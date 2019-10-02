GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 30th Sep

Parnells

It was the U17’s that were in action last Saturday playing St Clarets in the semi-final of the Championship. Although the boys have been training, it is fair to say that lack of games hampers this age group for preparation of any competition having only played in the ABC in the summer and no completion of the League. Having said that the boys fielded in strength, such is their appetite for the game and had a convincing victory. They will now play in the final in two weeks’ time.

The younger section of the Youth age groups have now finished training for the season but look forward to a last ‘outing’ which will be on the 5th of October at the James O’Brien Day organised by St. Kiernan’s from 12.30pm and will feature age groups from U6-U10 and U12 Girls. We wish everyone involved an enjoyable day.

Events: The club’s next special event is the Youth Annual Presentation Day which takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club from 2pm onwards. This is a great day of celebration of what the club has achieved on and off the field. More details to follow.

We would like to wish the families of Neil McNamara and James Smith our sincere condolences. Neil’s grandfather, Dan Lynch and James’s grandmother, Lily Smith both recently passed away. May they both Rest in Peace.

O14 girls and U17 boys are still in training, times and days as organised by their respective managers at either Harrow Rugby Club or Northwick Park. Even though the season is drawing to a close, Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Well done to our U17 boys who had a good win over St Kiernan’s in the semi final, they will now meet Parnells in the Final on Saturday 12th October throw in @ 4.30pm @ Ruislip , please come along and support our boys.

Hard Luck to our U18 girls who were beat in the cup final by St Clarets on Friday night, it was a great performance by our girls putting up a fantastic score of 2 14 but unfortunately goals win matches, thanks to the parents for making the long journey and lending their support, well done to St Clarets.

We have the U18 Girls Championship day on 5th October & U16s on 6th October in Greenford, please come out and support our girls.

Club Merchandise

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

A special fundraising benefit night will take place this weekend to honour the memory of the late Colm Burke who passed away last year leaving behind a family of five.

Colm Burke, originally from Clonbur, Galway, died last year after a battle with cancer.

Burke, 41, left behind him a widow, Paula, as well as four young kids, aged 2, 3, 6 and 7. The dance will raise funds for the young family and Colm’s widow, a London-Irish nurse who played Gaelic football for years for Tara ladies.

The dance will take place on Saturday 5 October 2019 from 8.00 pm at the Fleadh, Preston Road HA3 0QA. Tickets will cost £5, music will be provided by Barry Owen, and an auction and raffle will also take place on the night.

Paula grew up in Kingsbury and went to St Gregory’s high school. She played Gaelic football with the Tara ladies, and worked for over 10 years with the NHS as a nurse in the Royal Free hospital in Hampstead.

If anyone would like to buy tickets or make donations, please contact Marie on 07958577605

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Our Intermediates fell short at the final hurdle on Sunday narrowly losing out to Thomas McCurtains in the Championship final on a score line of 0-10 to 0-7. The lads gave it their all and fought it out until the bitter end but McCurtains proved too tough of an opponent on the day. Well done to the lads, their management and all the background team on a fantastic season.

Fixtures

The Senior will play St.Kiernans in the Championship Semi-Final this Sunday, 6th October in McGovern Park Ruislip. Throw in at 2.30pm. Please come out and show your support for the Gaels!

Youths

Next Saturday and Sunday will make history in the LGFA underage.

It’s the first time ever the London girls underage clubs will play competitive football in our County Grounds McGovern Park. Please come out and support all the clubs taking part.

Saturday 5th 8:30-11:30 U-18.

Sunday 6th 8:30-1:00 U-14 & 16.

Thank you to the London GAA County board for this opportunity.

Golf Day:

The club’s annual Golf Classic takes place this Friday, 04th October at South Herts Golf Club.

The cost of entering a four ball team is £500 or to sponsor a hole on the day is £100.

There is still time to get involved! For any inquiries regarding the above please contact club Chairman Tom Mohan or any club Official.

Dinner Dance

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp. For any queries please contact any of the TCG Youth Social Committee members.

Lotto:

No draw this week. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

