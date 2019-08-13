GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 12th Aug

08/13/2019

Fr Murphy’s Camogie & Ladies Football Club

The club has just returned from a great week at The GAA World Games in Waterford. Over twenty girls representing camogie and ladies football travelled and stayed at the beautiful Arlington suites in John’s Hill Waterford City.

The tournament was so well organised and the facilities and food at WIT were top class it was a tough week, with our dual players playing around 14 games in the four days with several injuries happening by the fourth day

this however did not stop the enjoyment of the whole event, with the girls, taking centre stage at the arena centre on Wednesday afternoon, with a team rendition of “The Purple & Gold” and solo spots from Ger. Galligan and Grainne Brosnan.

This event could not have happened without the very generous help from our many sponsors. Clonakilty Black Pudding, Engage Education, Mount Anvil Homes, Ground Construction Ltd. Al Eile Stud Waterford, Tempo Housing ,P.M.M Haulage Ltd,The Claddagh Ring, DRS Bond Management, Premier Sport, O Donovan Waste Disposal, Addington Formwork, all those who advertised in our race night brochure and supported in any way, the Fr Murphy’s are eternally grateful to you all.

We are also indebted to our leisurewear supplier Bodibro for going that extra mile to ensure we had all the club wear and gloves in good time for the tournament and indeed for our playing kits throughout the year.

We also thank tournament sponsors Renault and O’Neill’s for the unique tournament playing kits.

We are currently running a weekly lottery, through club force, to help replenish club funds, this is sponsored by DSR Bond Management, with the jackpot currently standing at £1,200.00, the draw takes place every Sunday evening, with a line of 4 numbers costing £2.00 per week, details of how to play online can be found on Fr Murphy’s Camogie & Ladies Football Club Facebook page”

Parnells

The Junior team had two highly competitive games this week in the Junior Championship.

They faced St Anthony’s in difficult conditions in McGovern Park, Ruislip. The first half saw St Anthony’s steadily adding scores with the wind in their favour but with Parnells keeping pace and reducing the point deficit especially with two goals and a point from Luke Horgan in the latter stages of the first half. However, St Anthony’s kept a one point lead: 2-03 to 0-10.

The second half was a battle in all senses of the word with Parnells losing Jack Woulfe to a shoulder injury and then Sean O’Sullivan to two yellow cards early on. However this added impetus to the Parnells players who reached deep into their reserves to keep converting their scores. There were further sending’s off in the game for both teams with Parnells losing Connor Spinks and Josh Obahor. Parnells did not fold and outscored St Anthony’s with a crucial goal from Jason Maguire. Final Score- 3-11 to 0-16.

The game two days later against Tara’s was a difficult one from the outset with key players missing through injury and suspensions. The start of the first half for Parnells was disappointing with no response to Tara’s possession and point scoring, taking a five-point lead before Aidan Callanan converted a free and the first score for us almost 18 minutes in to the game. That galvanised the team and further scores were added with a lovely goal from Aidan Callanan. Half time: 1–04 to 0-8.

It was Parnells that were quick off the mark from the throw in with an excellent point from full back Neil McNamara, followed by two goals in four minutes. Tara’s were rattled but didn’t let Parnells six point lead deter them. They re-organised and had substitutions and clawed their way back in to the game, overturning the Parnells lead into a lead of their own. Parnells had let the game slip from their grasp but still battled on but the clock was not on their side and with only a point needed to make it level the whistle was blown. Final score 3-10 to 1-17. The focus is now on the next game against Naomh Padraig and the club wishes the team all the best; a win will keep our championship hopes alive.

Good luck to all our players and families who are expecting their A Level results this week, both daunting and exciting as they take their next steps on towards further education and employment.

A congratulatory note to the Cork Minor team on qualifying for the Minor All Ireland Final. We are delighted for Bobby O’Dwyer (Coach) who played with Parnells ‘many’ years ago and was part of the Senior London and Provincial Championship winning side. Good luck to Bobby and his team in the final.

Great news for the London Ladies football team who beat Carlow to secure their place in the All Ireland Ladies JFC semi-final. Well done to all involved and particularly to the Parnells players who played and were involved in the panel on the day.

Events to look forward to after the summer are the Youth Golf Day taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. Information is in circulation and more details to be on the website soon.

Also on Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be introducing a new trophy competition for an U13 girl’s competition in honour and in memory of Brendan Lynch (RIP). We will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary. The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success and look forward to everyone joining us.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, new players across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). Training for the Youth section will resume w/c 2/9/19.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com Follow us on Facebook Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

Thomas McCurtains

Congratulations to our Camogie Team who won the Plate at the World Games in Waterford last weekend.

They played some fantastic camogie over the week. Well done to all involved. Huge well done to Liam O’Brien who lined out for the London Native Born Hurlers in Croke Park for the Cup Final on the Friday.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be as they lost out to a strong New York team.Back in London our Footballers and Hurlers started their Championship campaigns. The Footballers drew with Cú Chulainns while the Hurlers lost to Robert Emmetts.

There is only the one game coming up in August. On Saturday 24th our Footballers play Tir Chonaill Gaels in the Intermediate Championship in Ruislip.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

We are in the process of finalising next years events to celebrate our centenary and details of these will be released soon. Please check back here or on our social medial channels for more information.

Training:

Mens Football: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: No Training

Camogie: No Training

Underage: Training Returns in September

Results:

Camogie: Renault GAA World Games Camogie Irish Group B –

Thomas McCurtains: 2-06, Fr Murphys: 0-01

Thomas McCurtains: 0-01, Middle East: 7-09

Thomas McCurtains: 0-02, Asia Lions: 3-00

Thomas McCurtains: w/o, Green Isle: scr

Thomas McCurtains: w/o, Fr Murphys: scr

Thomas McCurtains: 0-01, Middle East: 6-08

Thomas McCurtains: 0-03, Asia Lions: 1-08

Thomas McCurtains: 2-02, Green Isle: 2-06

Renault GAA World Games Camogie Shield Semi Final

Thomas McCurtains: 0-03, Tara: 3-13

Renault GAA World Games Camogie Plate Final

Thomas McCurtains: w/o, Fr Murphys: scr

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship

Thomas McCurtains: 0-11, Cú Chulainns: 1-08

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship

Thomas McCurtains: 0-07, Robert Emmetts: 4-20

Fixtures:

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Saturday 24th August 2019 at 4.00pm, Ruislip

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Well done to the London Ladies who overcame Carlow on Saturday afternoon in McGovern Park in Ruislip. TCG was proudly represented by seven of our ladies with Fiona Morrissey adding 2-2 to the score line to secure their place in the All-Ireland Semi Final. Best of luck to all the team and management on the exciting journey ahead.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday 24th August – Intermediate Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Thomas McCurtains @ 4pm in Ruislip

Saturday 7th September – Intermediate Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Cuchullainns @ 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September – Senior Championship Round 1 – TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip

Sunday 15th September – Senior Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip

Sunday 22nd September – Senior Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 7, 21, 26. Jackpot winners: Matt Moynihan, Aidan McGarvey and Phil Hogan. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

You might also be interested in this article