There’s more than just the Galtymore

Wow. What a response. Now tell us about all the others…

Fifty-six years after it closed its doors for the last time, the Galtymore clearly still holds a very special place in Irish Word readers’ hearts, judging by the response we’ve received on social media for your stories about the legendary Cricklewood dancehall.

Since we launched our appeal last week for your memories and anecdotes we’ve been overwhelmed by just how many of you still hold a torch for the venue, which closed its doors in 2008.

From meeting future spouses to legends of the show band era such as Joe Dolan, Big Tom and Larry Cunningham, you’ve been sharing your memories with us on Facebook and Twitter. And what comes through from your contributions is a glimpse back to a very special time to be Irish in London, with venues such as The 32 Club, The Gresham and The Hibernian, and, of course, the Galtymore at the epicentre of it all.

My parents met in the Galtymore, had a dance, a soda on the balcony & married a year later ❤️❤️ https://t.co/EuCa8wOHVf — Anne-M O’Sullivan (@AnneMarie_Sulli) June 15, 2017

So we want to hear share your memories, anecdotes and photos from not just the Galtymore but from any of the 20 or so Irish venues in London as well as from venues in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow and all over the UK.

So please, keep your memories coming in to us on Facebook and Twitter and to The Irish World, Irish World House, 934 North Circular Road, London NW2 7JR