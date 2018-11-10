Galwegians to rally votes for X Factor’s Brendan Murray from Tuam

November 10, 2018

London’s Galway community, and it’s big and influential, is hoping to come to the aid of one of their own in tonight’s X Factor.

Brendan Murray, 21, from Tuam, is already a veteran of a boy band and was Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful last year. His mum and dad are from Kerry and Cavan, respectively, and both counties are well represented over here. They also asked us to point out that if you use the X Factor smartphone app you get five free votes.

Tonight (Saturday 10 November) Brendan’s hoping to fend off elimination in one of the ITV show’s live broadcasts, on screen at 8.30 pm.

Ten contestants are left in the competition and Danny Tetley and bookies say viewers’eyes will be on Brendan and fellow competitor Danny Tetley battling it out to avoid being the seventh act to be eliminated.

All ten will perform live for the judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Williams and special guest judge Nile Rodgers special who is standing in for series regular Robbie Williams who is unable to make the show because he’s performing somewhere else.

The judges will all offer up comments before viewers have their say and decide who stays in the competition.

The latest theme for The X Factor 2018 live shows is ‘Movies night’ and you can find the song list below…

Here are all the songs the contestants will be singing this evening.

Bella Penfold A Million Dreams (from The Greatest Showman)

Scarlett Lee I’ll Never Love Again (from A Star Is Born)

Shan Ako Never Enough (from The Greatest Showman)

Acacia and Aaliyah (Survivor from Tomb Raider)

Misunderstood (Maniac from Flashdance)

Danny Tetley (My Heart Will Go On from Titanic)

Giovanni Spano (The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman)

Anthony Russell (Eye Of The Tiger from Rocky)

Brendan Murray (Everybody Hurts from Bewitched)

Dalton Harris (California Dreaming from San Andreas)

The X Factor 2018 is on this Saturday night (November 10) at 8:30PM and tomorrow Sunday night (November 11) with the fourth results show.

There will be guest performances from Olly Murs and Michael Buble.

After all the contestants have performed, lines will once again open for viewers to back their favourite act via phone, mobile and the app.