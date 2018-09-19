GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 17th Sept

September 19, 2018

Eire Og, London

Our second team received a walkover in the reserve championship at the weekend; they are scheduled to play Dulwich Harps this weekend in their penultimate group game.

With the season finishing up it is planned that indoor soccer will start soon at Park View School, Harringay to keep club members ticking over for the winter. Please use the contact below if you are interested in joining us.

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446944600 or by email at chairman@eireoglondon.org.

Remember to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and check out our website http://eireoglondon.com where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Parnells

Parnells Men played Tir Chonnail Gaels in the second round of the Senior Championship.

TCG were assisted by a very strong wind in the first half however the scores between the posts were fairly even but TCG netted three goals which gave them the advantage at half time.

Unfortunately Parnells could not come back from that early lead and lost the game. Parnells will be up for the challenge in the next Championship game against KKG this weekend.

Good luck to the U15’s as they play Tara in the final of DIv 1. League this Saturday and we wish all the U10/8/6’s an enjoyable last Go Games blitz at St Kiernan’s James O’Brien Day.

A brief mention to all the girls teams who participated in the JFrench tournament and well done on reaching three finals. Lastly the Club would like to thank all the clubs and our own parents and committee for making our U12 memorial tournament such a fantastic day with a feast of football and fun.

Well done to the Tara teams of boys and girls who had a clean sweep of all three trophies.

The club would like to pass on congratulations and jubilations to the Ladies team who had a momentous victory in Dublin and were crowned All Ireland Club 7’s Champions beating Tuam Stars convincingly. Well done to the players and mentors; the second title in the Club’s history.

Events for the diary:

Parnells Youth Annual Golf Day is at Stanmore Golf Club 28th September 2018.

U17’s are travelling to Killarney to play local teams in a festival of football (12th-14th Oct).

Parnells Youth Annual Presentation Date will be the 20th October 2018 at Harrow Rugby Club. All information found on our website.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Thomas McCurtains

The Hurlers are through to the Championship Final after a fantastic win over Granuaile on Sunday afternoon. They had a five point lead at the half time whistle thanks to goals from Conor Hogan and Craig Doyle. A brace in the second from Alan Clancy was more than enough to secure the win and book their place in the Final.

The Ladies Footballers travelled over to Dublin to take part in the All Ireland 7s tournament in St Sylvesters. They lost their first game to Kilmovee Shamrocks form Mayo before winning their next three games on the trot against Steelstown Brian Ógs of Derry, Baltinglass from Wickow and Kildare’s Maynooth to make the Cup Semi Finals. There they played Tuam Cortoon and unfortunately lost out by a goal. Well done to all involved on a great weekend for the club.

Hard luck to our Reserve Footballers who lost out to a strong North London Shamrocks side on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be a busy day for the club. The Ladies are in League action against Parnells in Goodmayes while in Greenford the Reserve Footballers and the Hurlers are both in Championship action against Parnells and Kilburn Gaels respectively, both at 2.00pm.

County Board Draw:

Tickets for the county board draw are now available for purchase/renewal. Tickets are £120.00 for the year. If you would like to buy one please contact a member of the committee.

Training:

Mens Football: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.15pm in Goodmayes.

Mens Hurling: Wednesday at 7.15pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesday at 7.00pm in Goodmayes.

Camogie: No Training.

Underage: Hurling at 7.00pm in Campion School.

Fixtures:

Ladies Football: Intermediate League – Thomas McCurtains v Parnells, Saturday 22nd September 2018, Time TBC, Goodmayes.

Mens Football: Reserve Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Parnells, Saturday 22nd September 2018 at 2.00pm, Greenford.

Mens Hurling: Intermediate Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Kilburn Gaels, Sunday 22nd September 2018 at 2.00pm, Greenford.

Results:

Ladies Football: All Ireland Intermediate 7s:

Thomas McCurtains: 2-05, Kilmovee Shamrocks (Mayo): 4-09.

Thomas McCurtains: 5-06, Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry): 2-02.

Thomas McCurtains: 4-09, Baltinglass (Wicklow): 3-03.

Cup Semi Final – Thomas McCurtains: 1-07, Tuam Cortoon (Galway): 2-07.

Mens Football: Reserve Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 0-02, North London Shamrocks: 6-16

Mens Hurling: Intermediate Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 4-16, Granuaile: 1-15.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Additional gear is also available to purchase from MFC Sports. Please check our facebook and twitter pages for more details.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Seniors:

The seniors also enjoyed a high scoring win against Parnells in round 2 of the Senior Championship in Greenford on Sunday. 2 goals apiece from Killian Butler and Eoin Mageean as well as further goals from Marty McCoy and Brian Mullin saw the Gaels canter to victory on a final score line of 6-12 to 0-9.

Next up they face defending champions Fulham Irish in Round 3 on Saturday 22nd September at 3.30pm in Greenford.

Juniors:

The juniors have reached the Championship Final once again thanks to a great victory over Wandsworth Gaels on Saturday afternoon in Greenford. First half goals from Kieran Clarke, Clive Mills and captain Ryan Kearney had the young guns in an unassailable lead by the half hour mark. A flurry of 2nd half points from the forwards furthered the lead to leave the full time score TCG 3-27 to 0-3.

The lads will now face Dulwich Harps on Sunday 23rd September at 2.30pm in McGovern Park Ruislip.

Ladies:

A speedy recovery from defeat in the All Britain saw our ladies back at training last week preparing for the League final. The next 2 fixtures scheduled are 6th October R4 League vs Dulwich harps and then on to the final on 20th October.

Youth:

Fantastic result for TCG Underage girls at the JJ FRENCH tournament hosted by Taras ladies club @ TCG pitches last weekend

U12 – Shield finalists

U14 – Shield Winners

U16 – Cup Winners

U18 – group stages

Well done to all girls who took part. Club are very proud of you all. Special thanks to Colleen Lynott for managing the girls teams on the day, Vince Healy for helping and some very dedicated parents.

Golf Day:

The TCG annual golf day takes place at South Hertfordshire Golf Club on Friday 5th October with a shotgun start from 12.30pm. Please contact Tom Mohan to enter a team or any member of the committee if you wish to sponsor a hole on the day.

Warwickshire GAA

Next Sunday, John Horan GAA President will be visiting Paírc na hÉireann for Warwickshire GAA County Final Day. The Liam McCarthy Cup will be on show.

People are invited to come out not only for the games but to meet John and have pictures with the Cup.

The day will also be chance to Warwickshire GAA to highlight the threat facing Midlands GAA with the new slip Road for Junction 6 M42.

You might also be interested in this article