and presenter Ade Adepitan, and Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin.

Former Paralympian Ade said of his role: “When I was a kid, Children in Need had a fundraiser at Stoke Mandeville – I was playing wheelchair basketball there.

“They made me and all the other kids feel really special, the money raised helped to buy wheelchairs and gave my friends opportunities to play sport. It was also cool to think we might get on TV.

“So, to now be part of the presenting team is such an honour and so exciting. I can’t wait – it’s going to be an incredible night!”

The evening will mark the first time Ade, Marvin and Greg have hosted the evening, and the DJ is more than a little excited about the prospect: “It’s an honour to be hosting Children in Need this year. It does such great work and makes a huge difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.”

Children in Need will air on BBC One on 18 November.

© Cover Media