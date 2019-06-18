GAA Club Notices Week Commencing Mon 17th June

06/18/2019

Dulwich Harps

It was a busy week for club as there was a total of 3 games played between our men’s and Ladies. On Saturday the girls took on St Anthony’s Reading in Ruislip.

The Harps who were missing a number of key players through injury, started brightly and playing into a strong wind they managed to score 2 goals and 4 points to go into the half time interval trailing by a single goal.

In the second half the girls struggled to capitalise on the wind advantage and had difficulty working the ball beyond St Anthony’s high press. The girls battled hard by ultimately came out on the losing side on the score line of 3.06 to 6.07.

The Harps can take pride in reaching the final for a 3rd successive season and having already secured some silverware this season, they will focus their attention on the remaining league fixtures and securing promotion.

On Tuesday night the lads travelled up to Greenford to take on Tir Chonaill Gaels for the second game of their league campaign.

The game was played at a high intensity and playing against a strong breeze the Harps were forced to run the ball into shooting areas. This seemed to pay dividends as they went in at the break leading by 5.

In the second half the Harps started sluggishly and times failed to secure primary possession however they still had enough in the tank to get over the finish line and come away with the victory on the score line of 0.12 to 1.13.

Then on Sunday, Round Towers made the journey across London to take on the Harps in Peckham in what was the lad’s first home game of the season. The Harps took an early lead of 1-1 to no score inside the first 5 minutes.

But attacks were few and far between as they had trouble breaking down the Towers defensive line across the mid field. Notwithstanding, the lads tagged over a few points before the break to go in at half time trailing by a goal on the score line of 2.03 to 1.03.

Playing into a stiff breeze in the second half, the Harps carried the ball well but another goal and a point from Towers looked to kill off any chance of a comeback.

However a well worked goal in the final quarter gave the lads some hope and further point brought the deficit back to 3. Unfortunately the lads couldn’t capitalise on this momentum and eventually ran out on the losing side on the score line of 2.07 to 3.09.

Next up for the lads is the Mularkey Cup final on Thursday night in Ruislip at 7.15pm were they take on Parnell’s Juniors.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 or Mackenzie on 07398633018.

Eire Og (London)

Upcoming Fixtures:

The reserve team host Thomas McCurtains in the reserve league on Tuesday 18th June @ 7:15pm before making the journey out to Greenford on Saturday 22nd June @ 4pm for the re-fixture vs North London Shamrocks.

Our intermediate team have a few days off without any fixtures before an intense end to the league campaign in the run in to championship. All support welcome & greatly appreciated for both games in the next week or so. Keep an eye out on our social media platforms, should any details change.

Recent Fixtures:

Our intermediate team hosted Naomh Pádraig on Tuesday last at Downhills Park. The home team ran out 10-26 to 0-04 with Ger Crowley and Caolan Conroy being the pick of the bunch.

Unfortunately, the Haringey based team couldn’t replicate this result on Saturday 15th June where St Clarets got the better of our intermediate team in Round 5 of Division 3 league. A very tight match throughout resulted in a St Clarets’ victory by 3 points which leaves Eire Og with a bit of work to do in their quest for promotion.

Golf Classic:

There are still a limited number of places available for The Annual Golf Classic on Saturday June 22nd at the picturesque Trent Park Golf & Country Club. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nigel Drew, Mick Savage or any of the committee.

Membership Due:

Membership is now overdue for all club members. £100 for players, £50 for dual players, £25 for students & £24 for non-playing members. For further information please contact Caolan Conroy.

New Players Welcome:

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

St Brendan’s

St. Brendan’s GFC won their first piece of silverware this season when they won the McAleer & Rushe Murphy Cup, for the third time, when they beat St. Joseph’s last Friday evening at McGovern Park.

The club would like to thank Brian and Bernie Hogan for their hospitality last Friday in the New Inn Brentford.

Training continues of Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Isleworth & Syon School for boys, Ridgeway road, Isleworth, TW7 5LJ at 7.30pm.

St Josephs

2019 Training:

The senior & reserve team training is continuing every Tuesday and Thursday night in Perivale Park at 19:30 – any new payers are always more than welcome, see the below ‘new players’ section if you are interested in getting involved in the club. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Results & Fixtures:

At the weekend the Senior team took on St Brendan’s in the Semi Final of the Murphy Cup and came out the wrong side of the result. A very sluggish start from the Joes seen them register only 1 point in the first period from the boot of Fehin Mitchell in comparison to St Brendan’s 5 in the same time frame – it must be said that only for some wayward shooting from the Brendan’s guys they could have been much further ahead at the interval.

After a nice dressing down at half time the Joes upped their performance significantly with points from James Gartlan, Niall McAlynn, Peter Wallace and Eamonn McGovern bringing them to a point ahead with ten minutes left to play – however they were then left to rue some missed opportunities of their own as Brendan’s converted two scores to leave them a point up in the final moments of the game to which they held on.

On the overall balance of play St Brendans deserved the victory but there will be learning for our lads as they progress through the season.

The reserve side took to the pitch in their 4th game of the season on Saturday in Greenford. They came up against a well drilled St.Kiernans side who probably took advantage of their junior game being postponed in the same venue with the North London men running out comfortable winners in the end.

This week the Joes have a very busy schedule which is as follows:

– Round 1 of the Div 2 League Tuesday 18/06/19 V Harlesden in Greenford for the Senior mens team 19:00 throw in.

– Thursday 20/06/19 Training in Perivale for the Senior and Reserve side.

– Round 2 of the Div 2 league Saturday 22/06/19 Senior Vs St.Brendan’s in Greenford with 16:00 throw in.

– Round 5 of the Reserve League Saturday 22/06/19 Vs Thomas McCurtains in Greenford with a 17:30

– Round 3 of the Div 2 league Tuesday 25/06/19 Vs Round Towers in Greenford with a 19:15 throw in.

New Players & Members:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you and get you involved with the club.

Golf Day:

St. Josephs are having their annual Golf Day Classic on Saturday 20th of July West Middlesex Golf Course. If anyone is interested in sponsoring or playing please get in touch with the Facebook or Twitter page.

Further details will be posted on the Facebook page on Tee off times, Fees etc.

Junior Joes:

The Junior Joes took part in a blitz back in Co.Cavan a number of weeks back and had a great time taking on various local sides over the weekend. They have had loads of fun and took back some great memories.

The guys continue to take part in a number of blitz tournaments around London throughout the summer so if you have a child which is interested in getting involved please get in touch on the Facebook/Twitter page or phone Derek on 0752 771 1759.

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park, Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome. There is additional training for girls on Tuesday nights at Tara Park from 6.30pm for all age groups. New players welcome.

Well done to the North London Feile boys who won all their matches in Birmingham on Saturday. We had 6 Tara players in the squad who all played their part.

We are running a Cul Camp for children between 6-14 years from 22nd to 26th July . We have limited places and this will operate on a first come basis. If you would like more details please contact tarayouthgfc@gmail.com

Our U12, U14 & O14 girls were in action at the Gael Londain Girls Blitz on Sunday, the U12s were playing their first ever tournament together and really improved from game to game and have got a really bright future well done to all . The U14s were runners up in the tournament and also played really well. The O14s had their best performance of the season winning the trophy. Well done to all age groups.

Youth Dates for the Diary:

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22nd – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

It was all about our fantastic underage players last weekend. Huge congratulations to Jamie Moran, Fergus O’Sullivan and Daire Daily who played in the All Britain Feile for South London in Birmingham last weekend.

The U10 Footballers had a fantastic day out at the North London Shamrocks Blitz where they won all their games and the U17s played a League game against Taras where they fought back from a poor start to almost come out with the win. It is great to see such brilliant future talent emerging through the club.

On Sunday the Camogs continued their Championship campaign with a strong win against Fr Murphys.

The Ladies Footballers were unfortunate to lose both their matches over the last week to strong opposition in the form of Parnells and Round Towers.

Training continues this week for all teams as usual.

Our Hurlers and Reserve Footballers are in League action on Tuesday evening. The Hurlers host Brothers Pearse in Goodmayes while the Reserve Footballers travel to Downhills Park to play Éire Óg.

Next Saturday is a busy one for the club. The Camogs travel to Birmingham where they take on Liverpool Wolfe Tones in a crucial Championship match. Meanwhile in Greenford the Mens Footballers play Cú Chulainns in the League and the Reserve Footballers are up against St Josephs. On Sunday morning the U17 Footballers are up against St Kiernans in the League also in Greenford.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Camogie Chairmans BBQ – The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD, Saturday 29th June 2019. There will be music played by Knots Down and Out on the night. It promises to be a night “Knot” to be missed.

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776 or Tom Keane on 07975 544 009.

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Monday and Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Ladies Football: Intermediate Ladies Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 0-07, Parnells: 8-08

Intermediate Ladies Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 0-00, Round Towers: 0-00

Underage: U17 Football Development League – Thomas McCurtains: 4-11, Tara: 7-13

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 5-21, Fr Murphys: 3-00

Fixtures:

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Brothers Pearse, Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 7.15pm, Goodmayes

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains v Éire Óg, Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 7.15pm, Downhills Park

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Liverpool Wolfe Tones, Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 12.00pm, Pairc na hEireann Birmingham

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Cú Chulainns, Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 2.30pm, Greenford

AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains v St Josephs, Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 5.30pm, Greenford

Shiels Cup Final – Thomas McCurtains v St Brendans, Friday 28th June 2019 at 7.15pm, Ruislip

Underage: U17 Football Development League – Thomas McCurtains v St Kiernans, Sunday 23rd June 2019 at 11.00am, Greenford.

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later.

Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The annual London Irish Vintage Charity Day will take place Sunday 30th, June from 12pm at the club grounds. Promised to be a great day with all funds going to various charities. Please visit the London Irish Vintage Club Facebook page for more information.

Results:

Congratulations to our Seniors who retained the Tipperary Cup last Thursday evening in Ruislip, defeating Neasden Gaels on a score line of 0-17 to 0-9.

The Ladies defeated KKG in round 4 of the Championship on Saturday morning in Greenford. Final score 2-15 to 2-07.

Our intermediates rounded off a great weekend on Sunday with a solid victory over Parnells Seniors in Division 2 of the League. Final score of 3-18 to 1-05.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Tuesday 18th – Seniors vs Neasden in Division 1 League – 7pm @ Greenford

Friday 21st – Seniors vs Fulham Irish in Conway Cup Final – 7pm @ Ruislip

Tuesday 25th – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs KKG @ 7.15pm in Greenford

Youths:

A big thank you to Gael London for holding an all girls blitz on Sunday for age groups U-12/14/16/19.

The u14 and u18 London development squads trained for the morning in the luxury grounds and then went on to play for their respective clubs.

A fun training session for all Under 6/8/10’s followed by games enjoyed by all.

Cup winners : U-18 (Tara), U-16 (TCG), U-14(TCG) and U-12 (TCG).

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 9, 21, 23, 28. Lotto draw winners: Michael Cunningham, Marty McCoy and Kieran Clark. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

