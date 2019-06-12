GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 10th Jun

06/12/2019

Dulwich Harps

After a quiet few weeks, it is busy few days coming up for both our men’s Ladies teams this week as they compete in their respective league and championship campaigns.

On Tuesday the lads take on TCG in Greenford at 7pm for their second game of the division 2 campaign and then on Sunday they take on Round Towers in Peckham Rye for their first home game of the season. Throw in for this game is at 12:30pm.

However before all this, all roads will lead to Ruislip as our ladies take on St Anthony’s of Reading in the championship final. The Ladies have had a terrific season to date and having already secured the Tom O’Connor cup and they will be going into this game high in confidence. We wish them and the management team all the best as they attempt to bring back the championship title south of the river. Throw in for the game is at 12:30pm and we would love to see a big turn out from the club to cheer them over the line.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 or Mackenzie on 07398633018.

Eire Og, London

Upcoming Fixtures:

Both teams have league fixtures in the coming week & both take place at home in Fortress Downhills Park. On Tuesday 11th the Intermediates face Naomh Pádraig at 7pm.

Then on Thursday the Reserves aka The Galacticos take on North London Shamrocks also at 7pm in the real North London derby. All support welcome & greatly appreciated. Keep an eye out on our social media platforms, should any details change.

Golf Classic:

There are still a limited number of places available for The Annual Golf Classic on Saturday June 22nd at the picturesque Trent Park Golf & Country Club. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nigel Drew, Mick Savage or any of the committee.

Membership Due:

Membership is now overdue for all club members. £100 for players, £50 for dual players, £25 for students & £24 for non-playing members. For further information please contact Caolan Conroy.

New Players Welcome!:

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixtures:

Harlesden Harps will play a challenge game this coming Tuesday 11th June at 7:15pm against Tara’s at Cayton Road, Greenford, UB6 8BJ.

This will be a chance to keep the players ticking over against a fellow intermediate rival before the return of competitive fixtures again. As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game.

The Harps will also play the next round of their league campaign against the Joe’s on the weekend of 15/16 June, details to be confirmed.

Previous Matches:

Harlesden Harps went down to a well-organised St Joseph’s team recently in the Shiels Cup quarter final. Joe’s started the brighter and kicked some fine scores to gain the early upper hand. Although players like Ben O’Mahoney, Darren Murphy and Ashley O’Halloran battled hard the slightly better fitness levels of the Joe’s told in the end and saw them home to victory on a final scoreline of St Joseph’s 0-16 Harps 0-07.

Training:

Training continues this week taking place on Thursday evening, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station:

North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Championship fixtures:

August 03rd/04th IFC R1v Éire Óg

August 24th/25th IFC R2 v Garryowen

September 07th/08th IFC R3 v St Joseph’s

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Annual Golf Day 2019:

Harlesden Harps will host their inaugural golf day on Saturday 20th July at Mill Hill Golf Club (100 Barnet Way, Mill Hill, NW7 3AL). Sponsored by the Conneely Group it is £60 per player or £240 for a four ball. Holes can be sponsored at £100 per hole. For tickets, sponsorship or more information please contact:

James Minehan tel: 07880 257295

James Mannion tel: 07534 982078

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

Well done to our excellent Junior team last week who beat Taras 3–12 to 1–12 in the Mullarkey Cup SF. This is marvellous news for this team in their first season together.

They will play Dulwich Harps in the final which is sure to be a keenly contested game.

Football this Sunday sees the Senior team in a League game, so we wish them all the best.

The youth section ventured outside London last Saturday, the U11’s accepted an invitation from Sean McDermotts in Birmingham to participate in the Coley Folan Memorial event for teams far and wide.

They had the opportunity to play 4 competitive matches against Erin go Braith, Sean McDermotts and teams from Ballinteer and Clondalkin in Dublin which was great for their development. A brilliant day of football and more importantly, fun.

The club would like to thank their hosts and all the adults who travelled with them and Tim Slattery-manager and organiser extraordinaire!

Last week saw an U15 Sean McDermotts side visit Parnells to play a friendly game at Harrow Rugby Club; enjoying the new pitch there, a game of football and refreshments afterwards. Lovely to have the opportunity to welcome visitors from another province.

The U13’s participated in the next stage of the league, it nears its conclusion with the last round on the 16th June; hopefully the boys have done enough to reach the play offs.

We hope the U15’s have a successful game against TCG in Div. 2 League Final at Ruislip and then again for their first Championship game against the same opponents on the 17/6.

With the exams near completion, the U17’s can start their League after months if revision, hopefully they will enjoy their first football games.

The O14 Girls can resume their league and finally the U6-U10’s will all be off to participate in the NLS Go Games Blitz; after a brief gap in their calendar they will be looking forward to getting back on to the pitch.

Continued good wishes to all the children taking the remainder of their GCSE’s and A Levels; the end is in sight.

Parnells welcomes new players across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). Please note memberships are now due for everyone.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Tara

Youth GFC

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park, Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome. There is additional training for girls on Tuesday nights at Tara Park from 6.30pm for all age groups. New players welcome.

Well done to our boys who travelled to the Breaffy Gaa Tara Blitz in Co Mayo last weekend. Big thank you to BreaffyGAA for another fantastic weekend of football and friendships. A great time was had by all. Thank you to our wonderful coaches, helpers, supporters and parents who travelled.

Youth Dates for the Diary:

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

Tara Mens:

We had our Tara GFC Gerry Duignan 4th Annual Golf Day on Saturday 1st June.

Thank you to all the golfers who came out and competed in a close run event on the glorious June day at Mill Hill Golf Course in memory of a great Tara and Leitrim man, Gerry Duignan. Team Prizes

Well done to all our winners

Team

1st Gerry Powell, John McGovern & Neil Sheehan

2nd Vinnie O’Sullivan, Kenny O’Connor, Patrick Hourihane & Steven Curran

Individual

1st Joe Harte

2nd Joe Cunniffe

3rd Kenny O’Connor

Longest Drive – Morty Harding

Nearest The Hole

2nd Hole – Joe Cunniffe

8th hole – Kieran Hennelly

11th hole – Joe Murphy

The Tara Men would like to thank all their sponsors. We cannot run our club without your generous support. The Club owes a huge debt of thanks to Gerry (Boots) Powell of Ultimate Workwear. Gerry co-ordinated the golf day and donated an impressive selection of personalised Tara GFC golf prizes.

Tara Ladies

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

The Club hosted its Annual Fun Day in Goodmayes. While it was a bit blustery at times the rain stayed away and the pitches were bathed in sunshine.

With over 250 people in attendance including over 150 underage players, great craic was had by all as there was Music, a BBQ, a Beer tent and plenty of GAA action to entertain them. It was also a great day on the pitch for all the McCurtains teams playing.

The early part of the day was left to our Underage teams. Our Underage Hurlers won against Fr Murphys, Our U8 & U10 Footballers won all their blitz games and the U15 Footballers beat Hertfordshire Feile team.

While for the Seniors who were out later in the afternoon, the Hurlers beat Cú Chulainns in a Challenge Match while the Reserve Footballers had a tight single point win over Round Towers in the League.

Finally to close out a successful day the Intermediate Footballers qualified for the Murphy Cup Final by beating St Joes by 19 points in the Semi Final.

The Big Club Draw also took place. The results were as follows:

1st Prize – £250.00 Cash: Margaret Zincraft

2nd Prize – All Ireland Football Ticket: Mall Creigon

3rd Prize – All Ireland Hurling Ticket: Paul Byrne

4th Prize – 2 tickets to Westlife: Amy Walsh

A huge thanks is extended to all who helped out organise leading up to and on the day to make it such a success.

On Sunday the Camogs kicked off their Championship campaign in style with a fantastic win against a depleted Taras side.

Training continues this week for all teams as usual.

It is going to be a very busy week for the club with six games down for consideration including some very important Championship clashes.

Our Ladies Footballers kick things off with their third Championship game against Parnells on Wednesday evening and follow it up with a fixture against Round Towers on Saturday morning, both games are in Greenford. Saturday afternoon sees our Hurlers host Brothers Pearse in a League game in Goodmayes while Sunday morning the Camogs continue their Championship against Fr Murphys also in Goodmayes.

Our U17 Footballers are due to play a TCG/Tara combination in the Development League at the weekend (Time & Date TBC). Then on Tuesday the Reserve Footballers travel to Downhills Park to play Éire Óg in the League. Best of luck to all teams in action.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee.

The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history.

If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Camogie Chairmans BBQ – The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD, Saturday 29th June 2019.

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776.

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Monday and Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Mens Hurling: Hurling Challenge – Thomas McCurtains: 6-10, Cú Chulainns: 3-06

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains: 2-06, Round Towers: 1-08

Mens Football: Shiels Cup Semi Final – Thomas McCurtains: 5-14, North London Shamrocks: 1-07

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 16-22, Taras: 0-00

Fixtures:

Ladies Football: Intermediate Ladies Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Parnells, Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 7.30pm, Greenford

Intermediate Ladies Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Round Towers, Saturday 15th June 2019 at 11.00am, Greenford

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Brothers Pearse, Saturday 15th June 2019 at 5.00pm, Goodmayes

Underage: U17 Football Development League – Thomas McCurtains v Tir Chonaill Gaels/Tara, Time & Date TBC, Goodmayes

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Fr Murphys, Sunday 16th June 2019 at 12.00pm, Goodmayes

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains v Éire Óg, Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 7.15pm, Downhills Park

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later. Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The annual London Irish Vintage Charity Day will take place Sunday 30th, June from 12pm at the club grounds. Promised to be a great day with all funds going to various charities. Please visit the London Irish Vintage Club Facebook page for more details.

Congratulations to the Intermediate men who won the ESB British Home Grown Competition in Birmingham on Sunday. They now go forward and represent Britain at the World Games in Waterford at the end of July. Well done to all involved!

Best of luck to the U15 Boys who are in the League Final against Parnells in Ruislip this evening at 7pm. Please come out and show your support for the boys!

Upcoming Fixtures:

Tuesday 11th – Intermediates vs Dulwich in Div 2 League – 7pm @ Greenford

Thursday 13th – Seniors vs Neasden in Tipperary Cup Final – 7pm @ Ruislip

Saturday 15th – Ladies vs KKG – Championship Round 4 – 11am @ Greenford

Sunday 16th – Intermediates vs Parnells in Div 2 League – 2pm @ Northwick Park

Tuesday 18th – Seniors vs Neasden in Div 1 League – 7pm @ Greenford

Friday 21st – Seniors vs Fulham Irish in Conway Cup Final – 7pm @ Ruislip

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 1, 4, 6, 23. Lotto draw winners: Michael Mullen, Adam Askin, Mark Hogan. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

