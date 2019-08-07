GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 5th Aug

08/07/2019

Eire Og

Recent Result:

An impressive start to the Intermediate Championship saw Éire Óg run out winners over Harlesden Harps on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-7 in Ruislip on Saturday.

Westmeath wonders James Keneghan & John Coyle got the net bulgers. Overall a solid team performance with many impressive performers not least Mike McDonagh & Darragh Cotter who excelled covering every blade of the Ruislip turf.

Upcoming Fixtures:

After their exploits at the weekend, our seniors don’t now see action until Wednesday August 21st when they take on St. Josephs in a crunch meeting at Ruislip.

Due to a lack of player availability, the Reserve team are unable to field in upcoming Championship games.

Get Well Soon:

The club wishes Barry O’Dowd a speedy recovery after his injury in the recent league final against St Clarets. Barry once again put his body on the line to keep opposition offence at bay & will no doubt be back in action as soon as possible.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Parnells

The club has had all eyes on the GAA World Games that has taken place in Waterford last week. In particular we have been following the fortunes of Parnells Ladies and the London Hurlers teams.

From a group of seven teams, the Ladies finished runners up and after beating the Middle East in the semi-final they faced Australasia-formidable opponents-in the final in Croke Park. It was a tantalisingly close game and unfortunately Parnells lost by a point 1-09 to 2-07. A gutting loss but the ladies can be proud of their achievements this week, in particular Caoimhne O’Reilly (Goalie) who was awarded Player of the Match in the final.

The London Hurlers have had marvellous success as well in the Native Cup. Winning all their games apart from one draw and topping the group, they then beat MidAtlantic in the semi-final and faced New York in the final in Croke Park.

This game was a difficult one seeing New York turnover an earlier draw in the competition with London. It was not London’s day with New York winning the game 4-10 to 2-06. Two Parnells players played, brothers Alan and Aidan Callanan who play with Granuaille in London. Both had a fantastic week and a great experience. All to play for next time.

The focus changes to the Championship for the Junior team this week playing St. Anthony’s and Taras’ in the first championship games. The team is still developing as a young side and their Mullarkey Cup and League campaign will stand them in good stead and with continued training the side will aim to scale the Junior Championship mountain as they take on the teams in their first attempt in this competition. Best of luck to them.

The club would like to congratulate Ger and Marie Foley who recently got married in Kerry and wish them health and happiness in their future journey together in life.

Events to look forward to after the summer are the Youth Golf Day taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. Information is in circulation and more details to be on the website soon.

Also on Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be introducing a new trophy competition for an U13 girl’s competition in honour and in memory of Brendan Lynch (RIP).

We will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary. The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success and look forward to everyone joining us.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, new players across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

Training for the Youth section will resume w/c 2/9/19.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com Follow us on Facebook- Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

We would like to wish all our players, trainers, managers and parents a safe and happy holiday we will be back training after the summer holidays so watch our

for our updates on social media. www.Taragfc.co.uk , www.facebook.com/tarayouthgfc, Twitter: @tara_youthgfc, Instagram: tarayouthgfc

Youth Dates for the Diary:

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The club wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to Dave Byrne and his family on the passing of his father in Mayo. May he Rest in Peace.

Our home grown team travelled to Waterford last week to compete in the world games. The lads topped their group winning all 6 games, scoring 146 points and conceding just 8 points.

They then progressed to the quarter finals where they overcame Sean Mc Dermotts of Birmingham on a score line of 2-8 to 1-9.

The lads were up against a strong New York side in the semi-final and narrowly missed out on their place in the final. Well done to all the team and management, their hard work and persistence shone through all week and they all did club proud!

Congratulations to the Ladies who won the Joe and Mary Fryday tournament on Saturday in Greenford. Well to Brendan, Benny and all involved.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday 24th August – Intermediate Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Thomas McCurtains @ 4pm in Ruislip

Saturday 7th September – Intermediate Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Cuchullainns @ 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September – Senior Championship Round 1 – TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip

Sunday 15th September – Senior Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip

Sunday 22nd September – Senior Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 2, 10, 17, 22. Jackpot winners: Marty McCoy, Pierce Ronan and Chris Tully. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

