GAA Club Notices: Week Commencing Mon 20th May

05/22/2019

Dulwich Harps

The Harps continued their winning ways with both the ladies and men being successful in their respective games over the weekend.

First up were the ladies who had a comprehensive win against Fr Murphys at home in Peckham on Saturday. It was a fantastic start to the championship campaign and a great chance for lots of our new girls to get a run out.

Training continues on Monday in Peckham Rye at 7.15 before taking on Taras in the 2nd round of the championship in Northolt on Wednesday evening.

The men also had a very convincing win against Garryowen on Sunday in Ruislip. Their training continues on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Peckham before their next game against Moindearg on 30th May.

We’re always welcoming new members and anyone that would like to join please get in touch with MacKenzie on 07398633018 or Enda on 07522723765.

Eire Og (London)

Upcoming Fixture:

The intermediate team travel to Wormwood Scrubs this Monday (May 20th) to take on St Brendan’s in the McAleer & Rushe Shiels Cup Quarter final vs St Brendans with a 7pm throw in. It promises to be an exciting match & well worth attending on a fine May evening!

Details for the next reserve fixture have not been confirmed at this time.

League Victory & Match Report:

Our intermediate team maintained their 100% record in the league with an eight point victory over St Anthony’s Reading.

The team made the midweek journey to Greenford on a sunny and warm Tuesday evening but both teams were slow to start with some wayward shooting. Points from John Coyle and Caolan Conroy amongst others had Éire Óg in a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half time.

Éire Óg began the second half much the stronger team and after a goalmouth scramble, Darragh Cotter smashed the ball to the net. Further points from Conroy and Stephen O’Keeffe put us into a comfortable lead before a long-range effort from one of St Anthony’s marksmen left the final score Éire g 1-10 St Anthony’s 0-5.

Best for Éire Óg were Conor Kearney, Richard Murphy and Daniel Roarty in a game where the defence kept the team in the ascendancy throughout with their turnovers and distribution.

Golf Classic:

The Annual Golf Classic has been confirmed for Saturday June 22nd which will again take place at the excellent Trent Park Golf & Country Club. Anyone interested in participating should contact Mick Savage or any of the committee.

Membership Due:

Membership is now due for all club members. £100 for players, £50 for dual players, £25 for students & £24 for non-playing members. For further information please contact Caolan Conroy.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixture:

Harlesden Harps will have their first run-out in the McAleer & Rushe Shiels Cup when we take on St Joseph’s this coming Tuesday 21st May at 7:00pm at Greenford, pitch two, London, UB6 0NZ, referee: Tony Geary.

A first meeting of the sides in 2019 before we clash later in the year in the championship. As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s keep the good start to the league campaign going.

Previous Matches:

Harlesden Harps got their league campaign off to a winning start recently with a hard-fought victory over Parnells.

Although Harps had the benefit of an advantageous wind in the first half, it was the home side who got the better of the scoreboard, kicking some fine scores from distance and also netting twice in a couple of minutes mid-way through the half, leading by 7 at the break.

A stern talking to was needed and it seemed to do the trick as a rejuvenated Harps emerged in the second half. Goals followed from ‘Gooch’, Ryan Moran and Curtis Walsh. Special mention also to Ben O’Mahoney who expertly steered the ship home and eventually saw us to victory on a final scoreline of Harps 3-11 Parnells 2-12.

Training:

Training continues this week taking place on Thursday evening, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Championship fixtures:

August 03rd/04th IFC R1v Éire Óg

August 24th/25th IFC R2 v Garryowen

September 07th/08th IFC R3 v St Joseph’s

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

On Sunday, 19th May, Parnells Youth held their largest blitz of the season. It was a fantastic day helped by the good weather and the participating teams’ (all 36 of them) cooperation and willingness to help in the smooth running of the day.

The organisation of such an event is a massive undertaking with much going on behind the scenes prior to the Blitz itself. Thank you to everyone involved in Parnells GFC: parents, players and coaches who all played their part. From Friday the coaches and committee were busy organising the fixtures and pitches, staying late and arriving early on Saturday to finish the job.

A special mention to those club’s whose coaches refereed and to our own volunteers, especially our young whistlers Eoghan Reilly, Aidan and Declan Doran. Also to ‘our mums’ who ensured everyone was fed and watered and had been out shopping to ensure we had enough food to ‘feed an army’! It was a delight to see everyone enjoying themselves and to be part of the GAA family.

The week could not have been busier with the U11’s, U13’s, O14 girls, Junior and Senior Mens team in action; all doing the club proud.

This weekend, the club (in the capable hands of chief organiser, Ollie Sheehy), are off to Finuge, Co Kerry for their annual U13 trip. A fabulous itinerary will ensure lots of fun and football. Safe journey to all.

Congratulations to Conor Griffin, Donncha Byrne, Rory Welby, Finn Foody, Declan Doran and Sean Duncan who were selected for the U14 North London Feile squad. Best of luck to them as they prepare to go to Ireland.

The Club would like to wish all our players’ good luck as the examination period continues for GCSE’s and for the A Level students whose exams begin shortly. Keep calm -your hard work will pay off and that applies to the parents as well!

The club would like to pass on its deepest sympathies to Mick Griffin and family on the recent passing of his uncle, Neilie Griffin, Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Co Kerry. May he rest in peace.

Events:

Parnells Senior Golf Day 24th May at Mill Hill Gold Club, information on the Club website.

Parnells Youth U13 Trip to Finuge, Co Kerry takes place this May 24th-26th, contact Ollie Sheehy for information (07951 701206). Parnells welcomes new players across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

Please note memberships are now due for everyone.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Clarets

Well….it’s been a busy week for the Clarets,

3 home games (both youth and senior level) in Kingshill Avenue and 4 of our youth age groups competing in blitzes!!

Under 5 weeks till our golf day now – everyone has received an email including the forms and details about the day! The golf day is especially important as the club has a lots of new undertakings this year!! All support is really appreciated.

Seniors:

Our seniors good start to their league campaign has continued this week securing wins on both Tuesday night and Saturday afternoon at Kingshill – 3 wins from 3. The lads put in two strong performances cheered on by significant support, thanks to everyone who turned out to support the lads.

Thanks also to everyone who assists in preparing the pitch between putting up the nets, taking them down again, setting up the changing rooms and putting out the flags, etc. A great team effort.

Well done to all the lads who lined out for us this week – a special mention to the evergreen Colm Lynott who made an appearance in Saturdays game.

The next fixture:

Tuesday 22nd May, 7pm

Mullarkey cup quarter final

St Clarets Vs Parnells

At Northwick Park

Youth:

U6 – Great performance by our U6’s who played in Parnells blitz on Sunday. Even with only 4 players our superstars still put in an all star performance.

Well done to all!!

U8 – St Clarets U8’s played at the Parnells blitz over the weekend. Big thank you to everyone that came – they all worked their socks off and should be super proud of themselves.

U10s – Well done to our U10s superstars who also played in a blitz at the weekend. Brilliant football played by all. Thank you to TCG who helped us out with a few players!

U11s – U11s travelled to Gael London on Saturday to play two games against our hosts. Our team performed superbly displaying fantastic skills and demonstrating some lots of excellent score taking and defending, all of our players excelled on the day, well done to all.

Girls – The girls played their first ever home game this week in Kingshill Avenue against TCG in the league on Friday night. They were unlucky to go down by two points in the end. However, there was some brilliant football played by both teams and we are super proud of our girls!

We hope everyone has a great week- roll on the bank holiday weekend!

St Josephs, London

2019 Training:

The senior & reserve team training is continuing every Tuesday and Thursday night in Perivale Park at 19:30 – any new payers are always more than welcome, see the below ‘new players’ section if you are interested in getting involved in the club. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Results & Fixtures:

At the weekend the Senior team took on Tomas McCurtains in the semi-final of the Murphy Cup in Greenford and came out on top after some wonderful performances from the lads on the day.

In what was a very tentative opening 15/20 minutes – McCurtains notched up a few scores and were unlucky not to a major when hitting the woodwork however the Joes stayed in touch through Paddy Flemming, Peter Wallace, Niall McAlynn and Alan Griffiths.

However, the final 10 minutes of the first period belonged to McCurtains with them finishing with a flurry of scores to leave them 2 up at the half. HT 0-08 to 0-06

The second period was a different story however with the Joes taking control of the game. Right from the throw in the play was dictated from the lads with conversions from the forward trio of Wallace, McGrath and Mitchell putting the lads in from for the first time since the opening 5 minutes.

A goal from “goalkeeper” McGovern from the penalty spot put the Joes in a comfortable position going into the final quarter of the game. In fairness to the East London men they responded with 2 points of their own to put a little pressure back on the Joes nevertheless the game was finished out with a flurry of scores from Fehin Mitchell, Gavin Watchcorn, John McGrath and a goal from John Keow to leave a comfortable gap between the sides prior to a McCurtains consolation goal.

No doubt the teams will see more of each other before the season is over so a this was a nice starter for ten for the year.

This week on Tuesday (21st) the Senior team are due to play Harlesden in the quarter final of the Shiels Cup with a throw in time of 19:00 again in Greenford. It would be great to see as many of you down to cheer the lads on.

New Players & Members:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you and get you involved with the club.

St. Joseph’s Membership:

Anyone that is still due to pay membership it is priced at £50 – you can pay either in person to any of the usual sources or directly into the bank account, please get in touch with the above contacts to obtain this

Golf day:

St. Josephs are having their annual Golf Day Classic on Saturday 25th of May in West Middlesex Golf Course. If anyone is interested in sponsoring or playing please get in touch with the Facebook or Twitter page.

Further details will be posted on the Facebook page on Tee off times, Fees etc.

Junior Joes:

Best of luck to our underage teams as they are Cavan bound this weekend to play several teams in the local area over there. We hope you guys have a great time and some great memories to take back.

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

ocial Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park, Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome. We have additional training for girls on Tuesday nights at Tara Park from 6.30pm for all age groups. New players welcome.

Feile:

Congratulations to the 6 Tara boys who have been selected for this year’s Feile Team Luke Morahan, Jack Power, Margen Dyrmishi, Tyler Thomas, Conor Redican & Niall McGivney.

Big Congratulations to the U14 girls Feile team who won the All Britain Feile in Scotland on Saturday, a special mention to our 6 Tara girls Sarah McDermott, Sorcha Moran, Ciara O’Shea, Evie Gaughan, Ella Loftus & Caitlin Finnerty who are on the panel. We would like to wish both Feile teams the very best of luck.

It was a busy weekend for all age groups, U11 boys were in action on Saturday, winning all their games and showing great skills. Well done to our U13 boys who had 3 league games on Sunday morning against Parnells, Gael Londain & TCG who won all their games.

We entered U6, U8, 2xU10 boys team & U13 girls team in the Parnells Blitz on Sunday, U6 (tomorrow’s heroes) played great football , U8s played 4 games won 3 and drew 1, U10’s Tara Team 1 won all of their 4 games, Tara Team 2 played 3 games and won 2 . U12 girls won 4 of their 5 games. A great day was had by all of the teams, big thank you to all our committed coaches.

Youth Dates for the Diary:

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

It was a very successful day on Sunday for our Camogs. They won all four of their qualifying games in Greenford. The East Londoners had great wins over Fr. Murphys, Tara’s in the first two games.

They followed this up with a hard-fought battle against Liverpool Wolfe Tones in which both teams needed a win to have any hope of qualifying for the final. In the last game they made amends for last week’s defeat by John Mitchells of Birmingham winning well. They are now through to the Intermediate League Final against John Mitchells. This will be played on the 1st June with the venue and time to be confirmed.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t as successful for our Ladies and Mens Footballers. The Ladies took to the field against Holloway Gaels on Wednesday evening in the Championship and despite some fantastic play ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline. They were out again on Saturday morning. This time against Tir Chonaill Gaels, but again it wasn’t to be as they lost out by two points. The Men fared no better that afternoon against St Joes. Ahead by two at the break they couldn’t manage to find their rhythm in the second half and lost out on a scoreline of 2-12 to 1-10.

Our Reserve Footballers received yet another walkover in the League, this time from St Kiernans, giving them two wins from two.

Training continues this week for all teams.

Next week our Mens Footballers welcome Cú Chulainns to Goodmayes on Tuesday evening for the Shiels Cup Quarter Final. The Hurlers are out against Robert Emmetts in the Quarter Final on the Collins Cup on Sunday while the following Tuesday the Footballers take on Fulham Irish in their first League match of the season.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com . Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Fun Day – Goodmayes IG3 8XJ, Saturday 8th June 2019. Join us for a fun-filled day with music, barbecue, a beer tent and lots of GAA action on the day. There’s a wide variety of games taking place from underage games right up to senior men’s and ladies. The big draw will take place on the day as well with 1st prize being £250, 2nd a ticket to the All Ireland Football Final and 3rd a ticket to the All Ireland Hurling Final. Tickets available from committee members and on the day.

Camogie Chairmans BBQ – The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD, Saturday 29th June 2019.

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776

Training:

Mens Football: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Wednesday at 7.00pm & Saturday at 10.00am in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Ladies Football: Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Thomas McCurtains: 4-12, Holloway Gaels: 4-16

Thomas McCurtains: 3-13, Tir Chonaill Gaels: 5-09

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie League

Thomas McCurtains: 5-04, Fr. Murphy’s: 0-00

Thomas McCurtains: 1-03, Liverpool Wolfe Tones: 1-02

Thomas McCurtains: 7-02, Taras: 0-02

Thomas McCurtains: 2-04, John Mitchells: 0-02

Mens Football:

Murphy Cup Semi Final – Thomas McCurtains: 1-10, St Joes: 2-12

AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains: w/o, St Kiernans: scr

Fixtures:

Mens Football: Shiels Cup – Thomas McCurtains v Cú Chulainns, Tuesday 21st May 2019 at 7.00pm, Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Collins Cup – Thomas McCurtains v Robert Emmetts, Sunday 26th May 2019 at 3.30pm, Ruislip

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Fulham Irish, Tuesday 28th May 2019 at 7.00pm, Ruislip

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later. Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results:

The Ladies had a successful weekend defeating Thomas Mc Curtains in the first round of the Championship. The game was touch and go from the start but after finding their composure the girls quickly got ahead with some great goals from Denise Doherty, Sinead Friel, Katie Connole and Niamh Lister. Final score TCG 5-09 – 3-13 TMC.

Congratulations to the U14 London Ladies who defeated Scotland in the British Championship held in Scotland on Sunday. TCG was well represented with nine of our girls on the panel. Well done to Grace Doneghey (Captain), Caitlin Jones, Megan Jones, Demi McDaid, Amy Brown, Orla Tighe, Roisin Kelly, Caragh O ‘Leary and Holly Lynott.

The Intermediate men played Round Towers in the first round of the league in Mitcham on Sunday. They were 4 points down at half time and put in a great effort despite many players missing but Towers proved too much in the second half with some very good scores to run out 1-17 to 0-08 on top.

Fixtures:

The Senior Men received a walk over from North London Shamrocks for the Conway Cup Quarter Final that was due to take place this Tuesday, 21st May. They now progress to the semi-final, details to follow in the upcoming week.

The Ladies take on Parnells this Wednesday, 22nd May in the second round of the Championship. Throw in at 7.30pm in Greenford.

The Intermediate Men will meet Garryowen in the Shield Cup Quarter Final this Thursday, 23rd May. Throw in at 7pm in Greenford.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 9, 11, 18, 25. Lotto draw winners: Conor McCarthy, Clive Mills, Alan Conroy. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

Tir Conaill Harps, Glasgow

Massive well done to our girls Nicole Doherty, Lauryn Laughlin, Ayesha Ibrahimi, Michaela Duffy & Maria McMullen in representing Scotland at yesterday’s UK Feile. They all played a key role in helping the team get to the final however a very strong London team won in the end.

We are very proud of these girls who have only been playing for a couple of years but through determination and dedication made it into the squad. WELL DONE GIRLS

Thanks to Lancashire GAA & London GAA for making the journey to Glasgow and also to the hosts Glasgow Gaels for their fabulous hospitality yesterday.

Senior training on Tuesday and Thursday night at 7.30 at Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club.

Underage training starts at 6.15 on Friday at the same venue.

On Sunday we are playing Dalriada away in Aberdeen. Throw in 3pm.

