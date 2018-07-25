GAA Club Notices week commencing Mon 23rd July

Dulwich Harps

On Saturday our senior men’s team travelled to Jubilee Park to take on a strong Neasden Gaels team who were sitting at the top of the league. Played in hot conditions the Harps started the game brightly and stuck with the hosts for the majority of the first half.

However North London outfit banged in 2 goals in quick succession before the break to the leave the score 3-07 to 0-03.

The Harps rallied in the second half but could never gain a sustained period of dominance in the game and in the end they ran out to a heavy defeat of 3-18 to 0-10.

The senior men’s team now have 2 games remaining in the league and with division two status retained for the season, it will give the management and players an opportunity to fine tune their game heading into the upcoming championship campaign.

On Wednesday the lads take on St Brendan’s in Greenford at 7:15pm and then on Sunday the lads travel to the same venue to take on St Joes at 12:00pm. The reserves also have a league game in Greenford later that afternoon as they take on North London Shamrocks. Throw in 1:30pm.

Training continues for the lads and we are always on the lookout for more prospective players. For more information please contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Our ladies have no upcoming fixtures this week but training continues on Monday and Wednesday evenings on Peckham Rye at 7:00pm. If you are interested in joining please email us at dulwichharpsladies@gmail.com or contact Ursula on 07446 977739.

Harlesden Harps

Next Matches:

Harlesden Harps have their first chance of silverware this season when they take on Tir Chonaill Gaels in the final of the division 3 league. The game will take place at the county ground in Ruislip (14 Masson Avenue, HA4 6QU) on Sunday, 29th July at 2:00pm, referee Brian Conaghan.

No doubt a tough battle awaits but a great chance for the team to gain the confidence of winning a title before their championship campaign in a few weeks, let’s leave it all out on the field!

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game and let’s keep our unbeaten start to their league going.

Previous Matches:

With promotion to division 2 already assured, the summer heat saw Harlesden Harps take on Wandsworth Gaels for the first time in their final group league game. A steady first half performance by the boys who attacked well at pace and had assured finishers in Ryan Moran and Ashley O Halloran as well as a Big John Enright goal which saw us build up a commanding half time lead. The tough conditions slowed the pace of the game in the second half but ultimately our first half performance was enough of a cushion to see us to victory on a final scoreline of Harps 3-12 Wandsworth Gaels 0-08. A solid and composed victory to leave us unbeaten so far in this years league, roll on the league final next!

Training:

Training continues this week taking place Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

As usual, check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and make sure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation.

Championship fixtures:

August 04th/5th IFC R1

August 18th/19th IFC R2

September 01st/2nd IFC R3

Martin O Sullivan:

As most of you will have heard club stalwart, Martin O Sullivan, suffered significant injuries in a car crash last August in Co Louth. Martin is recovering well from his injuries with some nice pieces recently about him in various newspapers: http://www.theirishworld.com/inspiring-gaelic-footballers-unbreakable-spirit/

As mentioned in the articles a crowdfunding page has been set up for him to assist in his recovery, if you wish to donate please visit the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gearoid-orothlain

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Barney Breen tel: 07736 314929

Seán Daly tel: 07900 733415

Membership 2018:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Either everyone please pay a club officer or lodge via the account details provided sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

North London Shamrocks

It’s been a busy few weeks on the pitch for NLS seniors. We had wins over Round Towers & Parnells, a hard fought draw with CuChullians and loss to TCG. With those results we are now sitting comfortably in mid-table in Division 1. Next up are KKG in Tottenhall on Tues 24th, 7.15pm throw-in.

Reserve team have also been in action & have had a couple of wins over Round Towers & Thomas McCurtains. Next fixture is Sun 29th; NLS v Dulwich Harps in Peckham Rye, 1.30pm throw-in.

Our new club jerseys were worn for the first time this weekend. Looking very nice also and also referencing our support for mental health issues with the logo referencing 1 in 5 on the sleeve. See the images on our Facebook and twitter pages. They will be available for purchase in our O’Neills online club shop in the coming weeks.

NLS annual golf day will take place on Friday 21st of September in Crews Hill GC. More updates in the coming weeks.

Training for the season continues and NLS are actively recruiting new players. If you’re located in North London and interested in joining then contact management – Paddy Madigan (07832 372186), Tom Kilcommons (07944 294795), or Kenny Fagan (07805 198158) or email info@theshamrocks.co.uk

For more information on the club search for us on Facebook and Twitter (@theshamrocks1) or visit our website www.theshamrocks.co.uk

Parnells

With the school summer holidays upon us, the youth side of the club take a well-deserved break with just a few events that took place last week. Following the ABC’s where the club performed excellently; the U18’s and U14’s Girls teams took part in their respective League Cup finals.

A tremendous win for the U18’s over Tara and the u14’s came close but could not secure a win over TCG. Tim O’Slatara took an U10 team to participate in St Colmcille’s Family Fun Day. Gaelic was not the only event of the day with the tug of war also proving popular!

The recent success of the North London u14 Feile teams in Ireland was followed by success for London in Birmingham with the U15 and U17 teams beating Warwickshire last weekend. Well done to all the players and mentors from Parnells and other clubs in London.

September dates for the diary: U12 tournament in memory of Conrad Ryan, Nora Togher and Gerry Somers takes place on 15th September 2018 at Harrow Rugby Club. Parnells Youth Annual Golf Day is at Stanmore Golf Club 28th September 2018. All information will be on the website.

We would like to wish all our members a great summer break and good luck with any exam results.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Clarets

Last weekend was a weekend for our youth teams as the All Britain Championships took place from Thursday to Sunday.

This club could have a strong future based on the performances our younger St Claret’s members showed at the ABCs which is great to see.

A massive thank you to the players who participated over the weekend and the parents who supported us too. We were represented at every age group from the U8s, U10s, U11s, U13s, U15s, U17 boys and U18 ladies.

Get well soon to Enda who represented our U11s last week but unfortunately broke his finger during a game and had to go to hospital. Having only had the bare 11 players we were reduced to 10 so Lucio helped out to make up the numbers despite being injured himself from training the week before. Well done.

We didn’t come away with any silverware this year but each team performed and progressed well in each of their respective competitions.

A big thank you to the coaches who have helped out over the year and the effort they put into last weekend.

U8s/U10s: Tadhg Lee, Liam “Dudley” Healy, Barry Wallace and Paddy Donaghy

U11s: Barry Wallace, Gerry and Colleen Lynott and Dudley

U13s: Mick Shepherd and Gerry and Colleen Lynott

U15s/U17s: Martin Hession and Denis McCarthy

U18 Ladies: Martin Hession

A special mention too for Marie Hession for the effort and organisation she did for all of the youth teams.

Keep an eye out for photos from the weekend on our facebook page, St Clarets GAA.

The youth action carries on this week. The U18 ladies take on TCG in the league final on Friday evening at TCG, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford, UB6 0NZ.

Throw in is at 7.45pm. Best of luck ladies!

Our mens’ league fixture against Tara was put back a week as some of the Tara players were playing a hurling championship tie.

Instead we played a challenge match against Glen Rovers from Watford who we’d like to thank for their hospitality. After a beneficial encounter we eventually defeated them on the night.

The St Claret’s players involved were: Aidan Donaghy, Charlie O’Donnell, Matthew Healy, Cathal Hughes, Ronan Gaughan, Conor Healy, Caolan McAndrew, Shane Buckley, Alfie McNulty, Lawrence Weir, Liam Healy, Peter Donaghy.

Our next game is this Sunday 22nd July against Garryowen. 2.00pm throw in at TCG, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford, UB6 0NZ.

We then face Tara next Thursday at Northolt Rugby Club, Cayton Road, Greenford, UB6 8BJ. Throw in at 7.15pm.

These are two must win ties to maintain our division 2 status so please get out and show your support for the team ahead of the championship.

After the conclusion of the World Cup we now know who our sweepstake are.

Well done to Patrick Herlihy, Alan Davis, Pat Sheridan, Aidan Donaghy and Sam Sibley who drew France and win £80.

The runner up prize of £30 goes to Tony Regan, Ryan Fortune, Shane Buckley, Padraig Donegan and Barry McDonagh thanks to Croatia’s exploits.

After Belgium beat England Gloria Ramshaw, Neil Owens, Sarah Fitzgerald, Lawrence Weir and Claire Sibley get their money back.

St Josephs

Senior Football

A disappointing few days for the Joes senior as they were defeated in both their league games over the past week to drop them out of contention for promotion.

The first game came in the form of Neasden on Wednesday past in the scrubs. The Joes got off to an extremely slow start giving the Neasden lads a 6 point lead prior to registering their first score of the game. After settling down the Joes managed to haul themselves back into the game through point from Eamonn McGovern, Niall McAlynn and a major from James Gartlan, with Neasden managing some scores of their own from a slick full forward line leaving the half time score at 1-04 to 0-10 at half time.

The Joes picked up from where they left off at the end of the first half managing to claw themselves level 10 minutes into the second period, however a killer blow dented the hopes of the Joes men when Neasden struck a goal to take the wind out of the sails of the Joes men. However the Joes displayed fantastic resilience to pull themselves back into the game again by striking a goal of their own however some poor decision making and ambitious shot selections ultimately cost the Joes, as Neasden managed to capitalise on and finish the game the stronger. A lot of hope was taken from the game however as the lads managed to get themselves right back into the mix after a disastrous opening 20 minutes and overall will be disappointed not to take anything from the game.

FT Score: Neasden 1-17 St. Joseph’s 2-12

Scorers for the Joes …Niall McAlynn 0-3; James Gartlan 1-02 and Eamonn McGovern 1-07

After the display midweek there was some optimism coming into the weekends game versus our neighbours St.Brendan’s however again the mistakes and slack passing was to cost the lads in the throughout the game. The game was pretty much tit for tat from throughout the first half however poor passing was to cost the Joes lads as a turnover ball was to result in the Brendan’s lads hitting a major. This was to leave the score at the half 1-05 to 0-05.

In the second half the Joes lads really upped the ante in the first fifteen minutes scoring 5 points on the trot from the boots of Niall McAlynn, Gearoid Holland and Alan Griffiths, the Brendan’s guys responded with some efforts of their own to leave it all level going into the final 10 minutes of the game. A mix up at the back allowed the Joes to capitalise and register a goal of their own through Eamonn McGovern to leave the Joes in the drving seat, but once again it was the old mistakes which came back to haunt the lads as Brendan’s exploited on every slip up from the Joes as they picked off a number of scores to leave them 2 points up before converting a penalty in the last minute of the game to give them a 5 point victory.

FT Score St. Brendan’s 2-13 St. Joseph’s 1-11

Scorers for the Joes …Niall McAlynn 0-5; Pierce McGirr 0-1, Alan Griffiths 0-1; Gearoid Holland 0-1 and Eamonn McGovern 1-03

A lot to work on for the guys prior to their final league game and before the championship campaign gets underway.

The final league game takes place this Sunday 29/07/18 against Dulwich in Greenford at the throw in time of 12:00 midday. Again we would ask all to come along to support the guys prior to the championship campaign begging in the first weekend of August.

If there are an updates on any of the upcoming fixtures please keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

New Players & Recruitment:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Brentford, Ealing, Clapham, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you.

St. Josephs Youth:

The Junior joes had 4 teams taking to the field at the ABC competition last week in Greenford which was a very impressive turnout in what is our second year of existence. The kids had their chance to put all their training and experience to date into practice. They performed impeccably with plenty of wins, scores and some great play across the day.

Special thanks to Derek Dunne, Damien McLoughlin, Yvonne Healey, Anne-Marie McLoughlin, Tim Davis and Jonathan Marin for the coaching and help on the day. To see some of the photos and action from the day please see the photos on our Facebook page.

As always if you have a child U12 or younger that want to play Gaelic Football please contact Derek on 07527711759 and additional if there are any parents who would like to get involved in coaching please get in touch on the same number.

Over the next few weeks there will be some coaching taking place as the Junior Joes are now getting involved more of the Tournament Blitzes some loads to look forward to for the Junior Joes.

Official Club Merchandise:

Don’t forget – Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at https://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html

You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family! Our training tops are now on there for purchase and our new jerseys should be available over the next number of weeks.

Social Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara (Youth) GFC

As we all go on our holidays and take a well deserved break we can look back on a brilliant season for Tara Youth. Action packed Friday nights with training and games, girls and boys meeting up after a busy week at school. Many thanks especially to all of our players for going to training and committing to full schedule of games.

Thanks also to all of the parents – to Mum’s Taxi and Dad’s Taxi. To our dedicated committee and coaches – Thank you.

Tara Youth fielded a team in every age group for girls and boys in the ABCs. Congratulations to our U12 girls on winning the ABC cup and to our U14 girls on winning the ABC shield. Also, congratulations to our U11, U13 and U15 boys on winning the ABC cups.

There were five Tara U15 players – Shay Rafter, Frankie Finnerty, Eoin McGivney, Seán Howley and Terry Gallagher – on the London U15 team that won the inter provincial final when they defeated Warwickshire and two Tara players – Shay Rafter and Seán McCready – were on the U17 panel that won the inter provincial on Saturday. London abú.

Training sessions start again on August 31st, 6:30pm in Northwick Park.

For further information please contact Tracey Monagle 07535 597383or Brendan Gallagher 07971 650506.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto draw winners; Calum Crowley (TCG Juniors) Gavin McEvoy (TCG ) Killian Butler (TCG) No Jackpot winners. Jackpot stands at £2,225

Seniors

Another 2 wins in division 1 league for the seniors this week, on Thursday they took on St Kiernans with a defeating score of 2-13 to 0-8 & on Sunday Cu Chulainns 2-12 to 1-6. Next league fixture is vs Parnells on Wednesday 25th at 7.15pm in Greenford P1.

Juniors:

Division 3 league final vs Harlesden Harps will take place at 2pm on Sunday 29th July in McGovern Park Ruislip.

Ladies:

The ladies won a hard fought battle in the QF off the All Britain provincial championship this Saturday v St Colmcilles in Watford. Final score of 1.14 to 2.06. Thank you to management & all support who showed up on the day. A big thanks to Euro Diamond Drilling, & Montway construction who have sponsored the ladies for their up and coming journey through the All Britain. A break in fixtures now with the Semi final fixed for 8/9th September v Warwickshire winners Roger Casements.

Minors:

Congratulations to our U14 & U18 girls in their league finals on Friday.

O’Neills Online Store:

O’Neills have now re opened our TCG Club online store with all club merchandise available.

Warwickshire GAA

The Warwickshire GAA are delighted and honoured to announce that Uachtaran of Cumann Luthchleas Gael John Horan will be in attendance to present the Warwickshire Senior Football Championship trophy on the 23rd of September at 3.30.

We thank the Uachtaran for taking the time out of his busy schedule to visit us and show his commitment to the overseas GAA.

