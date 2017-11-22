Gardai release two men questioned about murder

November 22, 2017

St Colmcilles footballer Joseph Deacy, from St Albans, died after he was attacked while on holiday in Mayo in August

Gardaí have confirmed that two men arrested in relation to the death of St Colmcilles Gaelic footballer Joseph Deacy have been released without charge.

Police launched a murder investigation after the 21-year-old St Albans GAA player died from on 12 August in Swinford, Co. Mayo. Mr Deacy was found with head injuries at approximately 6am on 12 August by a passer-by outside a house at Gortnasillagh.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and Mr Deacy was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital, and later removed to Beaumont Hospital. He was pronounced dead on the evening of 13 August.

Members of his family travelled to Mayo from Hertfordshire and were at his side when his life support machine was turned off.

A murderer investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination with police appealing to the public and Mr Deacy’s friends for video footage, we well as examining social media posts, in an effort to trace his last movements.

Gardaí superintendent John Healy told reporters at the time that Mr Deacy was in Ireland on a two-week stay.

“He was over here, he has friends over here so he has been over and back on a regular enough basis,” he said. “They had been out socialising on the Friday night in Kiltimagh . . . They returned to the private house and the passer-by alerted the family that there was a youth lying in the driveway. He had an injury to his head as the result of an assault.

“They went home after a night out and they continued a bit of socialising in the house that they were staying in.”

A talented Gaelic footballer, Mr Deacy helped St Colmcilles to lift their first Hertfordshire County Championship in ten years when they defeated St Dympnas in 2016. He was also part of the St Colmcilles side which enjoyed league success earlier this summer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

