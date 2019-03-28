Go, Lovely Rose plays for first time since 1937

Go, Lovely Rose, by Irish Playwright Mary Manning, is being performed for the first time since 1937 this weekend.

A dramatic monologue exploring the life of Rose Fitzgerald, the mother of the famous United States political Kennedy family, will be staged this Friday, 29 March 2019 at 6.30pm, in the Eleanor Rathbone Theatre by the Institute of Irish Studies in the University of Liverpool.

Written by Mary Manning, a leading playwright with Dublin’s Gate Theatre, Go Lovely Rose focuses on 17-year old Rose’s dreams of attending Boston’s prestigious Wellesley College when they conflict with the wishes of her father – the politically ambitious “Honey Fitz”.

Go Lovely Rose will be directed by critically acclaimed theatre director and Institute of Irish Studies PhD candidate Gavin McAlinden, as part of the Institute or Irish Studies’ Postgraduate Knowledge Exchange Prize.

This performance will feature animations by Emmy Award-nominated animator Paul Donnellon and specially commissioned music by TV, Film and theatre music composer James Jones.

Professor Lauren Arrington, Head of Department and Professor of Modern Literature at the Institute of Irish Studies, said: “We are delighted to host this performance of Mary Manning’s play, which is part of an international movement to recover the work of Irish women playwrights in the early twentieth century.”

The play will be staged at the Eleanor Rathbone Theatre (Eleanor Rathbone Building, 74 Bedford Street South, Liverpool, L69 7ZA) at 6:30pm, Friday 29 March 2019. FREE Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/go-lovely-rose-registration53812139558