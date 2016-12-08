GAA Men: How to handle sensitive skin

While women regularly read about how to handle their skin problems in various magazines and online articles, help is not so obviously available for men. If you’re male and suffering from super sensitive skin, we’ve got just the advice to help relieve any irritation or patchiness.

Trimming facial hair is often a big reason behind men’s skin problems, as Brad Wicks of The Bluebeards Revenge explains to Cover Media.

“Shaving can be a very stressful experience for men with sensitive skin and can leave them with irritating razor rash and ingrown hairs,” he noted, adding: “Every shave should start with either a hot towel or a warm water face wash to soften hairs and reduce the resistance a razor is faced with.”

He suggests applying a pre-shave oil before shaving cream, both of which are available through Bluebeards, to help lubricate the razor and ensure the hairs are shaved properly.

Like a pre-shave oil, undercoats are also beneficial, such as one by KALME. As the name suggests this product is made to stop skin flaring up thanks to an ingredient called Skinasensyl, which the brand states has been “dermatologically tested to reduce the nerve response to external irritants by decreasing the release of pro-inflammatory neuromediators in the skin.”

Brad says it’s also vital that men tend to their sensitive skin straight after they’ve used a blade, and post-shave balms and creams are essential.

Anthony skincare – paraben-free, allergy and dermatologist tested – is another brand to turn to thanks to its Shave Gel, which, contains extracts of eucalyptus, rosemary and peppermint to soothe and lift beard hairs while using a razor, or there’s BRYT Shave. The latter is compatible with all skin types, but is especially good for sensitive skin and can be used as a nourishing beard oil to treat the face overnight.

Moisturising is significant too, with Brad dubbing it “the most important part of any man’s grooming routine as it helps to reinforce the stratum corneum (outermost layer of the skin) and create a protective layer.”

He explains those with dry or fair skin are more susceptible to sensitivity. External causes can be anything from changes in humidity to dehydration. While the above products are recommended, Brad stresses the importance of keeping things simple and opting for products which aren’t loaded with toxins like alcohol, colourants, fragrance or chemicals like SLES, linked to dry skin.

Tony Sosnick, Founder of Anthony skincare, shares his top skincare ingredients.

“I always like to recommend using a gentle facial cleanser that is lightly foaming. Sometimes the ingredients that cause a product to foam at high levels can be irritating to the skin. Ingredients that are good to look for are aloe vera, chamomile, algae extract and azulene,” he said. “These are great to look for because they not only heal and soothe the skin, but they also soften it and help retain moisture.”

