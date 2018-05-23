Global explorers bound for Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing

An exploration of travel and tales of travel will be told at the sixteenth annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing this June 13th to 17th in county Waterford under the theme ‘A Celebration of Global Exploration’.

The festival will host keynote speakers Michael Smith, Tom Crean expert and best selling author; explorer and author Jacki Hill-Murphy as she plans to discuss her travels to some of the world’s most inhospitable places. And festivalgoers will have an opportunity to adventure down the Nile with author Rosemary Mahoney as she discusses her book ‘Down the Nile; Alone in a Fisherman’s Skiff ‘ as they all take to the stage at the 2018 festival.

Author and journalist Isambard Wilkinson will discuss his “Travels in a Dervish Cloak” based on his time spent working in Pakistan as a foreign correspondent during the war on terror and Bob Jackson will host the famous literary breakfast at Immrama on June 17th as he discusses the story of the incredible life of Dr. Aidan MacCarthy the only person to have survived the two events that mark the beginning and end of World War II.

Author John Devoy opens the festival talks on the evening of Wednesday, June 13th with an introduction from his book Quondam, this will be followed by a screening of a documentary on the Irish aid effort in 1968 titled Biafra – Forgotten Mission.

Historian Donald Brady will host a talk on Sir Richard Musgrave of Tourin 1746-1818 and Adventurer and mountaineer Michael Whelan will host a talk on his journey by bicycle from Islamabad to the world’s highest border crossing on the Karakoram Highway and onto Shipton’s Lost Arch in Western China.

On the final day of the festival ‘Family Fun Sunday’ will take place at the Millennium Park, the Lismore Farmers Market will be on the Lismore Castle Avenue and a Gregorian Mass will take place at St. Carthage church and Cotton Library belonging to St Carthage’s Cathedral will be open over the festival weekend – initially a private collection of Henry Cotton’s the library hosts some very rare and ancient books.

Full details of the festival programme and for event tickets for the Immrama Lismore Festival of Travel Writing 2018 see www.lismoreimmrama.com or call (058) 53803.

