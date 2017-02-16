Good Friday booze ban battle

Ireland’s pub landlords want Good Friday alcohol ban lifted (again)

Irish publicans have called for the 90-year-old ban on serving alcohol on Good Friday to be lifted, in what has now turned into an annual plea.

The two main organisations who represent pub owners, Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland, said the current law is discriminatory.

“There is no case for the licensed trade to be treated differently to other retail businesses,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“Easter is a huge tourism weekend right across the country. Forcing pubs and all licensed hospitality businesses to close sends a very negative signal to tourists and visitors who are left baffled and disappointed by the measure.”

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the VFI, said the 90-year-old was outdated and should be changed.

“Publicans have been engaging with politicians on this issue for the last six years but the constant response is the issue will be addressed as part of a new Sale of Alcohol Bill. It’s as if ministers are living in never-never land while the rest of us have to live in the real world,” he said.