GAA: Golf shoes, jeans and nightmares

AIB Football League Div 2

Golf shoes, jeans and nightmares

Parnells: 3-15

St Brendans: 0-13

Parnells advanced to a Division 2 final showdown against Cú Chulainns with a comfortable 11-point victory over St Brendans, but that was only half the story as Brendans fielded a pair of corner forwards with a combined age of 128.

With Brendans desperately short of numbers, despite the fact that victory would have sent them through to the final instead of Parnells, club stalwarts Paddy Corscadden (72) and John Malone (56) were forced to tog out.

Corcadden in jeans and Malone sporting a very nice pair of golf shoes.

Brendans’ player crisis meant Parnells were now expected to win with ease, and were now on something of a hiding to nothing.

Brilliant score

And while Parnells never looked in danger of doing anything other than advancing to the final, Brendans’ rag-tag line up had an adverse effect on Parnells who struggled to come to adapt in the first half to being suddenly expected to steamroller their opponents.

But it seemed as Parnells would do just that as they raced into a 1-1 to no score lead after just two minutes – Ryan Forde with the goal.

They soon learnt they weren’t going to have it entirely their own way, however, as John Daly popped over a couple of frees, and Evan Byrne had to be alert to deny Cathal O’Keane.

When Rory Lively produced a quite brilliant score, Brendans trailed by just one after 14 minutes.

For the full match report pick up your copy of this week’s The Irish World.

PARNELLS: Evan Byrne; Alan Callanan, Sean O’Donnell, Jason Maguire; Paul Jacobson, Joe Regan (1-3), Denis Twomey; Martin Carroll (0-4), Jake Moran (0-2); Calum Diggins, Jamie Barry, Greg Crowley (0-2); JP Roche, Ryan Forde (1-0), Matthew McHugh (1-4, 1f). SUBS: Keefer Roche for Forde, Neil McNamara, Enda Fallon for O’Donnell, Ciaran O’Donoghue for Barry.

ST BRENDANS: Noel Quinn; Eoin Pearce, Jake McManus, Rory Lively (0-2); Dara Henry, John Daly (0-9, 6f), Shane Owen; Andy Hughes, Paul Barron (0-1); Denis Connolly, Colin Towey, Cathal O’Keane (0- 1), Paddy Corscadden, Anthony Reddy, John Malone.