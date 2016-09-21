GAA: One More Time

Mayo live to fight another day in their quest to end 65 years of hurt after coming back into one of the most thrilling All Ireland finals in history after the unluckiest of starts.

Stephen Rochford’s men were arguably the better team for the whole 70 minutes, plus seven of stoppage time, against a lacklustre Dublin.

But many will argue that Jim Gavin’s men are unlikely to play as poorly again, while Mayo still have some fine-tuning to do if they are to claim the Sam Maguire that Aidan O’Shea and his Mayo teammates so desperately covet.

Apart from conceding the two own goals in the first half, the Connacht men held the country’s most devastating attacking team scoreless from play for the opening half an hour. But Rochford said that they wouldn’t be feeling sorry for themselves and would regroup to work on their game to come back with the best chance of winning the next day, saying that it was now only ‘half-time’.

“You don’t feel sorry for yourself. We said we weren’t going to have regrets about certain things that would happen during the course of the year and during the course of the game,” he said. “Some days you get a decision or you don’t get a decision; you get a lucky goal, you get unlucky. Things happen. It’s 70 minutes, it’s not a defining moment so for us it’s half-time.”

Meanwhile Gavin demanded more from his players, saying that they hadn’t deserved to win. “we’re just happy to be leaving the ground this evening with the opportunity to try and go at it again in two weeks’ time,” he said.

“It’s not to the standards that we would go after. But I think over the expanse of the game, the full 70 minutes, we just didn’t perform to our standards. We didn’t deserve to win.”

Ticket windfall for GAA

The GAA also announced that they are reducing the entrance fee for the replay, on 1st October at 5pm, as it is estimated the association will pocket an extra €3 million from the extra game. Tickets will be available for the reduced price of €60, while admission to Hill 16 will cost €30.

Stand tickets for Sunday’s 2-09 to 0-15 draw between Dublin and Mayo were priced at €80 with terrace tickets selling for €40. In addition, there will be a limited number of €10 tickets available for Under 16s from the competing counties only.

There will be no tickets on general sale.

Tickets will be distributed to clubs via county committees and to 6,700 GAA Season Ticket holders from competing counties (including 1300 juveniles).

The replay means there will be more tickets distributed to Dublin and Mayo as there is no minor final replay to take place, taking away the allocation that was needed for that match last weekend.

Some have argued the reduction is not enough as the All Ireland Hurling Final replay of 2014 is recalled, when the second outing between Kilkenny and Tipperary saw stand tickets reduced to €50 and Hill 16 tickets to just €25.