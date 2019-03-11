GAA Club Notices: Week commencing Mon 11th Mar

Eire Og, London

Training:

Training for the intermediate and reserve teams continues this week at Park View Academy (N15 3QR) on Wednesday 13th March at 7:30pm.

Awards Night:

The club’s annual awards night is due to take place after the club’s first competitive game of the year on Saturday 23rd March. After Rd 1 of the McAleer & Rushe Murphy Cup vs CuChullains at Downhills Park, all roads lead to The Faltering Fullback (N4, 3HB) for the awards where the much-coveted Player Of The Year award will be collected amongst others. The Faltering Fullback is the club’s main sponsor, so the club are looking forward to giving back to our very generous sponsor.

Quiz Night:

Our first fundraiser of the year will take place on Saturday April 6th at the Sheephaven Bay, a short walk from Mornington Crescent station (NW1 7QD). We are hosting a Quiz Night which is bound to be a great social night for players and non-players alike. If you are interested in testing your general knowledge, we would love you to come along. If you want any more information or wish to be set up in a team, please message our Facebook or Twitter page or contact someone from the committee.

Upcoming Fixtures:

The club will play their first competitive match of 2019 on March 23rd in the McAleer & Rushe Murphy Cup when we entertain Cú Chullains at Downhills Park. The following Saturday, the intermediate championship begins where our lads have been drawn against Tir Chonaill Gaels in the preliminary round.

Throw in at Ruislip GAA Grounds is at 2pm on Saturday March 30th and support would be greatly appreciated for both games as the club look to start 2019 on the front foot.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446944600 or by email at chairman@eireoglondon.org

Fr. Murphy’s Hurling Club

Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Duit:

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all our club members and supporters for Sunday. We hope you have a great day celebrating.

Committee Meeting:

This Friday 15th March at 8:30pm in the DOB club Kilburn NW6 2EP. All committee members to attend.

Wexford Model County Draw:

Tickets are now out. £40 per ticket, which enters you into 3 draws April, May & June. Each draw has fantastic prizes starting with €15,000, electrical goods and smaller cash prizes. A great draw, if you would like to enter, please contact a club member.

Bonus Ball:

Congrats to this weeks winner, Jimmy Howlin with no. 2.

There are numbers available, to join the clubs fundraiser it’s £2 a week over the year = £104. If you’re number matches the BB number drawn in Saturday’s lotto draw you’ll win £50. Please contact a club member to join.

Recruitment:

Want to play GAA in London in 2019? Fr. Murphy’s is the club for you! Senior Hurling, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic football teams and underage teams. Based in in West London we’re easily accessible via public transport. We have good training facilities and a fantastic social scene. Please search Fr. Murphy’s on social media for regular updates.

Contact us via email (frmurphyshurling@gmail.com) or Hurling; Jim – 07932 723780. Ladies; Larry – 07944 178879. Underage; Martin – 07960 503355.

Harlesden Harps

Murphy Cup fixtures:

Harlesden Harps will begin the 2019 season with a Murphy Cup fixture on 23/24 March (details to be provided closer to the time). They have been placed in Group 1 together with Garryowen, Tir Chonaill Gaels and Thomas McCurtains.

Training:

Training takes place every Thursday evening, initially on a 3G pitch, in Stonebridge Recreation Ground, Hillside, Stonebridge, NW10 8LW. The venue is a short walk from Harlesden Tube Station. Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

The Acton Feis 2019:

The Acton Feis 2019 takes place this Saturday, 16th March from 1pm until late at the home of our training grounds The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Come along and show your support for a great days (and nights) entertainment including music from acts such as the Bible Code Sundays.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

North London Shamrocks

NLS annual dinner dance took place on the evening of Saturday March 9th. A fantastic evenings food and entertainment was provided and the event was a huge success for all of the clubs supporters.

During the speeches our chairman, Tom Kilcommons provided an update on the successes of the club over the past year; the senior team qualifying for a county championship semi-final and league final and the reserve team winning the county championship.

Reflections were shared on the positive outlook for the underage sector where the club now have the second most number of youth players in London. He also thanked all of the clubs sponsors without whose support the continued successes would not be possible.

NLS would like to thank our special guest for the evening, Willie Joe Padden. Willie Joe shared reflections on the diaspora throughout the UK and the world and also how the GAA club continues to be a stable base, community and a fabulous support structure for any immigrants.

Indeed he commented on current pressures and commitments young working professionals can have and in light of these how it can be harder to commit to the GAA in large cities, such as London, compared to communities back in Ireland. With the week that’s in it Willie Joe also regaled us of a tale of the “Cheltenham 5” from his own playing days with Mayo.

Award winners on the night included James Hynes & Brendan Phillips who won the Players of the Year trophies and Michael Duffy who was awarded Clubman of the Year. Congratulations to all.

The club would like to pass on its condolences and sympathies to the family of Jarlath O’Hora, who sadly passed away last weekend. At dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The club would like to offer best wishes to Lloyd Colfer in his new role with Wexford GAA. Lloyd contributed plenty to the club and especially the playing teams during his time with us. Good luck for the future.

On the playing side, the preliminary championship fixture will likely take place before Easter. Updates on the fixture will be posted on social media once confirmed.

Training for the season continues and NLS are actively recruiting new players. If you’re located in North London and interested in joining then contact management – Tom Kilcommons (07944 294795), or Kenny Fagan (07805 198158) or email info@theshamrocks.co.uk

For more information on the club search for us on Facebook and Twitter (@theshamrocks1) or visit our website www.theshamrocks.co.uk

Parnells

Even with the inclement weather, the winter training sessions are going extremely well with numbers very high. A few more weeks until the youth ones end and it is great to see the basic skills improving.

Every Friday @ Preston Manor School (HA9 8NA) for age 8 & under indoors & from age 9 up to U13 boys and up to U16 girls outdoors on 4G Astro Turf, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) or Colin McGuinness (07779 340398). Training for the U15 upwards, the Junior and Senior team continues on a Thursday from 7-8pm at the same venue. Contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). New players welcome.

Well done to the U18 London team and the Parnells girls – Sine Moffatt, Aisling Fallon, Elizabeth Peach and Millie Taylor (Emily O’Driscoll previously) who played their last game in the University League against St Mary’s. They have battled against some harsh conditions in the last two weeks but their enjoyment with the game has shone through and delight in representing their county.

The club would like to pass on its condolences to Caroline White on the recent passing of her father, Ned Connolly. He resided in Castlederg, Co Tyrone. The funeral has taken place but our thoughts and continued support are with Caroline, Mark, her husband and son Conall who have been involved with the club for some years.

Events:

St Patrick’s Day Parade, London 17.3.2019 – The club are really looking forward to participating in this again and are hoping for warmer weather than last year!

Parnells Dinner Dance – 30th March @ The Claddagh Ring in Hendon, music by Barry Owen. Tickets £45 from Colin McGuinness (07779 340398).

Parnells Youth – U13 Trip to Listowel will take place this May 24th-26th, contact Ollie Sheehy for information (07951 701206).

The club would like to wish everyone a fantastic St Patrick’s Day. For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training for U11-U17 boys and girls continues @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) Friday from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. It’s great to see so many out training every week.

We held our Annual Dinner Dance @ Clayton Crown Cricklewood on Saturday 9th March, it was a great success and we would like to thank all who supported the night. Tara Club celebrated 85 years, our guest of honour was former president of the GAA Aogan O’ Fearghal.

The following people received awards for 2018; Mens player of the year – James Carry, Mens up & coming player Aidan Harte, Mens Club person of the year Sean Faughnan.

Ladies player of the year Linda Corcoran, Ladies most improved player Katie White, Ladies up and coming player Tara O’Shea, Ladies Club player of the year Siobhan Faughnan. The Hall of fame award went to Brenda & Joe Harte.

Golf Day:

We will be holding our Tara Youth Golf Day at Stanmore Golf Club on Saturday 27th April

Youth Dates for the Diary

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Tara Ladies:

We are holding our Tara Ladies Race Night in Whelan’s in Uxbridge on Friday 22nd March.

Tara Mens:

We are holding our Tara Mens club draw and Social at Angie’s Belmont on Saturday 23rd March.

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

Well done to our Camogie team who sent 25 players in 3 teams up to the Erin Go Bragh 7s Tournament at the weekend. The teams were named after Tómas Mac Curtain’s daughters, Siobhán, Síle and Eilis. Team Eilis won the Plate Final and Sinead Curtain won the Plate Player of the Tournament. It’s a great achievement to field so many players this early in the year.

The Footballers travelled up to St Albans to play a challenge against St Colmcilles. It was an entertaining contest played in windy conditions. Well done to the 7 players making their debuts for the club. A huge thanks to St Colmcilles for the great hospitality afterwards.

Hard luck to Kieran Dowling, Jimmy Byrne and the London Hurlers who lost out to Mayo at the weekend.

Our own Hurlers start training on the astroturf in The Rivergate Centre, Minter Road, Barking IG11 0FJ. Training continues as usual for all other teams.

History & Centenary

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Quiz Night – O’Neills Pub Leytonstone, Friday 5th April 2019. The Ladies Football and Camogie teams are hosting a table quiz in O’Neills, Leytonstone. Entry £10 per person max teams of 5. There will be food and a raffle on the night.

Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament – Goodmayes IG3 8XJ, Saturday 4th May 2019. After last years hugely successful event applications for this years Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament are now open. Click here to download an application form or see our facebook page for more details.

Fun Day – Goodmayes IG3 8XJ, Saturday 8th June 2019. More details to follow.

Training:

Mens Football: S&C training Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesdays at 8.00pm in The Rivergate Centre, Barking Riverside.

Ladies Football: Mondays & Thursdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes.

Camogie: Wednesday at 7.00pm

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: From Monday 25th March 2019 at 6.30pm

Football: From Wednesday from 3rd April 2019 at 6.45pm

Results:

Camogie: Won the Erin Go Bragh 7s Tournament Plate

Mens Football: Challenge – Thomas McCurtains: 2-19, St Colmcilles (Herts): 1-08

Membership:

Details of membership will be announced shortly.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Our ‘Gala Dinner’ was held on Saturday night at the Clayton Chiswick Hotel to honour the outstanding achievements of all three adult teams for the 2018 season. The night was a huge success, well done to all involved in the organisation and a special thanks to our guests Noel O Sullivan, John Lacey and Niall Erskine.

Congratulations to all our winners on the night:

Ladies Player of the Year – Aine Fagan

Junior Player of the Year – Matt Killeen

Joint Young Players of the Year – Conor Redmond & Sean Rice

Senior Player of the Year – Brian Mullin

Club Person of the Year – Paul Coggins

Training:

Our Junior & Senior men have resumed training for the 2019 season. If you are interested in joining please contact club Chairperson Tom Mohan 07710307137.

The ladies continue to train every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.15pm. All new players welcome.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner this week. Lotto draw winners: Paul Hegarty, Ollie Hayes and Matt Moynihan. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto.php

Keep an eye out for our new website launching next week where you will be able to keep up to date with all our activities and take a trip down memory lane of all the club history!

Tir Conaill Harps

This Tuesday (12 March) we have the Big Irish quiz in Malones. We are very proud that we had been asked to get involved with the Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival this year and would appreciate as many club members attend.

Maximum of 6 a team and is guaranteed good craic. The quiz is due to start at 7.30.

On Saturday St Patrick’s Festival are having their Family day at merchant city.

We are using this opportunity to launch our quarterly Newsletter.

As part of our 3-year plan we are working to raise the profile of the Club and we feel the newsletter will be a wonderful tool to get our message across to the masses.

We are looking for Volunteers from the club to help with distribution so if you are free for a few hours on Saturday could you please message Paul Doogan on 07584353088

Youth Gaelic Football training is on Friday from 6:10pm – 7:30pm @ Merrylee Primary School, Friarton Road, G43 2PR

All children from Primary 1 through to Secondary School are welcome to come along to try Gaelic Football, 1st month free. Call or text Christina on 07977449497 for further information.

Camogie training is 7pm Wednesday at St Mungos Academy gym hall.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Underage Hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm. First Month is also free. Please contact Liam on 07803 315044 for further information.

