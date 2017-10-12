Gallagher at the double for Kiernans

October 12, 2017

Under 16 Championship Final

St Kiernans 2-08
Parnells 0-11

By Damian Dolan
at Greenford

St Kiernans took the honours in the Under 16 Championship final thanks to a strong second half performance, but they still had to withstand a late comeback from Parnells which left the destination of the title in the balance right up until the final whistle.

Kiernans led by four going into the last ten minutes and looked on course for victory, having kept Parnells scoreless since half-time, but the loss of Elliot McPhun to a second yellow card opened the door for Parnells.

A double from Niall Twomey closed the gap to just two, but in the final minute Cloneth Gallagher’s second goal of the game looked to have sealed the win. Parnells, though, refused to give up and Twomey and Eoghan O’Reilly ensured a pulsating finish, but the 14- men of Kiernans held out to lift the trophy.

With first use of the breeze, Parnells had earlier opened up a three-point lead, with Kiernans guilty of going for goals when they might have been better advised to take their points.

Parnells were looking very sharp, and the movement of their forward line off the ball, and their execution, was asking questions of the Kiernans’ defence.

ST KIERNANS: Brendan Prior; Mathew McGra, Martin Sexton, Harvey Heath; Michael English (0-1), Jack Hannon, Max Carlow; Paul Neven (0-1), Caolan Doyle; Cloneth Gallagher (2-1), Mathew Joyce (0-3), Aron Gallagher; Elliot McPhun, George Cooling, Paddy Ryan (0-2, 1f). SUBS: Caolite Healy, Fintan Shaw, Sean Walsh.

PARNELLS: Richardo Esteves; Cormac O’Brien, Eoghan O’Reilly (0-1), Conor Doran; Luke McHugh, Jojo Thabo, Eamon Kane; Michael Walsh, Liam Bakery, Niall Twomey (0-6, 1f), Lewis Dickinson (0-3, 2f), Niall Bradshaw; Beanon Corrigan (0- 1), Ciaran Griffin, Conal White. SUBS: Patrick Peach, Jack Curd, James Phillips, Sam Langan, Darragh Griffin, Aiden Doran, Ronan Hutchins.

