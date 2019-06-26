GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 24th Jun

06/26/2019

Fr. Murphy’s Hurling Club

Results:

A good week for the club last week as we secured a 6-point victory over Kilburn B, 2-16 to 2-10 to secure our second successive Ronan Cup final appearance. We followed that victory up with a good performance against Fulham Irish in the second round of the league to retain our unbeaten start to the year, 1-19 to 0-14. Well done to the players and management.

Fixtures:

Thurs 27th, 7:15pm, Ruislip, Div 2 League vs CuChulainns.

Sat 29th, 5:30pm, Scrubs, Div 2 League vs St. Gabriel’s B.

A couple of wins in these fixtures would guarantee us a league final win, all support welcome.

Wexford Draw:

Unfortunately we had no winners in the April & May draws. June’s draw takes place on Weds where we hope to have a winner or two. Thanks once again to all for your support in this fundraiser.

Bonus Ball:

Congratulations to this week’s winner, Mick Lynch with no. 11.

Recruitment:

Want to play GAA in London in 2019? Fr. Murphy’s is the club for you! Senior Hurling, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic football teams and underage teams.

Based in in West London we’re easily accessible via public transport. We have good training facilities and a fantastic social scene. Please search Fr. Murphy’s on social media for regular updates. Contact us via email (frmurphyshurling@gmail.com) or Hurling; Jim – 07932 723780. Ladies; Larry – 07944 178879. Underage; Martin – 07960 503355.

Parnells

Parnells has seen a week of highs and lows. First and foremost the club suffered another blow with the sudden passing of Brendan Lynch on the 16th June.

Totally unexpected and has therefore left the club in shock. Brendan was a long serving member to the club and latterly was Vice Chair to the Ladies.

His enthusiasm, dedication and support in all areas will be missed terribly and our sympathies lie with his wife, Josephine and family. A funeral mass will be held on the 26th June at Our Lady of the Visitation R C Church, 358 Greenford Rd, Greenford, UB6 9AN.

This will be followed by an invitation to all to celebrate Brendan’s life at the Ruislip GAA Sports and Social Club, West End Rd, South Ruislip HA4 6QX.

Brendan will return to Ireland for burial which will take place on Saturday 29th June at 12pm at St Patrick’s Church, Trim, Co Meath, Ireland. May He Rest in Peace.

The club featured in 3 finals this week as well as other competitions. The first took place at Ruislip (17.6) where the U15 boys won the Div. 2 League Final beating TCG 5 – 06 to 4 -06 in an excellent close game. Then the Junior Men played Dulwich Harps in the Mullarkey Cup Final and lost by just 1 point. This was a marvellous achievement in their first season after only 10 games together with an average age of 20.8 years. The future looks very promising for this young team and plenty more to play for this season. Last but not least the U13 Boys played in the League Div. 1 Final against TCG and were very unlucky to lose by two goals in the last minutes of the game after leading in the first half; Parnells 1-3 TCG 3–3. Both teams put 100% in and lovely to see them and the supporters socialising afterwards.

The youth U6 – U10 section and U12 girls participated in the Tara Go Games Blitz on a sunny Saturday where the football was as sizzling as the weather! Many thanks to the hosts for a great event. With the exams over now, the boys and girls can focus on football and fun. This weekend the London Feile football teams will be traveling to Ireland. An exciting time for all and we wish them all good luck, especially to our club players and mentors involved.

Parnells welcomes new players across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Clarets

Firstly on behalf of the committee, I would like to thank everyone who attended and sponsored us at our 17th Annual Golf day.

The funds raised are used throughout the club so all donations are greatly appreciated. The event takes hours of planning and thankfully with the aid of the sunshine the day was a success!

Seniors:

St Clarets v St Kieran’s

round 6 of the league

Sunday at 12.30pm at Kingshill Avenue

Youth:

Well done to our U6s U8s and U10s who participated in the Taras blitz this weekend! Brilliant work by all we are very proud of you – they are getting better week in and week out. Keep up the great work guys!

U17s:

Our U17s were defeated by Taras/ TCG in the First round of the league on Saturday in Northwick Park.

The 2nd round of the league will be held in Harrow rugby club on Sunday at 11am

St Clarets v Parnells.

We would like to wish Shane Lynott the best of luck as he represents St Clarets on the North London panel who travel to feile this weekend.

We would also like to wish Holly Lynott the best of luck as she travels to feile this weekend with the London girls squad.

St Josephs

2019 Training:

The senior & reserve team training is continuing every Tuesday and Thursday night in Perivale Park at 19:30 – any new payers are always more than welcome, see the below ‘new players’ section if you are interested in getting involved in the club. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Results & Fixtures:

A much better week this week than last for both the Senior and Reserve sides. Last Tuesday (18th) the Senior side took on Harlesden in round 1 of the league and recorded a victory on a score line of 0-18 to 1-05.

The guys went in the lead right from the off and never looked back – setting the tone for the game right from the off and never looked like they would get beat.

On Saturday the Joes had 2 games 1 senior and 1 reserve both in Greenford. First up the senior team took on the team that beat them in the Murphy Cup final in the form of St. Brendans.

This game went a little more according to the plan as Joes recorded a 1-10 to 0-05 victory over the south west London side. Right from the off the Joes were at the races when they recorded 1-02 within the opening 15 minutes to put them in a comfortable position going ahead for the remainder off the game with the gap at half time being 7 points.

In the second half in fairness to St.Brendans they came back fighting reducing the lead down to 4 points at one stage however this was as good as it got for their guys as the Joes men recorded a number of unanswered points to finish the game strong.

The reserve team also recorded their second win of the season when they took on Thomas McCurtains. In a game which could only be described as a goal fest the Joes men came out on top by the most minimum of margins recording a 1 point victory.

McCurtains started the game the stronger by going 1-03 to no score up in the opening 10 minutes however as time went on the Joes grew into the game and at half time were winning by 2 points.

In the second half continued in similar fashion to the end of the first when the Joes converted a number of points to leave them 7 to the good however it wasn’t at comfortable for the reserves as they would have liked in the last ten minutes when the East London side converted a goal and some points to leave the Joes up by the minimum going into the dying embers of the game. Full time score here was 4-12 to 4-11.

Well done to everyone who came out and participated over the last week. This week is a little more settled when we only have the one fixture as follows below:

Round 3 of the Div 2 league Tuesday 25/06/19 Vs Round Towers in Greenford with a 19:15 throw in.

New Players & Members:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you and get you involved with the club.

Golf Day:

St. Josephs are having their annual Golf Day Classic on Saturday 20th of July West Middlesex Golf Course. If anyone is interested in sponsoring or playing, please get in touch with the Facebook or Twitter page.

Further details will be posted on the Facebook page on Tee off times, Fees etc.

Junior Joes:

A full report from the Junior Joes will be in place next week reporting on their trip from Cavan and recent blitz’ held across London.

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park, Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome. There is additional training for girls on Tuesday nights at Tara Park from 6.30pm for all age groups. New players welcome.

A massive thank you to all who attended the Tara blitz last Saturday 22nd June, we had 38 teams participating consisting of U6, U8, U10 & U12 girls. It was so good to see all age groups enjoying the day. The skill and standard of football was fantastic .A big thank you to our wonderful coaches, parents, and supporters and to all who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure it is a success on the day.

Huge Congratulations to our U13 boys who were crowned League champions on Sunday after defeating St Kiernans on Sunday morning at Greenford. Well done to the management and coaches for all their hard work.

We would like to wish both the London Girls & North London boys Feile teams the very best of luck as they travel to Connaught next weekend to take part in the John West Feile.

A special mention to our Tara players – our girls Ciara O’Shea, Caitlin Finnerty, Evie Gaughan & Ella Loftus & our boys Luke Morahan , Jack Power, Margen Dyrmishi, Tyler Thomas, Conor Redican & Niall McGivney. Of course, not forgetting our very own Eddie McGivney who is the manager of the North London Boys Feile Team.

We are very proud of you all and hope you have a brilliant weekend and safe journey to all travelling.

We are running a Cul Camp for children between 6-14 years from 22nd to 26th July . We have limited places and this will operate on a first come basis. If you would like more details please contact tarayouthgfc@gmail.com

Youth Dates for the Diary:

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22nd – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

There was great wins for our Hurlers against Brothers Pearse and Reserve Footballers against Éire Óg in the League last Tuesday night.

The Hurlers started well and scored 3 goals in the first half. Pearses threw everything at the lads in the second half and came close in the end but the Macs held on the record a superb one-point win. Meanwhile the Footballers were always in control against Éire Óg.

The weekend was a busy one. A fantastic win for our Camogs against Liverpool Wolfe Tones in the Championship has set the Ladies on the right path for the final. The East London Ladies were always in control of this game from the early stages with every player playing some fantastic camogie.

It wasn’t to be for our Footballers though as they lost out to Cú Chulainns in their Division 1 League fixture.

They started well and were in control in the first half leading by a point at half time. The second half was a bit of a sloppy affair. With both sides giving the ball away easily it was Cú Chulainns that made the most of the errors to win by three points. Later that day the Reserves took on St Joes in their final Reserve League game.

It was an entertaining game with both teams playing some attractive free flowing football. McCurtains started the brighter opening up a good lead before St Joes found their rhythm.

The first half was a goal fest with the sides scoring 7 goals between them and the score level at half time, Macs 3-06 to 4-03.

St Joes kicked on at the start of the second half and took the lead for the first time. The Joes at 6 points up with 5 minutes to go looked to be in control of the game, but, McCurtains showed a never say die attitude and fought back to leave the minimum between them at the end but they just couldn’t find that last score.

On Sunday our U17 footballers played a fantastic game against a strong St Kiernans side. It is a great achievement that all of the players McCurtains fielded still have at least one more year at that grade. The future looks bright.

Its Friday night lights for the Footballers as they take to the field to play the Shiels Cup Final against St Brendans in Ruislip. While the Hurlers are out on Saturday afternoon hoping to make it three wins from three in the League against Sean Traceys. Later that evening the Camogie team will host their Chairmans BBQ in The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD. There will be music played by Knots Down and Out on the night. It promises to be a night “Knot” to be missed.

On the county scene, a huge congratulations to the London Ladies who won the All Britain Final on Saturday morning, especially to the McCurtains players Avril Kilkelly, Bríd Murphy, Kathryn Canavan, Shona Roche, Claire O’Sullivan, Sarah O’Donnell & Allie Burke, and Catherine Barrett who is part of the background team.

Best of luck to Fergus O’Sullivan, Jamie Moran & Daire Daly who travel to Ireland as part of the South London Feile team at the weekend. They will be hosted by members of Claregalway GAA Club. They lads will play against Claregalway, Oranmore Maree & St Canices, Dungiven in the group stages on Friday and Saturday.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Camogie Chairmans BBQ – The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD, Saturday 29th June 2019. There will be music played by Knots Down and Out on the night. It promises to be a night “Knot” to be missed.

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776 or Tom Keane on 07975 544 009.

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Monday and Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains: 3:14, Éire Óg: 0-03

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 3-12, Brothers Pearse: 3-11

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 2-23, Liverpool Wolfe Tones: 0-03

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 0-10, Cú Chulainns: 0-13

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains: 4-13, St Josephs: 4-14

Underage: U17 Football Development League – Thomas McCurtains: 2-04, St Kiernans: 3-09

Fixtures:

Mens Football: Shiels Cup Final – Thomas McCurtains v St Brendans, Friday 28th June 2019 at 7.15pm, Ruislip

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Sean Traceys, Saturday 29th June 2019 at 5.00pm, Mitcham

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Kingdom Kerry Gaels, Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 7.15pm, Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: 2018 Ronan Cup Final Replay – Thomas McCurtains v Fr Murphys, Thursday 4th July 2019 at 7.15pm, Ruislip

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later. Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The annual London Irish Vintage Charity Day will take place this Sunday, 30th June, from 12pm at the club grounds. Promised to be a great day with all funds going to various charities. Please visit the London Irish Vintage Club Facebook page for more information.

Results:

Congratulations to our Seniors who defeated Fulham Irish in the Conway Cup final in Ruislip on Friday. It was touch and go from the start with Fulham leading by 6 points into the second half. The lads fought back and turned the game around and after a griping final quarter they came out on top by a single point. Final score TCG 1-15 – 2-11 Fulham.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Tuesday 25th – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs KKG @ 7.15pm in Greenford

Wednesday 26th – Championship Round 5 – Ladies vs Holloway @ 7.30pm in Greenford.

Sunday 30th – Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates vs St Brendan’s @ 3.30pm in Scrubs

Tuesday 2nd – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs Cuchullainns @ 7.15pm in Greenford

Youths:

Congratulations to TCG U13’s who won U13’s Group A League on Sunday against Parnells. TCG U15’s were narrowly defeated by Parnells in the D2 League Final on Monday 5-6 v 4-6. Best of luck to James Cawley, Johnny Lavelle, Connor Tarrant & Rory McLaughlain who are representing North London Féile Team in Connaught next weekend.

