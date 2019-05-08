GAA Club Notices: Week Commencing Mon 6th May

05/08/2019

Eire Og (London)

Upcoming Fixture:

Next up in the league is Shalloe Pearse this Wednesday May 14th which takes place at home in Downhills Park. Throw in is 6.45pm & a strong home support would be most welcomed to cheer on the boys!

Thomas McCurtain 7s Winners:

Well done to our mixed Éire Óg/Holloway Gaels team who won the 7s tournament over the weekend with a final victory over Brighton & Crawley Gaels. In addition to victory, Éire Ógs Joint PRO Ciaran McElhinney was named as Men’s Player of the Tournament. A great day for the club!

Golf Classic:

The Annual Golf Classic has been confirmed for Saturday June 22nd which will again take place at the excellent Trent Park Golf & Country Club. Anyone interested in participating should contact Mick Savage or any of the committee.

Membership Due:

Membership is now due for all club members. £100 for players, £50 for dual players, £25 for students & £24 for non-playing members. For further information please contact Caolan Conroy.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixture:

Harlesden Harps will begin their 2019 AIB Division 2 League campaign when we take on St Brendans this coming Thursday 09th May at 6:45pm at Greenford, pitch two, London, UB6 0NZ, referee: Ger O’Shea.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s start off the season on a winning note.

Previous Match:

Harlesden Harps took on Tir Chonaill Gaels Juniors in their final Murphy Cup fixture recently. An even opening to the game was compromised when Ben O’Mahoney picked up two yellow cards in quick succession which changed the dynamic of the game.

Although Harps adapted well to their numerical disadvantage, in the end early season, tired legs helped to edge the Gaels over the line.

However, special mention must go to Darren Lynch who battled and organised well in defence and to Darren Murphy for putting on an exhibition of long-range shooting during the game. Now with the early season run-outs over it’s down to the serious business of the league for the team, let’s do it!

Training:

Training will take place on Tuesday evening this week, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club.

If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Harps race night:

Harlesden Harps will hold a fundraising race night on Saturday 11th May 2019 in Greenes Bar, Neasden. Make sure you come along to what should be a great night and a chance to donate a few quid to club funds.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

St Carets

Firstly, we would like to congratulate the all our county players who lined out over the weekend for London.

Paddy Donaghy – in the London masters panel who were defeated by the Galway masters on Saturday.

Oisin Murphy, Cormac Sibley, Aaron Myers, Patrick Woulfe, Liam Hession – all part of the London minor squad who defeated Warwickshire on Sunday.

Tadhg Donaghy, Dillon Wallace, Cian Sheppard, Saorise Greene, Eoin Sheppard, Ciara Hession – who were all part of the London greens vs whites underage games at half time in the Galway game on Sunday.

We are super proud of everyone!!

Golf day:

Only a few weeks until our annual golf day – if anyone wants to enter a team, or sponsor a hole please let us know !!!

Senior:

First round of the league

St Clarets vs Tara’s

6.45pm throw in

Kingshill Avenue Hayes

As a result there are a few changes to youth training this week!!!

This is our first home game of the year so any support for the lads is welcome!

Second round of the league

St Clarets vs Parnells

Tuesday 14th May

7pm

Kingshill Avenue Hayes

Youth:

U10,11 and 13 and U17 training taking place on Thursday this week at 6.45pm.

Girls training remains on Wednesday – but it will be taking place on the far pitch!!

U8:

On Saturday the St Clarets U8’s played in the TCG Peter McGlynn tournament in Greenford. For the first blitz of the season St Clarets had great support and were able to field two teams.

Fantastic performances from everyone. It was great to see how much the players enjoyed it and it was also very encouraging to see their skills progress with each game.

We are delighted with the commitment to training and how the first has gone- Great Start!!!

Next blitz for our U8s / U10s is Sunday 12th May at 13:00 hosted by St Kiernan’s – Hendon rugby club.

Girls – this week

Friday 10th may

Northwick Park

St Clarets v Tara’s Green/ Gold

7pm

Tara

Tara Youth:

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park, Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome.

Our U13 boys have their 1st round of league this weekend. We have 2 teams playing in different locations we wish them the very best of luck.

Peter McGlynn Tournament:

We entered 2 x U13 boys teams & 1 x girls team into the annual Peter McGlynn tournament.

All the boys were excellent but a special mention to Tara 2 who won the plate final in an exciting finish. Great stuff lads!

Tara 1 went unbeaten in the group stages defeating a strong Rhode (Co Offaly) side on the way. The semi-finals draw was made and Tara and Rhode had to play again and unfortunately this time the boys lost to a strong Rhode Co Offaly team in the semi- final but played well all day and showed they can mix it at the highest level.

This was our U13 girls first tournament of the year on Saturday playing 6 games against all the other London clubs. We drew the first game against a good TCG team and won our next 4 where we qualified for the final again against TCG where after a fantastic skill full high scoring game our girls came out victorious winning the cup by 2 points. All the girls played fantastically well all day and thoroughly deserved their victory.

We had lots of representation from our Youth in the London v Galway Connaught championship match event @ Ruislip on Sunday:

Sean McCreedy and Shay Rafter played for the London U17’s in their victory over Warwickshire in the curtain raiser to the London v Galway Connaught championship match.

Catherine Gallagher, Aoife Moore, Sean Fogarty, Ruairi Howley all played at half time and Ciara O’Shea, Caitlin Finnerty, Evie Gaughan & Sorcha Moran were the lines women.

Youth Dates for the Diary:

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Well done to Diarmuid Redican, Damien McKenna (cpt), Paul McDermott & Connor Mone who togged out for the London Masters on Saturday against Galway.

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

Last weekend we hosted our Annual Mixed 7’s Tournament. Apart from the odd shower, it was a great day, with 200 people packed into Goodmayes to enjoy the days festivities.

In addition to the eight McCurtains teams playing, we were also delighted to welcome Crawley & Brighton Gaels, Éire Óg/Holloway Gaels, Cambridge Parnells and Canterbury Gaels to East London.

There was some fantastic football on display throughout the day and after some hard fought battles it was Crawley & Brighton Gaels and Éire Óg/Holloway Gaels who both made it to the final. The final itself was a close affair with Crawley leading at half time but Éire Óg/Holloway making a comeback to win out 3-05 to 3-02 in the end.

The players of the tournament were Cliona Twohig & Ciarán McElhinney. Huge thanks to all who helped out on the day, including our fantastic bar staff and referees. Thanks must also go to tournament sponsor O’Gradys Irish Bar and Restaurant.

Hard luck to the London Senior Football team who narrowly lost out to Galway in the first round of the Championship. Well done to Aisling and Charlie O’ Leary who represented the club during the half time.

Training continues this week for all teams.

Next weekend our Camogie team travel up to Birmingham to start their season in earnest with the first League Blitz of the year on Saturday. The will play Tara’s, Fr. Murphy’s, Liverpool Wolfe Tones & John Mitchels. While on Sunday our Reserve Footballers are out in their first round of the League against St Brendans in Greenford.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history.

If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com . Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Fun Day – Goodmayes IG3 8XJ, Saturday 8th June 2019. More details to follow.

Camogie Chairmans BBQ – The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD, Saturday 29th June 2019.

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776.

Training:

Mens Football: Wednesday & Friday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Mondays at 7.00pm in West Ham & Thursdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes.

Camogie: Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Fixtures:

Camogie: Intermediate League Blitz, Saturday 11th May 2019, Pairc na hEireann, Birmingham

Reserve Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains v St Brendans, Sunday 12th May 2019 at 2.30pm, Greenford

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later. Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Conaill Gaels, Glasgow

Tir Conaill Harps seem to be loving the decision to move to Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club as they continued their undefeated run with another win on Wednesday Evening.

Their opponents on the night-Sands MacSwineys-have a history of developing young players and Wednesday’s team was no different.

The young pacy away team did show some great spells in the match but Tir Conaill showed great form that they hope will get them to the Junior league final this year.

It’s an absolutey massive game for Tir Conaill Harps on Friday night, away to current Junior Championship winners Glasgow Gaels.

This will be a huge test for the Harps so we would appreciate if you could make the short trip over to Clydebank comunity sports Hub.

We had around 100 people out to our first home game of the season and we would love if you could make it out on Friday.

Everyone involved in the club would appreciate if you can support the players.

Underage training takes place on Friday as well at 6.30 at Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club.

You might also be interested in this article