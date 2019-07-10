GAA Club Notices week commencing Mon 8th July 2019

07/10/2019

Dulwich Harps

It was another busy week for the lads as they had two league games in quick succession. On Tuesday, they took on Parnell’s seniors in wormwood scrubs in what was a perfect evening for football.

Having beaten Parnell’s Juniors the previous week in the Mularkey Cup, the Harps anticipated a stern battle from the north London club. Playing with a strong breeze the Harps started the game brightly and raced into an early lead with the majority of the scores coming from Darren White, Ryan Brolly and Ciaran Stone.

At half time the Harps led 0.09 to 1.01.

The Harps continued their dominance around the midfield sector however up front, they missed a number of guilt edged chances in the second half to really put the game to bed. Notwithstanding, the defence remained resolute in the second half and the game finished with a 6 point victory for the Harps on the score line of 0.15 to 1.06.

If Tuesday night’s performance was regarded as wasteful attacking play, then Sunday’s display against St Joseph’s can only be described as ruthlessly efficient.

Missing a number of key personnel through injury, the Harps knew that this top of the table clash was going to be a fierce physical battle and it certainly proved to be just that.

St Joe’s had a number of strong runners who scythed through the Harps defence in the first half and seemed to get their scores at will.

But to the Harps credit they became more pragmatic in their attacking play and looked very comfortable in possession of the ball. This culminated in goals coming from Rian Kealy and Ciaran Stone to give the blues the lead at the break 2.06 to 1.08.

In the second half the Harps really turned the screw and Rian Kealy was proving too hot to handle. He scored another sublime goal this time rifling the ball to the top corner of the net and capped a fine personal performance with a total of 2.08 from play.

In the final stages of the game the Harps kept possession of the ball for a number of minutes before midfielder Mickey Clarke broke the line to swing the ball over the bar and give the Harps another victory on the score line of 3.15 to 1.15.

The Harps are now sitting joint top of the league with two games to go. Next up for the lads is St Brendan’s on Tuesday 16th in Greenford.

The ladies were due to play Fr Murphy’s this week but unfortunately has been re-arranged. The girls continue to train on Monday and Wednesday nights.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 (men’s) or Mackenzie on 07398633018 (ladies).

Eire Og (London)

Our reserve team have had 2 recent fixtures vs Round Towers and St Kiernans. Despite putting in two very competitive performances, the team didn’t manage to salvage a result on either occasion. Both performances were very encouraging however, with lots of new recruits on show which bodes well for the future.

Our intermediate team have also had two league outings recently. Firstly on Thursday 4th July, they travelled to Northwick Park to play Parnells. On a very humid evening, the lads lost out by a point 1-11 to 1-10. Eire Og trailed by 6 points with 10 minutes left and despite a palmed goal by Ger Crowley, they couldn’t get back on level terms.

On Sunday 7th July, the lads made amends for the disappointing midweek performance with a comfortable victory over Wandsworth Gaels. The first half was a very tight affair with John Coyle’s frees keeping Eire Og in the contest.

The North London side increased the intensity of the game in the second half with Darragh Cotter and the returning Sean Brennan having particularly good games. Goals from John Coyle and Tony Rogan put the game beyond doubt with Eire Og running out 2-15 to 0-7 winners.

Next up for the intermediate team is a game vs Tara which is a must win fixture in the race for a semi final berth.

The Faltering Fullback Golf Society:

The Faltering Fullback in Finsbury Park are setting up a golf society for those in the area that are interested in some social golf in the upcoming months. If anyone is interested, please send a message via WhatsApp to 07900 186 711 to find out about upcoming events!

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Fr Murphy’s Camogie & Ladies Gaelic Football

RACE NIGHT ALERT:

Fr Murphys Camogie and Ladies Football club are hosting a race night in the Claddagh Ring on Saturday 13th of July.

The club are sending Camogie and Ladies Football teams to participate in The G.A.A. World Games in Waterford from 28th July to August 2nd and this is the main fundraiser.

There are horses still available at £5 a horse with adverts in the programme £50 for a half page advert and £100 for a full-page advert – must be in by Monday noon!

There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs in the raffle as well as an auction for Two Executive Seats for a Tottenham Premier League game. Seats are located in the lower tier of the East Stand on the halfway line.

The tickets include buffet style food before, during and after the game with a free bar at half-time.

The hospitality area opens 3 hours before kick-off and closes an hour after the full-time. Bids prior to the night can be made via the page or via frmurphysladies@gmail.com – the tickets are worth an incredible £800! We will also have some other super prizes to auction.

All support would be gratefully received.

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixtures:

Harlesden Harps will play the next round of their AIB Division 2 League campaign against St Brendans this coming Thursday 11th July at 7:15pm, at Wormwood Scrubs, Artillery Lane (Off Du Cane Road), London, W12 0DF, referee: Ger O’Shea.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s go all out to get our first league win of the season.

Previous Matches:

A tough week for the team with two losses recently in their very competitive league group. First up it was Round Towers on a warm Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, a number of regulars were unavailable for the fixture which stretched the depth of a small panel and after the concession of a couple of soft Towers goals it was always going to be tough to respond without some of the more battle-hardened team members playing.

This proved to be the case as the greater fitness of Towers told and saw them home to victory.

Then on Sunday it was back to Greenford to play the TCG Juniors. Again, a couple of soft early goals were to be the downfall for the Harps. Although they battled gamely throughout and kicked some fine points they could never quite gain parity with the Gaels who ran out winners on a final scoreline of TCG Juniors 2-13 Harps 0-16.

Training:

Training continues this week taking place on Tuesday evening, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Championship fixtures:

August 03rd/04th IFC R1v Éire Óg

August 24th/25th IFC R2 v Garryowen

September 07th/08th IFC R3 v St Joseph’s

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Annual Golf Day 2019:

Harlesden Harps will host their inaugural golf day on Saturday 20th July at Mill Hill Golf Club (100 Barnet Way, Mill Hill, NW7 3AL). Sponsored by the Conneely Group it is £60 per player or £240 for a four ball. Holes can be sponsored at £100 per hole. For tickets, sponsorship or more information please contact:

James Minehan tel: 07880 257295

James Mannion tel: 07534 982078

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

London GAA County Board

This year’s London GAA Golf Day will return to Aldenham Golf Club on Thursday 19th September and registration is now open.

The County Board continues to appreciate the support that clubs and businesses give on this important day of fundraising.

Tea and rolls will be provided on the day, followed by a dinner and presentation that evening.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact chairperson John Lacey (07860512007), secretary Mark Gottsche (07872600074) or PRO Fiona O’Brien (07852613727).

Entry for a team of four is £400, to sponsor a hole is £100 or there are opportunities to advertise in the brochure for the day for £100.

For further information please contact secretary.london@gaa.ie

St Brendans

St. Brendan’s GFC beat TCG last Thursday evening in round three of the Division two league, they will meet Harlesden Harps in the scrubs on Thursday evening in the next round.

The club will be holding their annual golf day on Saturday 15th of September at Thorney Park Golf Club, Thorney Mill Road, Iver, SL0 9AL, £100.00 per team of four. Please contact John Malone for further details.

Training continues of Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Isleworth & Syon School for boys, Ridgeway road, Isleworth, TW7 5LJ at 7.30pm.

St Clarets

The All Britain Competition is commencing this weekend and St Clarets are lucky enough to be fielding teams at every age group!

Please feel free to get down to Greenford over the weekend and help support the thriving youth section of our club!

Friday: U8/U10 commencing at approx 3.30 pm

Saturday: U11/U15

Sunday: U13/ U17 boys and U18 ladies

It’s a brilliant weekend and we are super excited to see a great display of football for all our teams

– updates/fixtures will be posted on our social media platforms all weekend! #stclaretsabú

Senior team:

Next fixtures is Tuesday 9th July

St Clarets v St Anthony’s

Reading

7.30 pm throw in

Youth:

Our youth teams have been very busy this weekend

U6/ U8/ U10- participated in the Gael London Blitz in Hazelwood! Thankyou to Gael London for the wonderful day and well done to all our little soldiers for some brilliant performances!

Girls:

The girls lined out in Kingshill Avenue on Friday night against the Parnells in the league. Sadly they were narrowly defeated in a score line of 4.11 – 5.12

Some brilliant football was played and the girls showed great sportsmanship on both sides. Thankyou to our groundsmen who set up the pitch, to all the parents who came out to support and to the Parnells for coming out to play us at short notice.

U17:

The lads played their very first home game on Sunday morning in Kingshill.

The were defeated by the Kiernans but our lads played some brilliant football and we are super proud of them! There was a great sense of pride for the boys as they lined out on home turf. Thank you to our groundsman for making the pitch look so good, to our supporters and to Declan and the Kiernans boys for coming out to play us.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

No training this Friday as we will be at the ABC’s this weekend. The girls training session on Tuesday is still going ahead at Tara Park Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG from 6.30pm for all age groups. New players welcome.

Our Cul Camp is now fully booked, we look forward to a great week of football , fun and friendship. This is a very exciting camp as it is the first ever CUL camp to take place in Britain.

Well done to our U15’s boys who beat the best of the rest from North London in Ruislip on Wednesday evening in Ruislip

Our U11 boys were in action on Saturday in Northwick Park , they got off to a slow start against Parnells but really got going in the second game against St Kiernans. Well done all .

Well done to our U8 & U10 boys who travelled to the Gael Londain Blitz on Saturday . Both age groups won all their games , they were amazing to watch with each one of the boys playing their part , we are very proud of the hardwork and discipline shown by all. A big thank you to Gael Londain for a great tournament.

We are all busy getting ready for the upcoming ABC’s , Tara GFC have taken part in every one of the ABC’s so far and for this year, the 8th ABC, we have entered more teams than any other club. Our chairman would like to thank all involved for your commitment, dedication and hard work in preparing the teams for the ABC. We wish everyone an enjoyable and memorable weekend.

Youth Dates for the Diary

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22nd – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

It was a busy week of action on the pitch for the club. Our Footballers started it off with a great win over Kingdom Kerry Gaels in Goodmayes putting a massive 7 goals past the visitors.

Then on Wednesday the Ladies Footballers followed suit beating KKG in their final Championship game by two points in a very entertaining game.

At the weekend the Camogs were unfortunate to lose out to John Mitchells in their last Championship group game by a point on Saturday.

Well done to all the ladies who have played their heart out all year. Also on Saturday the Hurlers played in the Ryan Cup Blitz in Ruislip. They were in a group with Robert Emmetts so the game was winner takes all to qualify for the final. After a pulsating game the Macs came out on top. They played St Gabriels in the Final but lost out on a scoreline of 0-07 to 1-01.

On Sunday it was time for the footballers to take centre stage. First up was the Division 1 clash against Neasden Gaels.

McCurtains had a fantastic first half and thanks to a Conor Murphy goal were ahead by two points at the break. Neasden came out of the blocks quicker in the second half and took control of the game in the third quarter.

McCurtains never gave up but couldn’t overturn the deficit and Neasden ran out by five point winners. After that it was the turn of the Reserve Footballers in the Reserve League Final against St Kiernans.

The lads didn’t have their shooting boots on them and despite some good football found themselves 10 points down at half time. The second half was a different affair and McCurtains looked the better team at times and worked well to close the gap to six points before a goal by St Kiernans took the sting out of the Macs comeback.

Next week there are two League games in Goodmayes. On Wednesday the Hurlers take on Sean Treacys while on Thursdays the Footballers host North London Shamrocks. The following weekend the Hurlers continue their League campaign against Robert Emmetts in Scrubs on Saturday. The Footballers travel up to Liverpool to take on John Mitchells in a challenge game.

It’s also an important weekend for our underage teams as the ABC’s take place in Greenford all weekend. Best of luck to our U11 & U15 Footballers in action on Saturday and our U17 Footballers and the U8, U11 & U14 Hurlers on Sunday. Its great to see a great representation from the club.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee.

The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have.

If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776 or Tom Keane on 07975 544 009.

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Monday and Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 7-11, Kingdom Kerry Gaels: 0-13

Ladies Football: Intermediate Ladies Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 5-09 Kingdom Kerry Gaels: 4-10

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 1-12, John Mitchells: 3-07

Mens Hurling: Ryan Cup Blitz – Thomas McCurtains: 5-08, Robert Emmetts: 3-11

Final – Thomas McCurtains: 1-01, St Gabriels: 0-07

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 1-12, Neasden Gaels: 1-12

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League Final – Thomas McCurtains: 0-07, St Kiernans: 1-15

Fixtures:

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Sean Treacys, Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 7.15pm, Goodmayes

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v North London Shamrocks, Thursday 11th July 2019 at 7.15pm, Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Robert Emmetts, Saturday 13th July 2019 at 4.30pm, Scrubs

Mens Football: Football Challenge – Thomas McCurtains v John Mitchells, Liverpool, Saturday 13th July 2019 at 1.30pm, Liverpool

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Kilburn Gaels, Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 4.30pm, Scrubs

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later. Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results:

Division 1 League – TCG Seniors 3-16 to 0-02 Cuchullainns.

Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates 0-07 to 1-13 St Brendan’s.

Division 1 League – TCG Seniors 3-13 to 1-10 St Kiernans.

Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates 2-13 to 0-16 Harlesden Harps.

Fixtures:

Monday 8th July – U15’s Championship Division 2 Semi Final – TCG boys vs Parnells @ 7pm in Harrow Rugby Club.

Tuesday 9th July – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs Fulham Irish @ 7.15pm in Greenford.

Tuesday 16th July – Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates vs St Joes @ 7.15pm in Greenford.

Wednesday 17th July – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs Neasden Gaels @ 7.15pm in Greenford.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 4, 11, 17, 22. Lotto draw winners: Noel Burke, Ryan Kearney, Phil Hogan. Please keep playing online @ https://www.tirchonaillgaels.co.uk

You might also be interested in this article