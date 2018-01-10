Garth Brooks still holding out for Croke Park

US country music star Garth Brooks has told Billboard magazine he is still remains frustrated by the cancellation of his five concerts at Croke Park. And not being able to get Croke Park is holding up his plans for a European tour.

Billboard magazine asked about his plans to tour Europe and Australia. He told the music magazine they were unlikely to be pulled together by this year and that he had “a circle to complete and that circle is not getting any nearer”.

Asked if he was referring to his aborted gigs in Dublin in 2014 he said: “I hope that Ireland will never give up on me,” he said.

The 55-year old C&W star Brooks he was unwilling to perform at any concert venue in Dublin other than Croke Park “because we have a chance to make what was wrong right”.

“You can’t make it right anywhere else because of the sheer numbers,” he said. “A lot of things with international [concerts] is, ‘How do you want to go over there?’ Do you want to go over there as someone who is working something current or do you want to go over there as someone who is an artist from the past? I’ve never enjoyed being an artist from the past.”

Brooks was originally scheduled to play five nights at Croke Park in July 2014 and more than 400,000 tickets were sold before licences were secured. Dublin City Council then refused licences for two of the concerts because of concerns about traffic, noise and possible antisocial behaviour. Brooks said he would play all five concerts or none at all and so the remaining three dates were also cancelled.

“To choose which shows to do and which not to do would be like asking to choose one child over another. However this plays out, Ireland has my heart and always will,” he said at the time.

He said at the time if the then Taoiseach Enda Kenny wanted to talk to him he would be available.

“I will drop on my knees and beg for those 400,000 people to just let them have fun,” said Brooks.