GAA’s massive project in Glasgow’s Clydebank begins

February 21, 2018

The Clydebank Sports Hub redevelopment in Glasgow will provide a modern facility which will help to safeguard the GAA’s future in Scotland for generations to come.

Outgoing GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail was among those in attendance at last week’s official sod turning at the £3.8 million redevelopment located to the North-West of Glasgow city centre.

New Scotland County Board Chair Peter Mossey believes the new facility will be essential in attracting future generations to Gaelic games, and aiding the development of the GAA in Scotland in general.

“We do have challenges in Scotland, as does the UK overall, where kids make choices,” Mossey told the Irish World.

“Rugby, soccer and other sports are available to them, so if Gaelic games is not seen to be using state-of-the-art facilities then we’re going to fall behind.

“The pitch will be (floodlit) 4G which means we’ll be able to have Gaelic games in Scotland throughout the year, without having to worry about the condition of pitches. That’s something which has been a problem in the past.”

Mr Fearghail tweeted ‘Clydebank Sports Hub, Glasgow. Wonderful development will greatly boost Scotland GAA & Glaschú Gaels. One GAA family’.

Mr Fearghail was joined for the official sod turning by Seán Hackett, outgoing president of The Provincial Council of Britain GAA and Director of the Gaelic Games Council of Britain, Adrian Moore, Scotland GAA Secretary, Jennifer Treacy, Scotland GAA PRO, David McCaig of Glasgow Gaels and Mark Hanniffy, Consul General of Ireland, Edinburgh. As well as Councillor Iain McLaren, West Dunbartonshire Council’s Convener of Infrastructure, Regeneration & Economic Development, and Councillor Diane Docherty, Vice Convener, and Scottish Minister for Local Government and Housing, Kevin Stewart.

Mr Hackett said: “The Clydebank Development when completed in early 2019 will provide a home for generations to come for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, the Camoge Board Britain and the Gaelic Athletic Association in Scotland and in particular all of their clubs based in Glasgow.

“The facilities will include amongst other things, a community centre clubhouse and 4G full size GAA pitch under floodlights; something which the Gaels in Scotland were deserving of for years, but which they never had, until now.

“This is the first development of its kind for the GAA. The Clydebank Development is a £3.8m multi sport development into which the GAA has invested £300,000.

“Gaelic football, camogie and hurling will be played alongside rugby union, soccer and Tae Kwon Do, and without that multi sport approach, the significant funding required for this development from Sport Scotland, the Scottish Assembly, the Local Council and others simply would not have materialised.

“All of those involved in this project over the years deserve huge praise, in particular Glasgow Gaels’ GFC; their members in conjunction with the Scotland County Board GAA and the Provincial Council of Britain have worked hard to bring about a development for all of the clubs in Scotland across all of the Gaelic Games codes.”

