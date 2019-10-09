GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 7th Oct

10/09/2019

North London Shamrocks

NLS Club Lotto continues successfully and we would like to thank all participants. We’ve had five weeks of draws so far and the jackpot is now up to £1250. Draws take place each Monday evening with tickets being only £2 per play. All money raised goes back into the club development fund.

To play do so via the link below or sign up at www.clubforce.com or download the Clubforce app (free) and search for “North London Shamrocks”. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2025#Anchor

We will continue to announce draw results and lucky dip winners on our social media channels.

On the field, our Reserve team had a good win over Thomas McCurtains in the championship SF. We then played Round Towers in the Final on Sept 29th. Unfortunately, after a valiant battle we came out on the wrong side of the result losing by 2-8 to 1-7.

Thanks to all the squad and management for their time and efforts over the course of the season. The senior team had a good victory over Parnells in the Senior Championship on Sept 15th. This victory confirms that we will be playing Senior Championship football next year.

We have a promotion/relegation playoff vs Dulwich Harps on Sat 12th of Oct. The winner will play Senior league football next season.

Parnells

On a typical autumnal day, St. Kiernan’s hosted their James O’Brien tournament. Parnells fielded from U6 to U10 and in U12 girls.

The club was delighted by the numbers from our own club across the age groups and had cause for celebration at the end of the afternoon when the U10’s won the James O’Brien Shield. Well done to all the players and management team.

A special mention for the 7 girls that also enjoyed a day of football there and have made great strides in their football development. Michael Healy, who took over at the reins this year, has looked after this group and has been supported by all the parents, especially Anthony Ruddy.

The U14 Girls, led by Rob Curd, were unlucky in earlier weeks to lose their B final to NLS in a very close game.

This is a very young team with many U12’s playing but have showed character and spirit on the pitch. This year the girls have learnt a lot which will stand them in good stead for next season.

A similar story for the U18 Girls who lost in the Championship final. Having beaten Tara’s they just couldn’t manage another win against St. Clarets. Although they will be disappointed, I’m sure Liam Moffatt and the girls will take away the positives of this season, work on them and turn the games lost into wins for next year.

The last game for anyone in the club this year will be the U17’s in the Minor Championship Final against Tara which will take place this Saturday, 12th October (venue and time tbc).

There is no doubt that this will be a fantastic game of football with so many talented players from both sides looking to secure a win. The club would like to encourage all gaelic football supporters to go and see the game and see the talent that London Youth football has developed and will be on show. Good luck to everyone involved.

Events:

The club’s next special event is the Youth Annual Presentation Day which takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club. Doors open from 2pm, presentations start at 3.00pm.

This is a great day of celebration of what the club has achieved on and off the field. Family fee on the door which covers food, music and free raffle. We look forward to seeing everyone there.

The outdoor training for the season has now finished but even though the season is drawing to a close, Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). Details for winter training to be announced.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Clarets

Within the next few weeks there are lots of exciting events for the club! (All the posters are attached)

The Youth Day – Saturday 12th October, Kingshill Avenue 12pm start! (Donations of cakes and sweets welcome)

The presentation evening – Friday 18th October, Slough Irish club, 7.30 pm start!

The Dinner Dance – Saturday 23rd November, Brunel! (Tickets on sale now – email m_hession@hotmail.com to get yours)

Tickets cost £45 per ticket- if bought after the 9th of November they will be sold at the higher rate of £50 per ticket

Keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages for more information and photos from all our events.

Can’t wait to see you all there!!

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Well done to our U10 boys & U12 girls who played in the St Kiernan’s James O’Brien Tournament, a great day of football for all and thank you to St Kiernan’s as always for a great tournament we look forward to next year.

Our U18 Girls has their championship day on Saturday and our U14s & U16s on Sunday Greenford, it was a great weekend of football with great performances.

The girls should be so proud of the hard work and effort they put in this weekend and all season. Unfortunately it was not our weekend and well done to St Clarets and TCG on their wins.

Tara Youth GFC would like to thank our wonderful coaches, parents, supporters, sponsors and all our helpers who work tirelessly behind the scenes, without you all the Tara family would not survive.

We will be in touch with a date for our presentation evening, pre-season training and we look forward to doing it all next season. Go raibh mile maith agaibh go leir.

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

The footballers journey continues as they had a good win against Dulwich Harps in the Intermediate/Junior Championship Play Off for the honour of representing London in the All Britain Club Championship.

They await the winners of the Lancashire Senior Championship and the game is down to be played on the weekend of 19th/20th October. Please check our social media pages for more information.

Meanwhile the Hurlers had a disappointing loss to Brothers Pearse in the last group game of the Senior Championship.

There was some fantastic hurling on display at Erin go Bragh’s Blitz on Saturday as our underage Hurlers travelled up to Birmingham.

All 38 kids and parents were welcomed with open arms by Erin go Bragh and John Mitchels. Our U8s after a shaky start settled down and played good hurling. They are a credit to their coaches Breda & Conor.

The U11s had the same start as the U8s but with a couple switch arounds the hurling started to flow. They lost two games and won one. We could not be happier with their performance.

The U14s played fantastic hurling, under the leadership of Marc they have gone from strength to strength this year. They fought off two very talented sides, Erin go Bragh and John Mitchels to take the U14 Cup back to London with them. Huge well done to all the players and coaches involved. Credit must go to the players and coaches of Mitchels & Erin go Bragh who fielded some strong teams who have shown hurling is alive and strong in Birmingham and long may it carry on.

Next weekend the Hurlers are out against Sean Traceys in the Championship Relegation Play Off in Greenford on Sunday. All support is welcome.

History & Centenary:

We are now concluding our research and finalising the celebrations for next year. We would still love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have.

If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com . Any information would be great to hear. Next years events are in the process of being organised and a list of dates for you to put into your diaries is laid out below.

Upcoming Events:

Christmas Jumper Party – December 2019. Exact Details to be confirmed.

Centenary Launch Night – Saturday 1st February 2020. O’Gradys Bar, Seven Kings. There will be a Question and Answer Panel with the Thomas McCurtains Centenary History Booklet also being launched.

Annual Dinner and Dance – Saturday 29th February 2020. This will take place in The Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath. More Details and Tickets will be announced soon.

Club Trip to Cork – Weekend of 21st/22nd March 2020 in conjunction with the Commemorations of The Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tómas Mac Curtain.

Mixed Gaelic Football 7s Tournament – Friday 8th May 2020. Next years tournament will once again take place in Goodmayes. Details on how to enter a team will be announced soon.

Mac Fest, The Gathering – Saturday 6th June 2020. We are calling on all former members of McCurtains to gather in Goodmayes for a special event full of craic music and GAA.

Training:

Mens Football: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: No Training

Camogie: No Training

Underage: Hurling – Mondays at 6.30pm in Campion School. Football – No Training

Results:

Mens Football: Intermediate/Junior Football Championship Play Off – Thomas McCurtains: 3-18, Dulwich Harps: 1-06

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 3-09, Brothers Pearse: 4-20

Fixtures:

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off – Thomas McCurtains v Sean Traceys, Sunday 13th October 2019 at 12.00pm, Greenford

Mens Football: All Britain Junior Club Football Championship Quarter Final – Thomas McCurtains v TBC (Lancashire Champions), W/E 19th/20th October 2019

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results:

The Seniors defeated St.Kiernans in the Championship Semi-Final on a score line of 1-11 to 0-05. They now go on to face Fulham Irish in the Final on October 20th in McGovern Park, Ruislip. Time TBC.

Youths:

Huge congrats to all the U14s and U16s that played and won their Championships yesterday.

The U12 girls were also out in action at the weekend, many thanks to St.Kiernans for hosting.

They were all superb and played some fantastic football. The girls have had a great year and the club is extremely proud of them.

Golf Day:

The club’s annual golf day which took place at South Herts last Friday was a huge success and was thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance. We would like to express our gratitude to all those that entered teams and provided sponsorship on the day.

Dinner Dance:

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets will be available from next week and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 1, 3, 4, 24. Lotto draw winners: Dan Murphy (Belmullet), David O’Donnell, Patsy Muskman. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

