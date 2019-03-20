GAA Club Notices: Week Commencing Mon 18th Mar

03/20/2019

Eire Og, London

Training:

Training for the intermediate and reserve teams continues this week at Park View Academy (N15 3QR) on Wednesday 20th March at 7:30pm.

Upcoming Fixtures:

The club will play their first competitive match of 2019 on March 23rd in the McAleer & Rushe Murphy Cup when we entertain Cú Chullains at Downhills Park. Throw-In 3pm.

This is followed by the first game of the Intermediate championship where we play against Tir Chonaill Gaels in the preliminary round. Throw in at Ruislip GAA Grounds is at 2pm on Saturday March 30th.

Support would be greatly appreciated for both games as the club look to start 2019 on the front foot.

Awards Night

The club’s annual awards night is due to take place after the club’s first competitive game of the year on Saturday 23rd March. After Rd 1 of the McAleer & Rushe Murphy Cup vs CuChullains at Downhills Park, all roads lead to The Faltering Fullback (N4, 3HB) for the awards where the much-coveted Player Of The Year award will be collected amongst others. The Faltering Fullback is the club’s main sponsor, so the club are looking forward to giving back to our very generous sponsor.

Quiz Night:

Our first fundraiser of the year will take place on Saturday April 6th at the Sheephaven Bay, a short walk from Mornington Crescent station (NW1 7QD). We are hosting a Quiz Night which is bound to be a great social night for players and non-players alike.

If you are interested in testing your general knowledge, we would love you to come along. If you want any more information or wish to be set up in a team, please message our Facebook or Twitter page or contact someone from the committee.

GAA Craic:

Our latest instalment of GAA Craic features another Meath man. This time midfield maestro Stephen O’Keefe reveals all – from fashionistas to trainers. See his video below.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireoglondon.org

Granuaile Hurling Club

Training has commenced for 2019 – next training date is Wednesday 20th March at Harrow School. Harrow. Training starts at 7.00pm.

Fund Raising Race Night:

The club will be holding a Race night on the 13th April in The Laurels, High Road, Harrow Weald. Racing starts at 8.30pm. All welcome.

Annual Golf Day:

Our Annual Gold day will be held at Stanmore Golf Club, Gordon Avenue, Stanmore on Saturday 15 June 2019. All Golfers welcome.

Harlesden Harps

Harlesden Harps will begin the 2019 season with a Murphy Cup fixture when we take on Garryowen on this coming Saturday 23rd March at 4:00pm at Greenford, pitch one, London, UB6 0NZ, referee: Declan Flanagan.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s start off the season on a winning note.

We are in Group 1 together with Garryowen, Tir Chonaill Gaels and Thomas McCurtains.

Training:

Training takes place every Thursday evening, initially on a 3G pitch, in Stonebridge Recreation Ground, Hillside, Stonebridge, NW10 8LW. The venue is a short walk from Harlesden Tube Station.

Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

St Clarets

Firstly, we would like to wish a Happy St Patrick’s day to all our members both young and old.

“May your glass be ever full, May the roof over your head be always strong.

And may you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.”

We would like to congratulate Patrick and Karen Lynott of the birth of their baby girl Ciara Lynott during the week.

Senior team:

Training continues Tuesdays and Thursdays in Brunel at 8 pm

There are some upcoming fixtures for our Senior team:

24th March

McArdle Cup R1

St Claret’s v Brother Pearse

Greenford P2, 3.30pm

31st March

Preliminary Junior Football Championship

St Claret’s v Moindearg

Ruislip, 3.30pm

Everyone is welcome to come and support our lads as they start the season.

Youth:

Training has reassumes this Wednesday 20th March in Brunel for our under 6/8’s

U17 development league will be starting in Greenford on Saturday 23rd March at 2pm

Underage training will commence from early April – youth managers will be in contact regarding dates.

Make sure your following us on Facebook and Twitter at St Clarets GAA- for regular updates and match reports.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training for U11-U17 boys and girls continues @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) Friday from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. It’s great to see so many out training every week.

Golf Day:

We will be holding our Tara Youth Golf Day at Stanmore Golf Club on Saturday 27th April

Youth Dates for the Diary:

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Tara Ladies:

We are holding our Tara Ladies Race Night in Whelan’s in Uxbridge on Friday 22nd March

Tara Mens.

We are holding our Tara Mens club draw and Social at Angie’s Belmont on Saturday 23rd March.

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Bereavements:

The club are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Raymond Blake, Letterkenny. He was a great Gaels man during his time in London. We extend our sincere sympathies to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Fixtures:

Saturday 23rd – Intermediate Men play Thomas Mc Curtains in the Murphy Cup @ 4pm in Goodmayes

Sunday 24th – Senior Men play KKG in the Tipperary Cup @ 3.30pm in Greenford

Training:

Our Intermediate & Senior men have resumed training for the 2019 season. If you are interested in joining please contact club Chairperson Tom Mohan on 07710307137.

The ladies continue to train every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.15pm. All new players welcome.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner this week. Lotto draw winners: Edel Smith, Jack Elliot and Steve Kane. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto.php

Tir Conaill Harps, Glasgow

The official beginning of our partnership with Cambuslang Rugby club will take place on Saturday 23rd March at 11am. There will be politicians in attendance and a special guest to perform the opening ceremony.

This will be the first full use of the facilities, with the underage teams playing at 12pm and the seniors will have an inter-squad game at 1pm. All club members are welcome to join us on this joyous occasion.

We also have our first social event in our new home on Saturday night.

The race night sold out a few week back so we hope everyone that attends has a wonderful time.

Youth Gaelic Football training is on Friday from 6:10pm – 7:30pm @ Merrylee Primary School, Friarton Road, G43 2PR

All children from Primary 1 through to Secondary School are welcome to come along to try Gaelic Football, 1st month free. Call or text Christina on 07977449497 for further information.

Camogie training is 7pm Wednesday at St Mungo’s academy gym hall.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Underage Hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm. First Month is also free. Please contact Liam on 07803 315044 for further information.

