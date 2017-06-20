Good luck to the London girls at Féile na nÓg

London girls looking to make it out of tough six-team group

Good luck to the London girls’ side who travel to Ireland this weekend. The London team play in Division 6 and will face Belcoo (Fermanagh), John Bosco (Down), Newtownbutler (Fermanagh), Scotland (Britain) and Shannon Gaels (Cavan) in Group A.

In the girls’ competition, there are five divisions of 16 teams, plus a 6th division composed of 12 teams.

Since 2014, Féile na nÓg has introduced both Cup and Shield competitions in each Division.

To facilitate this each division of 16 teams is divided into four groups (Groups A – D) of four teams (two host clubs and their visiting clubs). Each team plays each other team on a round robin basis. Upon completion of the three group games teams are ranked 1 – 4.

Teams ranked 1st and 2nd proceed to the Cup quarter finals, while teams ranked 3rd and 4th proceed to the Shield quarter finals.

Therefore, each participating team is guaranteed a minimum of four games – three group games, and either a Cup or Shield quarter final.

Thereafter, knockout quarter finals, semi-finals and finals take place in each of the Cup and Shield competitions.

The John West Féile na nGael National tournaments will be held in Cavan, Fermanagh, and Monaghan on the weekend of 23rd – 25th June 2017.

Friday June 23rd – each team plays their first two group games

Saturday June 24th – Each team plays their final group game and their Cup or Shield quarter-final

Sunday June 25th – Cup and Shield semi-finals and finals

Feile was first held in Cavan in 1982 when a total of 40 teams participated, 20 of whom were from other counties. It consisted of two boys divisions only and no girls teams. The girls didn’t participate until 1994.

Each year approximately 30,000 boys and girls from each of the 32 counties, and some teams from the UK, Europe and USA, participate in Féile.

A preliminary competition is held in each county for the right to represent the county at the Féile finals. The winning club then travels to the host county, Kildare 2009, where they are hosted by one of the cubs in that county.

Féile Peil na nÓg places great emphasis and importance on proper participation, presentation, punctuality and sportsmanship.

Féile involves the whole community, clubs, schools, social and cultural groups, families, civic and religious authorities. It is recognised by the GAA as a major festival of great importance for the promotion of football among the youth of Ireland.

Féile Peil na nÓg helps to bond communities, forge friendships, provide educational opportunities and unearth new leaders.

We go through the London girls’ team players travelling over:

