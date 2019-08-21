GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 19th Aug

08/21/2019

Dulwich Harps

It was a busy weekend for the club as both the men’s and the Ladies were in action on Saturday afternoon. The lads took on Wandsworth Gaels in Ruislip whilst the girls played St Anthony’s of Reading in their home venue.

For the lads, it was a table topping clash in the Toureen Junior championship round 2 involving two teams from south London. The game was played in near perfect conditions with Wandsworth having the advantage of the breeze in the first half. It was evident early on that wind could play a big impact in determining the outcome of the match.

Dulwich were forced to draw on the strength and depth of their squad as they were without a number of key personnel through injury or absence. This resulted in fullback Dan Lynch and full forward Darren White taking up roles in the middle of field. Dulwich’s woes were compounded further after the early dismal of centre half back Kieran McLoughlin for a black card. This forced the Peckham outfit to re-jig the defence with James McDermott dropping back into the number 6 role.

It was during the first half that Wandsworth were in the ascendancy and took advantage of the elements and the Harps reshuffled back line. They raced into an early four point lead and only for two immaculate goal line clearances from Damian Rogers they would have been much further ahead.

Dulwich struggled to get the ball out of their half at times and only for Rian Kealey’s ball winning ability they would have struggled to get any foothold in the game. Kealey was fit to draw on all his experience and win a number of frees which Darren White duly dispatched.

Dan Lynch broke up the field to slot over a nice point and this helped keep the Harps within touching distance of their south London neighbours. At half time the teams went in on the score line of Wandsworth 0.08 Duwlich 0.06.

Buoyed by the wind at their backs in the second half, Dulwich started much brighter and early points from Kealey and a long range free from Niall Russell helped draw the game level.

Dulwich began to get a foothold in the midfield battle and started winning more breaking ball which culminated in more attacking threats. This reinvigorated the Harps forward line and Enda Tuohy and Aaron Harper were getting out in front of their men and winning good ball.

Added to this, the Harps defenders grew in confidence and were throwing the ball around the middle with more conviction and making their opponents chase them in possession. Another few points from the versatile Ronan O’Reilly and White meant that Dulwich took the lead for the first time in the game with around 15 minutes left to play.

However Wandsworth refused to yield and managed to tag over a few points against a strong breeze. With 5 minutes left to play they had a 30-metre free to level the game. Unfortunately for them it struck the post and from the resulting break up the field Dulwich won a free around the ’45 which Niall Russell tapped over to give Dulwich the win on the score line of 0.12 to 0.10.

Dulwich XV; N Russell (0-2), C Murdock, D Fitzpatrick, D Rogers, T Russell, K McLoughlin, R O’Neill, D White (0-3), D Lynch (0-1), R O’Reilly (0-2), R Brolly, J McDermott, R Kealey (0-4), E Tuohy, J George. Replacements;

Subs: A Harper for K McLoughlin (black card), J Porto for R Kealey, J Keyes for A Harper, R Burke for E Tuohy (black card).

For the girls it was an early start to head over to Reading and they started well with saw the girls take the lead in the first half with a score of 1-3 to 1-2 after an impressive goal from Maeve Wylie.

St Anthony’s made a strong start in the second half and an early goal gave the Reading team the lead. The Dulwich girls added a few points to the scoreboard with scores from Clare Kennedy, Diane O’Brien and Maeve Wylie but the Reading team maintained their lead and the full time score was 2-10 to 1-9 to St Anthony’s.

The two teams will meet again in the league final with the time and date to be confirmed.

On Friday 30th of August the club will be holding a quiz night in the Hawkins Forge in Clapham Junction. A table of 6 participants is only costs £30!

The quiz will start at 8pm and there will be a host of fabulous prizes on the night along with a raffle. If you are interested in sponsoring a round or would like more info on the night please contact Tara on 07496 470505.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 (men’s) or Mackenzie on 07398633018 (ladies).

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixtures:

Harlesden Harps will play the second round of their VGC Services Intermediate Football Championship against Garryowen on Wednesday 21st August at 6:45pm at Greenford, pitch one, London, UB6 0NZ, referee: Mattie Maher.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s go all out to get our campaign back on track in this years championship.

Previous Matches:

Harps began their championship crusade on the hollowed surface of Ruislip against Éire Óg recently.

Alas, it was an unsuccessful day in the end as we succumbed to the men from Downhills Park. Plenty of battling performances from the Harps with the likes of Ben O’Mahoney and Dan Howlin popping over a couple of good points and Kurtis Walsh and James Mannion battling gamely.

However, overall it was flat and uninspiring from the Harps men and a huge improvement is definitely needed for the next championship game (see above). Final score Harlesden Harps 0-07 Éire Óg 2-10.

Training:

Training continues each week taking place on Tuesday and Thursday evening, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line).

Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

London county draw:

Congratulations to club stalwart Seamus Fox on his recent £1,000 win in the London GAA county draw, drinks are on the Sligo man!

Championship fixtures:

August 03rd IFC R1v Éire Óg

August 21st IFC R2 v Garryowen

September 03rd IFC R3 v St Joseph’s

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

North London Shamrocks

Major Club Announcement!!

NLS Club Lotto has arrived!! First draw will take place on Sunday, 1st September @ 6pm in The Wishing Well, Palmers Green. Match 4 numbers = £1000. Draws will take place each week with £2 per play. Do so via the link below or sign up at www.clubforce.com or download the clubforce app (free) and search for “North London Shamrocks”. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2025#Anchor

Keep an eye on our social media channels for announcement of winners.

On the field the senior team had a good victory over KKG. This now likely ensures a relegation play-off vs a team from Div 2. Opponents and date of fixture TBC. Dates for senior county championship are 7/8 Sept, 14/15 Sept and 21/22 Sept. The reserve team defeated St Joseph’s on Monday evening by scoreline of 4-14 to 0-09. They now look forward to a county SF with opponent and date of fixture TBC.

In the members draw for All-Ireland tickets the football ticket winners were Keith Egan, Charlie Cox-Jennings and Tom Sears. Jacob McDonagh won the hurling ticket. Well done to all. Congratulations to Ken and Melissa Ross on their recent wedding. Also, congratulations to Podge McCormack and Sarah Preston on recent their new arrival!

Training for the season continues and NLS are actively recruiting new players. If you’re located in North London and interested in joining then contact management – Tom Kilcommons (07944 294795), or Kenny Fagan (07805 198158) or email info@theshamrocks.co.uk

For more information on the club search for us on Facebook and Twitter (@theshamrocks1) or visit our website www.theshamrocks.co.uk

Parnells

The Junior team will be playing their next Junior Championship game on the 29th August (re arranged date) against Naomh Padraig. Training has been stepped up and attendance is high-showing the commitment for this competition. A win keeps the team firmly in contention to progress to the semi-final stage.

Congratulations to our Year 13 players who received their ‘A’ Level exam grades last week.

This week it’s the turn of Year 11 to receive their GCSE results, wishing the best of luck to all our players and families on results day, a daunting and exciting time as they take their next steps on towards further education and employment.

Events: Youth Club Meeting 5/9/19 7.30pm at Harrow Rugby Club. Apart from a return to matches and blitzes in September, the club has three special dates to put in the diary and look forward to.

The Youth Golf Day is taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. Information is in circulation and more details are on the website.

Also on Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be introducing a new trophy competition for an U13 girl’s competition in honour and in memory of Brendan Lynch (RIP).

We will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary.

The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success and look forward to everyone joining us.

The Youth Annual Presentation Day takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club from 3pm onwards.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

Training for the Youth section will resume w/c 2/9/19. Junior and Senior team training is currently taking place on a Tuesday and Thursday, 7.15pm.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com Follow us on Facebook Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

Tir Chomaill Gaels

For the fourth year running TCG club members and Kelly Communications Group are having a one day fun cycle in Donegal to raise money for Breakthrough Cancer Research on the 24th August 2019 in memory of Brid Carr. To donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donegal-cycle-cancer-research-2019?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Donegal-Cycle-Cancer-Research-2019&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook

All proceeds raised shall go to Breakthrough Cancer Research who are based in Cork. They fund the Cork Cancer Research Centre who research the poor prognosis cancers such as Ovarian, Pancreatic etc.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Our Intermediates play Thomas Mcurtains in the second round of the Championship this coming Saturday, 24th August, at 4pm in Ruislip. All club support on the day is greatly appreciated.

Saturday 7th September – Intermediate Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Cuchullainns @ 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September – Senior Championship Round 1 – TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip

Sunday 15th September – Senior Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip

Sunday 22nd September – Senior Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 4, 17, 19, 20. Lotto draw winners: Joel McInern, Seamus Carr and Mairead Mohan. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

You might also be interested in this article