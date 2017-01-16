Get beautiful and bronzed in the colder seasons

While half the world basks in glorious sunshine, the rest of us are left wallowing in the cold, wet and dark weather. Our skin is paler than a ghost and our poor razor has been relegated to the back of the bathroom cupboard where it is quickly gathering dust. Well who really wants to get their legs out?!

But ladies, isn’t there where fake tan comes in – those long months when summer sun seems like a distant memory? As St. Tropez tan expert Emma Kotch explains to Cover Media, bronzing isn’t just for the summer. So while tanning might not be off peak, it can definitely still be on point!

The day before you tan, make sure skin is prepped and primed. Emma suggests using St. Tropez’s Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil for a luxurious and polished finish which has “mega moisturisation” for up to seven days. As well as making a great base, it’s the perfect product for anyone after just a hint of a tan, revealing a lovely golden glow. Or try This Works Skincare Perfect Legs Gradual Tan which builds up a subtle and gradual bronzed hue.

If you’re in a hurry and aren’t up for turning your sheets an orange mess, try an advanced tanning product that can be showered off in little more than an hour – Bondi Sands tanning mousse. After initial application, add another layer 30 minutes in. Then wait anywhere between one to six hours before rinsing off. Or St. Tropez do its own version, the Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, which develops in one, two or three hours, depending on how deep a bronze you want. “This product is perfect for those who want a speedy yet tailored party tan,” Emma smiled.

For those who prefer a dual action tanning and moisturiser product, go for the St. Tropez Gradual Tan Tined Everyday Body Lotion. “This daily body lotion provides an instant tint of bronze with sheer, skin perfecting coverage,” Emma explained. “The unique Hydraglow Complex provides essential winter hydration and allows a natural looking tan to develop.”

Palmer’s have also incorporated tanning into their much-loved lotion, or try Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Moisturising Bronzer Milk.

