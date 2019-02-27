GAA Club Notices: Week commencing Mon 25th Feb

February 27, 2019

Dulwich Harps

Dulwich Harps would like to pass on its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joe Fryday who sadly passed away last week.

Joe was who was a member of Dulwich Harps was also president of the London Ladies Football association and was a key figure in supporting and promoting Gaelic games for Ladies in London and wider afield.

He was great supporter of Dulwich Harps and was most recently out at our fundraiser for Ladies player Siobhan McCann in Greenford last October. He was one of the true characters in the GAA circle in London and he will be sorely missed.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The Ladies start their season this weekend in the Tom O’Connor Cup against Tara LGFC in Sunbury on Thames. The game is on Sunday 3rd of March and is scheduled for 12pm throw in time.

Preseason training is still underway for the girls and they have been getting great numbers out!

These floodlight sessions take place every Monday at 7pm in George Green School, 100 Manchester Road, E14 3DW, which is only a 2 minute walk from the Island Gardens DLR station. If you are interested in joining our growing Ladies club, please get in touch with Mackenzie on 07398633018.

The Ladies team are currently looking for a Coach/manager to help assist them in the upcoming season. If you are interested in the role or would like more information, please contact Maeve on 07907 301806.

Our men’s teams are also back in the swing of preseason training and it continues this Saturday at 10:00am on Peckham Rye Common, SE15 3UA. We will be resuming mid-week sessions under the lights in Prendergast Ladywell Fields College, Manwood Road, SE4 1SA in early March. If you are interested in joining our men’s squad please contact Enda on 07522723765.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players and club members! We are London’s most central GAA club and provide competitive football for both Men (Intermediate & Reserve) and Ladies (Junior).

We TRAIN AND PLAY our home games on the easily accessible Peckham Rye Common, SE15 3UA.

We have over 100 club members from across Ireland and Britain. If you are new to the London area we can assist you in finding work, accommodation, and getting transport to and from training.

If you are interested in joining our friendly, progressive and sociable club or would simply like some more information please get in touch. For men’s enquiries please contact Enda 07522723765 and women’s contact Mackenzie on 07398633018.

Eire Og, London

Training:

Our intermediate panel attended their first boxing session of the season last Tuesday at Total Boxer in Hornsey. The lads seemed to really enjoy it but were feeling it in their traps on Wednesday! Massive thanks to Denis for the fantastic session.

The team moved to the fortress of Downhills Park on Saturday morning for their first grass-based session. Huge numbers contributed massively to a very demanding and worthwhile session. See ye all on Wednesday evening at Park View Academy! Any new players interested in joining the club can message the Facebook or Twitter pages for more information.

Fundraising/Last Man Standing:

Following on from wins for Dublin, Kerry and Tyrone in particular, 15 players remain standing in our GAA Last Man Standing competition.

Club Social:

We are hosting our first social event of 2019 this Saturday March 2nd at The Faltering Fullback (N4 3HB) who are our main club sponsors once again for 2019. The Faltering Fullback is a short walk from Finsbury Park underground station. Look forward to seeing you on Saturday as we announce our player of the year for 2018 amongst other coveted awards!

Moving To London Event:

Members of the Éire Óg executive committee attended a “Moving To London” event on Thursday 21st February at the London Irish Centre in Camden Town.

Our committee met lots of young people who have recently moved to London and were delighted to answer any questions they had. The event was very well attended with companies such as MetroBank, SimonClarke Lettings and Engineers Ireland GB coupled with the Irish In Britain charity in attendance.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446944600 or by email at chairman@eireoglondon.org

Remember to follow us on Facebook (IrishCentreGFC), Twitter (@EireOgLDN) and check out our website http://eireoglondon.com where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

North London Shamrocks

NLS’ annual Dinner Dance will take place on the evening Saturday, March 9th in Trent Park Country Club. We look forward to welcoming our special guest for the evening, no other than Mayo GAA legend, Willie Joe Padden! A fantastic evenings food and entertainment is guaranteed. There are limited tickets remaining so please contact us via the numbers or links below for more information.

The 2019 season isn’t too far away now and pre-season training has already commenced. We have been doing some indoor training over the past month and hope to get out on the pitch again in the coming weeks in preparation for the early season competitions.

Congratulations from all at the club to Michael & Lorraine Gallagher and to James & Linda Power on their recent new arrivals.

All at the club would like to extend our sympathies and condolences to our President Tom Galvin, and his family on the recent passing of his brother.

Similarly, the club would like to extend condolences to Liam Irwin on the recent passing of his mother.

Sympathies are also extended to the family and friends of Gerry Houlihan, an ardent supporter of the club, on his recent passing. May they all rest in peace.

Training for the season continues and NLS are actively recruiting new players. If you’re located in North London and interested in joining then contact management -Vinny Murphy (07956 499439) or Tom Kilcommons (07944 294795) or email info@theshamrocks.co.uk

For more information on the club search for us on Facebook and Twitter (@theshamrocks1) or visit our website www.theshamrocks.co.uk

St Josephs

Social and Presentation night:

The Club will be holding a social and presentation night this Saturday (2nd March) in Ealing Golf Club.

Tickets are priced at £20 per person and for anyone who wants to come along please get in touch with John McNamara (07956666979), Conor Hallissey (07447333848) or Derek Dunne (07527711759). In what promises to be great night it would be great to have as many of the club members and associates past and present in attendance.

2019 Training:

The senior team are in training ahead of the 2019 season. This week training takes place on Wednesday at 19:30 venue to be confirmed and Saturday at 16:00 in Perivale Park. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Dates for the 2019 Calendar:

Later this year the club will be holding its annual Golf Classic on the 25th of May so keep an eye out for more details of this event in the weeks leading up to then.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Membership:

Membership is now due for 2019 and is priced at £50 – you can pay either in person to any of the usual sources or directly into the bank account, please get in touch with the above contacts to obtain this

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training for U11-U17 boys and girls continues @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) Friday from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.

Ladies training will continue Saturday @ 10.00am @ Northolt Rugby Club Cayton Road, Greenford, UB6 8BJ

Condolences:

Tara GFC would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joe Fryday who sadly passed away last week. Joe was president of the London Ladies and a great supporter of ladies & girls football. He was a true gent and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by all his friends here in Tara GFC and in the wider GAA community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

SAVE THE DATE:

Don’t forget on 9th March we are having our Annual Dinner Dance @ Clayton Crown Cricklewood, our Tara Men will be celebrating 85 years. Always promises to be a great night, there are still a few tickets available. Everyone welcome.

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

Training continues as usual for all teams.

The Clubs Dinner & Dance will take place this Saturday in The Hallmark Hotel London Chigwell Prince Regent IG8 8AE. The bar will be open from 5.00pm and Dinner will be served at 7.00pm sharp. The Music will be by TR Dallas on the night and there will be a raffle with some great prizes. Anyone wishing to come along to the afters tickets will be available on the door for £10.00.

Our underage teams will start back training on 25th March (Hurling) and 3rd April (Football) in The Campion School, Hornchurch RM11 3BX. We have teams for boys and girls of all ages from u-6’s to u-17’s and players of all abilities are welcome.

Contact Martin McGovern on 07807803556 for more information or check out our website at the following link: http://www.thomasmccurtains.com/Pages/Units/JuvenilleMinor.aspx

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee.

The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Annual Dinner and Dance – Hallmark Hotel London Chigwell Prince Regent IG8 8AE, Saturday 2nd March 2019. Tickets are now sold out for this year’s Dinner Dance. Anyone wishing to come along to the afters tickets will be available on the door for £10.00.

Quiz Night – O’Neills Pub Leytonstone, Friday 5th April 2019. The Ladies Football and Camogie teams are hosting a table quiz in O’Neills, Leytonstone. Entry £10 per person max teams of 5. There will be food and a raffle on the night.

Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament – Goodmayes IG3 8XJ, Saturday 4th May 2019. After last year’s hugely successful event applications for this years Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament are now open. See our facebook page for more details.

Fun Day – Goodmayes IG3 8XJ, Saturday 8th June 2019. More details to follow.

Training:

Mens Football & Hurling: S&C training Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Ladies Football: Mondays & Thursdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes.

Camogie: Wednesdays at 7.00pm and Saturdays at 10.00am in West Ham

Underage: Training starts back last week in March.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website

Tir Conaill Harps, Glasgow

We are happy to announce our next social event, which will be working with Glasgow’s St Patrick’s Festival:

THE BIG IRISH QUIZ.

Tuesday 12th March 7:30 pm @Malones Glasgow.

£2 Entry.

Teams will be a maximum of 6 people.

We are all looking forward to the Primary school tournament we are Running at Toryglen Football Centre on Wednesday morning.

This is something we hope will hope promote Gaelic Football in Glasgow and as part of our 3 year plan we hope to expand the tournament.

Good luck to all the pupils at St Fillans, St Mirins, John Paul II & St Josephs , but more importantly we hope you have fun.

We are running a Foundation coaching course on Saturday @ Holyrood Secondary school and we would love as many people as possible to take part.

This could be the only one this year.

You don’t have to have any experience coaching to do this.

Ideally we would love to have as many coaches as possible at every underage session so the more people who have this qualification, the better. Even if you can’t commit to coaching regularly we would still be keen to see you participate in this course.

Throughout our history we have always had coaches without playing experience so don’t let that stop you if you’re interested in helping out (some of our best coaches had never played before).

Anyone wanting to do the level 1 course has to do this course first.

Youth Gaelic Football training is on Friday from 6:10pm – 7:30pm @ Merrylee Primary School, Friarton Road, G43 2PR

All children from Primary 1 through to Secondary School are welcome to come along to try Gaelic Football, 1st month free. Call or text Christina on 07977449497 for further information.

Camogie training starts at 7pm on Wednesday at St Mungos Academy gym hall.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Underage Hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm. First Month is also free. Please contact Liam on 07803 315044 for further information.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Huge Congratulations to our Main Sponsor Powerday for being recognized as the West London Business of the Year 2019 at the WLB Awards. Well done to all of the team!

Gala Dinner:

We will host a ‘Gala Dinner’ to honour our Senior men, Junior men and Ladies Championship winning teams from 2018. There is limited availability remaining, please contact Calum Crowley, Niamh Treacy or Michael Mullen for bookings. Tickets are £65 per person.

Club Lotto:

Lotto draw winners: Michael Cunnigham, Michael Mullins and Stephen Mc Loughlin. No jackpot winners this week. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto.php

