Galway Races to impose stringent security checks

Additional security measures will be put in place for this year’s Galway Races Summer Festival following a review of the racecourse’s safety procedures.

After discussions with the relevant authorities, organisers have determined that more extensive bag and physical search procedures will be carried out.

There will also be a stronger Garda presence throughout the racecourse. Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in and those attending can only bring small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (29.7cm x 21cm).

Furthermore, there will be no bag storage facilities made available in or around the grounds.

Inevitable

Organisers said that it is “inevitable” that access to the racecourse will take longer than normal and they have asked visitors for their understanding, patience and cooperation during this process.

They also advise that people leave sufficient time to enter the course since all patrons and staff will be subject to the extra checks.

The week-long Summer Festival is considered to be the highlight of the year at Galway Races.

Vigilant

This edition runs from 31 July to 6 August. To ensure that it remains an enjoyable few days, the team in Galway have asked for visitors to remain vigilant in relation to security.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it to one of our stewards or report it to a member of An Garda Síochána on site,” it said.

Michael Moloney, General Manager at Galway Races, explained that the improved measures were about being “prudent in the times we live in” but added that there was absolutely nothing for visitors to be worried about.

