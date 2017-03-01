Galway church offers ‘drive-thru’ blessings

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Innovative parish meets worshippers half way

A parish in Co. Galway came up with an inventive way of ensuring all its residents got the chance to celebrate Ash Wednesday this week.

St Patrick’s Church in Glenamaddy offered a drive-thru service to those who had a particularly busy schedule but still wished to receive a traditional blessing.

Ash Wednesday, celebrated on 1 March this year, signifies the start of Lent and Catholics mark the occasion by having ashes placed on their foreheads in the sign of the Cross.

Fr Paddy Mooney, who agreed the strategy with the local parish council, explained how worshippers would be able to drive up, receiving the blessing and move on.

“We looked at the situation on the ground. People and families are on the move all the time,” he told The Irish Catholic.

“It’s about meeting people where they are.”

The church also set up a Lenten petition box in its grounds that will allow people to submit prayer requests during Lent without having to leave their car.

“We’re just putting it in front of people to help them think of Lent, as a reminder of it,” said Fr Mooney.

Watch footage of the drive-thru in action here: