GAA Greenford girl’s nine-a-side tournament

More than 100 teenage girls compete at Greenford in nine-a-side tournament

Clubs from all over Britain descended on Greenford, in spite of the rain, for Tara GFC’s third annual J Ffrench Girls nine-a-side Tournament. A total of 136 girls played, from St Lawrence’s of Manchester, Birmingham’s John Mitchel’s, Claddagh Gaels from Luton and Parnell’s, North London Shamrocks, St Clarets and Tara from London, with all players receiving a special medal afterwards.

For more photos from the day, pick up this week’s The Irish World Newspaper

There was a strong showing from London clubs, with Parnells and Tara competing in all three cup finals. Tournament co-ordinator Lucia Butler said: “The girls enjoyed implementing their skills in the games and it was noted that the level of football. It’s great to see the girls getting their reward after all their hard work of training throughout the season.

“Thanks to Sinéad from J Ffrench Ltd, Sinéad McCooey London Ladies Captain and Deidre McArdle London Ladies Secretary and Proinnsias Redican London Co Board and Tara President for the presentations.

“After presentations Alan Walsh and Lisa and Bernie cooked a lovely spread where the players, coaches and volunteers enjoyed a nice a meal thanks to our kind sponsor Justin Ffrench from J Ffrench Ltd.

“A big thanks to Tir Chonaill Gaels for the use of their grounds and Lloyd Colfer for organising the fixtures, also to referees Ger O’ Shea, James Carry, Conor Conneely, John Reap, Coleen Lynott and to Beano Collins for all his help.”

Under 12’s competition: Parnells, Taras and North London Shamrocks competed with Parnells defeating Tara in the final. Under 14s competition: St Lawrence’s, Claddagh Gaels, John Mitchel’s, Parnells and Tara competed with Tara beating Parnells in the Cup final and St Lawrence claiming the shield after beating Claddagh Gaels in the final.

Under 16s competition: St Clarets, Claddagh Gaels, Parnells and Tara competed, with Parnells defeating Tara in the Cup final and St Clarets beating Claddagh Gaels in the Shield final.

Lucia Butler added: “Thanks to all at Tara GFC Chairman Brendan Gallagher, Secretary Tracey Monagle, Child Protection Officer Nuala Thornton Bernie and Brendan Morahan, Grainne O’ Sullivan, Andrais Redican, Denis Roche. Jason Small, John Walsh, Threresa Lonergan, Anne McLoughlin, Ann Tracey, Ellie and Corrin Keary.

“Thanks to all the girls who participated, coaches and as always a big thanks to the parents for their continued support in helping to promote the Gaelic games.”