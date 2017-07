Galway Film Fleadh Announce Award Winners 2017

On Sunday July 16, 2017 the 29th Galway Film Fleadh came to a close, following another outstanding year of Irish and international film premieres, screenings, workshops and discussions. The annual awards ceremony took place after the Irish Premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Award winners listed below.

SHORT FILM AWARDS

The Galway Film Fleadh is a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards, recipients of the James Horgan Award for Best Animation and Tiernan MacBride Award for Best Short Drama will qualify for Oscar nomination.

THE BEST FIRST SHORT ANIMATION AWARD

WINNER: An Béal Bocht

DIRECTED BY: Tom Collins

Accepted on their behalf

THE BEST FIRST SHORT DRAMA IN ASSOCIATION WITH MAZARS

PRESENTED BY: Austin Salmon

WINNER: The Date

DIRECTED BY: Selina Cartmell

THE DON QUIJOTE AWARD FOR ANIMATION IN A SHORT FILM

PRESENTED BY: Mr. Stein R. Bjerkely from Norway

WINNER: An Béal Bocht

DIRECTED BY: Tom Collins

Liz Quinn will accepts on their behalf

THE DONAL GILLIGAN AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A SHORT FILM IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE IRISH SOCIETY OF CINEMATOGRAPHERS (ISC)

WINNER: Burschi Wojner for WAVE

THE AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED SEQUENCE IN A SHORT FILM IN ASSOCIATION WITH BROWN BAG FILMS

WINNER: Late Afternoon

ANIMATED BY: Cartoon Saloon

THE BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY AWARD

There is a joint winner for this award. The winners are:

WINNER: Throwline

DIRECTED BY: Mia Mullarkey

WINNER: Tit for Tatt

DIRECTED BY: Mairéad Ní Thréinir

WINNER OF THE ONE MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL

WINNER: Tempo

DIRECTED BY: ARJAN BRENTJES

THE JAMES HORGAN AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

WINNER: An Island

DIRECTED BY: Rory Byrne

THE TIERNAN McBRIDE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT DRAMA IN ASSOCIATION WITH NETWORK IRELAND TELEVISION

PRESENTED BY: Derry O’ Brien

WINNER: Wave

DIRECTED BY: Benjamin Cleary and TJ O’Grady Peyton

FEATURE FILM AUDIENCE AWARDS

BEST HUMAN RIGHTS FEATURE IN ASSOCIATION WITH AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

PRESENTED BY: Siddhi Joshi

WINNER: City of Ghosts

DIRECTED BY: Matthew Heineman

PRODUCED BY: Matthew Heineman

BEST INTERNATIONAL FIRST FEATURE

WINNER: God’s Own Country

DIRECTED BY: Francis Lee

WRITTEN BY: Francis Lee

PRODUCED BY: Manon Ardisson & Jack Tarling

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: Mad to be Normal

DIRECTED BY: Robert Mullan

WRITTEN BY: Robert Mullan and Tracy Moreton

PRODUCED BY: Phin Glynn, Alan Letham and Charlotte Arden

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: All the Wild Horses

DIRECTED BY: Ivo Marloh

PRODUCED BY: Ivo Marloh and Darcia Martin

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN AN IRISH FEATURE IN ASSOCIATION WITH TEACH SOLAIS

PRESENTED BY: Cian de Butleir

WINNER: Richard Kendrick for SONG OF GRANITE

BEST IRISH FIRST FEATURE

WINNER: The Drummer and the Keeper

DIRECTED BY: Nick Kelly

WRITTEN BY: Nick Kelly

PRODUCED BY: Kate McColgan

BEST IRISH FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Rocky Ros Muc

DIRECTED BY: Michael Fanning

PRODUCED BY: Michael Fanning and Maire Bhreathnach

BEST IRISH FEATURE IN ASSOCIATION WITH VOLTA

PRESENTED BY: Charlene Lydon

WINNER: Michael Inside

DIRECTED BY: Frank Berry

WRITTEN BY: Frank Berry

PRODUCED BY: Donna Eperon, Tristan Orpan-Lynch & Aoife O’ Sullivan

THE GALWAY FILM FLEADH PITCHING AWARD

The Galway Film Fleadh emphasises the important foundation of good story and scriptwriting in the audiovisual industry though this award in which feature films are pitched to a panel of industry professionals and awarded a cash prize for development of their scripts.

WINNER: Michelle Lehane for her project AGAINST THE TIDE

The jury felt this was a perfectly pitched project – a true story that doesn’t feel like a documentary because it has great emotional depth and truth.

THE BINGHAM RAY NEW TALENT AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH MAGNOLIA PICTURES

This award recognises the breakthrough talent of Irish filmmakers and is named in recognition of the contribution and help of our departed friend and supporter Bingham Ray.

THE NOMINEES WERE:

DAFHYD FLYNN – ACTOR – MICHAEL INSIDE

CHRIS BAUGH – DIRECTOR – BAD DAY FOR THE CUT

COLM SEOIGHE – ACTOR – SONG OF GRANITE

DONNA EPERON – PRODUCER – MICHAEL INSIDE

KATE MC COLGAN – PRODCUER – THE DRUMMER AND THE KEEPER

WINNER: DAFHYD FLYNN

