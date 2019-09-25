GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 23rd Sept

09/25/2019

Eire Og (London)

Recent Result:

Eire Og 6-9 St Clarets 2-17

A hat-trick from Westmeath marksman John Coyle helped Eire Og to the Division 3 League title on Sunday last in McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The first half started evenly with both teams getting on the scoreboard very early. A goal from the penalty spot by Joe MacMahon put Eire Og in the lead before Coyle’s first goal extended it to a 5 point advantage at half time.

St Clarets got off to a whirlwind start with the wind at their backs in the second half. The west London team rattled off 1-7 without reply before goals from Gabriel Dennehy and Ger Crowley put Eire Og into the lead. The lead lasted all of 30 seconds when the St Clarets wing forward netted.

St Clarets added on 2 quick points to double their lead. It is from here that Eire Og began to take over and outscored their opponents by 2-3 to 0-1 in the final 8 minutes. John Coyle provided the goals to complete his hat trick whilst Steve Hyland, Eamonn Kelly and Caolan Conroy added the points.

Stephen O’Keeffe received the cup which prompted wild celebrations that extended to Finsbury Park for a great evening. The management and team would like to thank the large number of supporters who came to Ruislip to support the club.

Winter Astro Football:

During the break from the GAA season, we will be organising some 5 a side football over the winter. If you are interested in playing, please advise team management or any member of the Committee. If there’s sufficient interest we will most likely look to play weekly matches at Park View School (beside Downhills Park).

Speedy Recovery:

The club would like to wish Mike MacDonogh a speedy recovery from a finger injury he suffered in the semi final of the intermediate championship on September 15th.

Parnells

Unfortunately Parnells did not play in the Senior Championship and the only game that took place was for the O14 Girls who lost in their League ‘A’ Final.

Although the scoring opportunities were there, two goals conceded in the last minute of the first half swung the balance of the game towards TCG. The girls never gave up and despite a last ‘charge’, the deficit in goals could not be reduced.

Well done to TCG and Parnells girls look forward to the Championship.

The U17’s Championship semi-final will take place this Saturday in Greenford, time tbc. Parnells will play St Clarets. Good luck to the lads.

Events: Apart from matches and blitzes in September and early October, the club’s next special event is our Youth Annual Presentation Day which takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club from 3pm onwards.

This is a great day of celebration of what the club has achieved on and off the field. More details to follow.

Good luck to all the young adults who are starting new jobs, college and university at the end of this month. We wish everyone well.

The last summer training session will take place on Wednesday for the youth section apart from the O14 girls and U17 boys.

Senior team training is currently taking place on a Tuesday and Thursday at 7.00pm.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Follow us on Facebook Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training for the boys is now over for this year, we will be continuing the girls training until the end of the girls season. Details to follow.

It was a great weekend of football for Tara Youth , well done to our 9 Tara players who were on the London U15 team who beat Hertfordshire in the provincial final in Ruislip on Saturday , Frankie Finnerty (captain) along with Eoin , Luke , Joseph , Harry , Barnaby, Seán, Margen and Terry. Great work lads.

Well done to our very own Shay Rafter who scored 5 goals for London who had an impressive win over Warwickshire in the U17 Provincial Final at McGovern Park, Ruislip

Hard Luck to our U14 Girls who lost out to TCG in the League Final on Saturday. Well done to TCG on their victory.

For our girls it was a fantastic achievement to be in the League Final having won all our games to get there. Beth Walsh had a great game in goals, picked out our players for KO, countless saves and when the chance presented taking the ball for a run up the pitch. On one of those runs got herself on the scoreboard with a beautifully taken goal.

Catherine Gallagher worked really hard as centre back, covering goals whenever Beth went on a run. Best performance for Catherine this year.

Well done to Ellie Costello, impressive denfensive display and clever one two’s with her team mates. Ciara Cottrell started in defence and had a foray into the forwards as well, intercepting the ball on many occasions and showing how she has come on since picking up the sport at the beginning of the year.

Our Captain for the day Caitlin Finnerty lead by example working tirelessly through out the game, carry the ball and creating scoring opportunities for us.

She got herself on the scoreboard with a beautifully pointed 45. Caitlin was assisted in mid-field by Sorcha Moran who popped up all over pitch, taking several impressive high catches and never giving up. She came away with 3 pts in the 1st half and 1 pt in the 2nd half.

Freya Durkin caused havoc in the forward line and made herself available time and time again for KO’s. Our smallest girl on the pitch showed that height is no boundary, scoring 1pt in the 1st half and 3 pts in the 2nd half. Evie Gaughan opened our scoring with a beautiful goal.

Throughout the game supported play, one two’s and had several scoring opportunities which went just wide. Roisin Ryan gave a great account of herself in the forwards.

She worked really hard for the team displaying some lovely team work. She popped up in defence for the last 5 minutes, using her skills to work the ball out of our defence.

Aoife Moran made an excellent contribution when she came on in defence and also when she moved up to the forwards. For a new player she showed how much improvement she has made.

Unfortunately this was not going to be our day.

We had 11 scores to our opponents 10 scores, ours being over the bar as opposed to the back of the net. Girls build on today’s performance and use it in the Championship Finals on the 6/10/19

Club Merchandise

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

A special fundraising benefit night will take place next month to honour the memory of the late Colm Burke who passed away last year leaving behind a family of five.

Colm Burke, originally from Clonbur, Galway, died last year after a battle with cancer.

Burke, 41, left behind him a widow, Paula, as well as four young kids, aged 2, 3, 6 and 7. The dance will raise funds for the young family and Colm’s widow, a London-Irish nurse who played Gaelic football for years for Tara ladies.

The dance will take place on Saturday 5 October 2019 from 8.00 pm at the Fleadh, Preston Road HA3 0QA. Tickets will cost £5, music will be provided by Barry Owen, and an auction and raffle will also take place on the night.

Paula grew up in Kingsbury and went to St Gregory’s high school. She played Gaelic football with the Tara ladies, and worked for over 10 years with the NHS as a nurse in the Royal Free hospital in Hampstead.

If anyone would like to buy tickets or make donations, please contact Marie on 07958577605

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

Next weekend the big one is the Intermediate Football Championship Final on Sunday in Ruislip. Best of luck to the footballers as they take on a very good Tir Chonaill Gaels team at 3.30pm.

Elsewhere on Saturday the Ladies Footballers are taking part in the Monica Dee tournament in Greenford and the Hurlers continue their Senior Championship campaign against St Gabriels. All support is welcome to turn Ruislip maroon and white.

Last weekend the results on the pitch didn’t go our way as bout the Hurlers and the Ladies Footballers lost out in their games.

History & Centenary:

We are now concluding our research and finalising the celebrations for next year. We would still love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have.

If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com . Any information would be great to hear. Next years events are in the process of being organised and a list of dates for you to put into your diaries is laid out below.

Upcoming Events:

Christmas Jumper Party – December 2019. Exact Details to be confirmed.

Centenary Launch Night – Saturday 1st February 2020. O’Gradys Bar, Seven Kings. There will be a Question and Answer Panel with the Thomas McCurtains Centenary History Booklet also being launched.

Annual Dinner and Dance – Saturday 29th February 2020. This will take place in The Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath. More Details and Tickets will be announced soon.

Club Trip to Cork – Weekend of 21st/22nd March 2020 in conjunction with the Commemorations of The Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tómas Mac Curtain.

Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament – Friday 8th May 2020. Next years tournament will once again take place in Goodmayes. Details on how to enter a team will be announced soon.

Mac Fest, The Gathering – Saturday 6th June 2020. We are calling on all former members of McCurtains to gather in Goodmayes for a special event full of craic music and GAA.

Training:

Mens Football: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Monday & Wednesday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: No Training

Camogie: No Training

Underage: Hurling – Mondays at 6.30pm in Campion School. Football – No Training

Results:

Ladies Football: Intermediate League – Thomas McCurtains: lost, Holloway Gaels: won

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 0-11, Kilburn Gaels: 1-24

Fixtures:

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v St Gabriels, Saturday 28th September 2019 at 2.30pm, Greenford

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship Final – Thomas McCurtains v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Sunday 29th September 2019 at 3.30pm, Ruislip

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Upcoming Fixtures:

The Intermediates face Thomas McCurtains in the clubs first ever Intermediate Championship final! Throw in at 3.30pm at McGovern Park, Ruislip this coming Sunday, 29th September. Please come out and show your support for the lads!

The Seniors received a walkover from Parnells this weekend which sees them progress to the Championship semi-final where they will meet St. Kiernans on Sunday 6th, October in Ruislip. Time TBC.

Youths:

The U18 Girls played Parnells in a very close game for the U-18 final with our girls coming out on top with the help of a few last minute goals.

TCG would like to thank Parnells for hosting the game and also for the amazing buffet dinner and refreshments provided after the game. A big thank you also to John Reape for refereeing the game.

TCG U14 Girls played Tara’s in a thrilling match with scores galore by both teams. Highest scoring game of any league game this year.

Tara’s scored 11 points to TCG’s 2 points but it was the goals that won the game for TCG in the end.

Special thanks to London LGFA Chairwoman Lucia Butler for presenting TCG with the Cup and to Eoin Hourigan for refereeing the game.

The TCG girls are really looking forward to the first ever Girls Championship day in McGovern Park Ruislip on the 6th of October. Thank you to London GAA for the opportunity to play in the County grounds.

Upcoming Club Events:

Golf Day:

The club’s annual Golf Classic will be held on Friday 04th October at South Herts Golf Club.

The cost of entering a four ball team is £500 or to sponsor a hole on the day is £100.

There is still time to get involved! For any inquiries regarding the above please contact club Chairman Tom Mohan or any club Official.

Dinner Dance:

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets will be available from next week and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 8, 14, 26. Lotto draw winners: Damien Gillespie, Clive Mills, Aidan McGarvey. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

You might also be interested in this article