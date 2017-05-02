How to get reduced Dublin rent

A Dublin landlord is offering a discounted rate of rent on his city centre property, but only if the payments are made in advance.

The two bedroom property in Christchurch, advertised on Daft.ie, is listed at €1,600 (£1,346) a month, when the 12 months are paid upfront. Otherwise it will cost €2,000 (£1,683) a month, or €1,800 (£1,515) a month if paid six months in advance.

After noting that it would require a person to have a spare €19,000 before they started their lease, housing charity Threshold warned that this may become more common in the future.

While the measures outlined in last year’s Budget aim to deal with the current cost of rent with designated “rent pressure zones”, there was no provision or limit on how much a landlord can ask for in advance of a tenancy.

CEO of the charity, John Mark McCafferty said that there was nothing unlawful to prohibit the arrangement, and that they have seen many cases of tenants having to pay more than a single month upfront.

“In situations such as this, where the tenant pays in advance, the landlord is in a much stronger position,” he told thejournal.ie.

“Where a tenancy may end prematurely, there’s often a difficulty in recovering an overpayment.”

McCafferty says there are at least two recent cases that have come to Threshold’s attention where prospective tenants in receipt of Housing Assistant Payment have faced barriers in the form of upfront rent demands.

McCafferty said that court cases in the UK, such as a 2009 case in Grimsby where the court ruled that two months paid in advance effectively counted as a deposit, showed a precedence there for how the tenant could be protected when they pay up rent months in advance.

In the UK, for example, there is a statutory deposit protection scheme but no system yet exists in Ireland, says McCafferty.

While there is a provision in the Residential Tenancies (Amended) Act 2015 for a deposit protection scheme in Ireland, this has not yet been enacted.

