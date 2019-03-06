GAA Club Notices: Week commencing Mon 4th Mar

03/06/2019

Cambridge Parnells

Now training on Tuesday’s 8-9pm at Trumpington Meadows Primary School, Kestrel Rise, CB2 9AY for both men and women. Please remember to bring £3 subs. E-Mail: parnellscambridge@gmail.com

Eire Og, London

Training:

Our next session is on Tuesday at 7.40pm in Total Boxer, (postcode N8 9DG) Hornsey. After a very successful into session here two weeks ago, all players are encouraged to attend this session.

Éire Óg Craic:

Our latest Éire Óg Craic features resident Royal Full Back Barry O’Dowd. He reveals all with the aid of some fermented grapes! See the video here – https://youtu.be/K9fwAZHGWns

Fundraising/Last Man Standing.

It appears that some of our members know their stuff about GAA. 15 still standing after 5 rounds of matches. It’s getting exciting folks!

In the Community

Éire Óg will be supporting the upcoming Irish Youth Foundation fundraiser by entering a team in the A Question of Irish Sport Quiz taking place on March 28th in the London Irish Centre, Camden. For more details see – https://london.carpe-diem.events/calendar/9519271-a-question-of-irish-sport-london-s-biggest-irish-sporting-quiz-at-london-irish-centre/

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446944600 or by email at chairman@eireoglondon.org

Eire Og, Oxford

Save The Date: Saturday 1st June 2019 – Eire Og 60th Celebration Evening.

Senior Men’s and Ladies pre-season training up until 27th March – South Moreton Boxing Club OX11 9AJ – Wednesdays at 8pm.

From April 2 at Horspath Sports Ground OX4 2RL 7pm Tuesday and Thursdays.

Youth training at Our Ladies Catholic School Cowley OX4 2LF Saturdays at 1pm – starting Saturday 16 March. Please Bring Astro Turf trainers.

Contact Tommy Griffin: 07472456545.

Fr. Murphy’s Hurling Club

Committee Meeting:

Friday 15th March at 8:30pm in the DOB club Kilburn NW6 2EP. All committee members to attend please.

Training:

To commence the week starting 18th March. Day, venue and time to be confirmed. Please see club notes and social media accounts for updates.

Wexford Model County Draw:

£40 per ticket, to be entered into 3 draws March, April, May. Fantastic prizes each draw; €15,000 top prize with electrical goods and other smaller cash prizes. If you would like to enter, please contact a club member.

Bonus Ball:

No winner this week. Numbers available, to join the clubs fundraiser it’s £2 a week over the year = £104. If you’re number matches the BB number drawn in Saturday’s lotto draw you’ll win £50. Please contact a club member to join.

Recruitment:

Want to play GAA in London in 2019? Fr. Murphy’s is the club for you! Senior Hurling, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic football teams and underage teams. Based in in West London we’re easily accessible via public transport.

We have good training facilities and a fantastic social scene. Please search Fr. Murphy’s on social media for regular updates. Contact us via email (frmurphyshurling@gmail.com) or Hurling; Jim – 07932 723780. Ladies; Larry – 07944 178879. Underage; Martin – 07960 503355.

Glen Rovers, Watford

Ladies training Tuesdays and Thursday 7.30pm – 8.30pm Westfield School, Tolpits Lane WD18 6NS. Please contact Kelly: 07990510857

Hertfordshire GAA

Thanks to all those who attended our referees course in Luton on Sunday and to Phillip Kelly for taking the course.

Our 5th annual Year 4-5 primary school’s tournament takes place on 24th May at Tabard Rugby Club, Cobden Hill, Radlett, WD7 7JL

Year 9/10 Secondary school’s tournament takes place on Thursday 4th April at John F Kennedy Catholic School, Hemel Hempstead HP1 2PH

Level One Coaching Course: Friday 29h (7pm – 10.15pm) & Saturday 30TH (9am – 5.30pm) March 2019 at St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Luton LU3 2NS.

March Fixtures:

U7, U9 & U11 Blitz: Saturday 23rd March at 2pm. Bullsmoor Lane, Waltham Cross EN1 4RL.

U14 League Blitz: Saturday 30th March at 2pm. Radlett Road, Watford WD24 4LH.

Senior Blitz: Father O’ Hanlon Cup: Sunday 31st March at 12pm. Bullsmoor Lane, Waltham Cross EN1 4RL.

Parnells

The winter training sessions are going extremely well with numbers very high. Every Friday @ Preston Manor School (HA9 8NA) for age 8 & under indoors & from age 9 up to U13 boys and up to U16 girls outdoors on 4G Astro Turf, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) or Colin McGuinness (07779 340398). Training for the U15 upwards, the Junior and Senior team continues on a Thursday from 7-8pm at the same venue. Contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). New players welcome.

Well done to the U18 Parnells girls- Emily O’Driscoll, Aisling Fallon and Millie Taylor who represented their county, London, in Greenford last Sunday playing in another round of the University League. The team were successful in achieving 2 wins in 3 games and look forward to the final round this weekend with venue still to be confirmed.

The club would like to pass on its condolences to Hannah O’Driscoll on the recent passing of her husband John. He resided in Harlesden but will be returning to Ireland for burial. The funeral mass will take place on March 8th 12pm, St Michael’s Church, Cahermore, Alihies, Co Cork. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hannah, her daughters, Claire and Laura and all the family.

Also to the family of Joe Fryday whose passing was of great sadness to the gaelic community. A gentleman and true supporter of Ladies football in particular. May both their souls rest in peace.

Events: St Patrick’s Day Parade, London 17.3.2019, details for club participation to be announced. Parnells Dinner Dance 30th March @ The Claddagh Ring in Hendon, music by Barry Owen. Tickets £45 from Colin McGuinness (07779 3403980). Parnells Youth U13 Trip to Listowel will take place this May 24th-26th, contact Ollie Sheehy for information (079517 01206).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our websitewww.parnellsgaa.com

St Colmcilles GAC, St Albans

Youth training for boys and girls every Saturday 3-4pm at The Nicholas Breakspear School, 125 Colney Heath Lane, St Albans AL4 0TT. Please contact Rory on 07734716153.

Senior Ladies training every Wednesday 7pm at St Alban’s Irish Centre AL2 1DW.

St Dympna’s GFC, Luton

Currently recruiting at all underage groups and senior level. Senior Contact: Paul – 07974183904

Underage training: Every Saturday 3pm at St Joseph’s Playing Field, Luton LU3 2NS. Minor Contact: Gerry – 0798087874

St Joseph’s Waltham Cross

Training for boys and girls every Saturday at Bullsmoor Lane Playing Fields, EN1 4RL 12.30pm – 1.30pm. Please contact Noel on 0785478689.

St Vincent’s GAA, Luton

Men’s senior training every Thursday at 8pm, Stopsley Play Football, Luton LU2 7UX

Underage successfully launched for 2019 and training for boys and girls aged 4-12 underway at 5-6pm every Wednesday, Stopsley School Sports Hall. Contact Kevin Durkin: 07961388110.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training for U11-U17 boys and girls continues @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) Friday from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. It’s great to see so many out training every week.

We held our management meeting during the week to discuss our plans for the upcoming season, it was well attended and very constructive.

Well done to our U18 Tara girls, Niamh Lynch, Tara O’Shea, Ciara Ryan and Sabina Heavey who played for London in the University League on Saturday at Greenford, great skill and teamwork were on show in what was a very successful day for London.

Farewell:

We would like to wish Lloyd Colfer all the very best of luck as he embarks in his new chapter in Ireland, we would like to thank you Lloyd for all your help and support. Go Neiri an bothar leat!

SAVE THE DATE:

Don’t forget on 9th March we are having our Annual Dinner Dance @ Clayton Crown Cricklewood, our Tara Men will be celebrating 85 years. Always promises to be a great night, there are still a few tickets available. Everyone welcome.

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Conaill Harps, Glasgow

A major milestone in our 3-year plan took place on Saturday when we attended the Foundation coaching course.

Part of our plan is to increase the amount of coaches working within the club and for us to support them as much as we can so to have 15 club members attend was a massive achievement.

We now hope they can get out to help at training as much as they can, in order to develop their coaching skills.

If there’s anyone else that would be interested in coaching, please get in touch.

This week saw us running a primary school tournament in Toryglen Football Centre, which was a great success.

This tournament saw 4 primary schools taking part and we hope to expand on this over the

course of the year.

The Under 10 Football team have a tournament on Saturday at Clydebank Sports Hub between 3-5pm.

It would be amazing if we could get as many club members out to show the team the support they deserve.

Our 14-17 year old will be having a amalgamation match after the Tournament as well.

We would like to thank everyone that has been involved in organising our race night at Cambuslang Rugby Club on Saturday 23rd March.

We also would like to thank everyone who has sponsored races for the night and everyone who has bought Horses and Jockeys.

A special mention has to be made to Shaun O’Donnell who has sold all the tickets for the night, so that means our first night in our new home is sold out with 3 weeks still to go!

Youth Gaelic Football training is on Friday from 6:10pm – 7:30pm @ Merrylee Primary School, Friarton Road, G43 2PR

All children from Primary 1 through to Secondary School are welcome to come along to try Gaelic Football, 1st month free. Call or text Christina on 07977449497 for further information.

Camogie training starts at 7pm on Wednesday at St Mungos academy gym hall.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Underage Hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm. First Month is also free. Please contact Liam on 07803 315044 for further information.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Gala Dinner:

Our Gala Dinner will take place this Saturday, 9TH of March, to honour our Senior men, Junior men and Ladies Championship winning teams from 2018. A night not to be missed! There is limited availability remaining, please contact Calum Crowley, Niamh Treacy or Michael Mullen for bookings. Tickets are £65 per person.

Ladies:

After a fantastic season last year the ladies move up to Intermediate level this year. They kick-started their season this weekend with the first round of the League against Parnells. The girls put up a great fight but unfortunately fell short before the final whistle. Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7.15pm, all new players welcome.

Club Lotto:

No jackpot winners this week. Lotto draw winners: Jack Elliot, Paddy Burke and David Kennedy. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto.php

You might also be interested in this article