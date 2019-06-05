Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 3rd June

06/05/2019

Dulwich Harps

The club will be having a month’s mind mass on Saturday 8th June at 6pm in memory of our dear friend and club member Siobhan McCann.

The mass will take place in St James RC Church, 45 Elm Grove, Peckham, London SE15 5DD.

We would encourage as many club members and friends to come out and pay their respects.

The ladies have no game this week but continue to train on Peckham Rye Common on Monday and Wednesday evenings. If you are interested in joining the ladies please contact McKenzie on 07398633018.

The lads are training again on Tuesday and are down to play Brothers Peasrses on Thursday evening in Greenford at 7pm in the semi-final of the Mularky Cup. If you are interested in joining our men’s team please contact Enda on 07522723765.

Our chairman Tom Denning has reached another milestone recently as he turned 80 years of age. Tom celebrated the evening with family and friends at the Grange City Hotel at Tower Hill. Tom would like to thank all those who attended the evening and wished him many happy returns.

Finally the club are looking to collate images, match reports and documents on the club’s history. If you have any information on this please contact Helen on 07517 424663.

Eire Og (London)

Upcoming Fixture:

Fixtures: both teams have league fixtures on Saturday 8th at Downhills Park. The intermediate team face Naomh Pádraig at 2pm in the curtain-raiser for the reserve teams fixture vs North London Shamrocks at 3:30pm. Should any details change, keep an eye out on our social media platforms!

Recent Results:

Eire Og reserve team had their first day out of the year on Saturday when they played St Joseph’s in Greenford. Despite a battling performance throughout, the lads fell just short losing by 1 point. Two goals. one in each half, helped the Eire Og cause but the lads just ran out of time. Best for Eire Og were Mike MacDonogh and Conor Kearney.

In other recent results involving some club members, hard luck to the London Junior team who were knocked out of the Britain Championship on Saturday on points difference when they went down 1-10 to Warwickshire’s 2-10 in Ruislip.

Golf Classic:

The Annual Golf Classic has been confirmed for Saturday June 22nd which will again take place at the excellent Trent Park Golf & Country Club. Anyone interested in participating should contact Mick Savage or any of the committee.

Membership Due

Membership is now due for all club members. £100 for players, £50 for dual players, £25 for students & £24 for non-playing members. For further information please contact Caolan Conroy.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

St Clarets

It’s now under three weeks to go till our Annual Golf day in Grims Dyke golf club!!

Preparations are well under way here in St Clarets HQ ! – if anyone wants any details about entering a team or sponsorship please send us a message and we will be happy to help.

Senior Team:

Next fixture:

Thursday 13th June, 7pm

Wormwood Scrubs

St Clarets vs Moindearg,

Round 4 of league

Youth:

TRAINING IS BACK TO NORMAL THIS WEEK!! – For all ages

Date for your diary’s – the ABC’s

(All Britain competition) is being help in Greenford on the weekend of the 12-14th July!

– U8/U10 Friday

– U11/U15 Saturday

– U13/ U17/ Ladies U18 Sunday

This is the biggest youth event of the year so it’s important to have attendance by all! And all support it welcome!!

U6/U8/U10- Blitz this Saturday (8th June) Thomas MacCurtains, Goodmayes.

Thomas McCurtains

Last Tuesday the Footballers played Fulham Irish in the first round of the League. The East London lads started the game brighter and looked the better team in the first half.

A Johnny Rafferty goal 5 minutes from half time left them up by a goal, 1-05 to 0-05 at the break but it could have been more.

McCurtains started the second half in the same fashion as they finished the first, with a goal, this time from Conor Murphy, to leave them 5 points to the good after an early Fulham Irish point.

That was as good as it would get as Fulham found their shooting boots and showed their experience as they outscored the Macs by 8 points to 1 for the rest of the half.

Our Reserve Footballers had a great win against North London Shamrocks on Saturday afternoon. The lads were well in control of this game right from the off thanks to a great opening goal from Sean Murphy inside two minutes.

Harry Corkerry lead by example from the front with two superb points, while the tireless running of Dean Corrigan in midfield and heroic defending in full back from veteran Martin Geraghty made sure the result was never in doubt.

On Sunday the Camogs played the Intermediate League Final against John Mitchells in a sunny Goodmayes.

The match started at ferocious speed to match the heat of the day with neither side giving any quarter. Both teams were defending well and it took almost 10 minutes before John Mitchells broke the deadlock with a well taken point.

It was nip and tuck for the rest of the half with no more than a puck of the ball separating the sides before John Mitchells scored the games opening goal on the stroke of half time leaving the half time score McCurtains 0-01; Mitchells 1-04.

The deciding moments of the game came just after half time as Mitchells broke through the McCurtains defence to score two early goals and leave McCurtains with a mountain to climb.

The East London girls never gave up and battled back scoring a goal of their own thanks to Vera Loughnane. However, it wasn’t to be as Mitchells scored another two goals to see out the game.

They next turn their attention to Championship action with their first game against Taras next weekend.

Training:

Training continues this week for all teams as usual.

Fun Day:

Next weekend our Club Fun Day will take place in Goodmayes from midday onwards. Join us for a fun-filled day with music, barbecue, a beer tent and lots of GAA action on the day. There’s a wide variety of games taking place from underage games right up to our seniors with our Reserve and Intermediate Footballers taking the field.

The big draw will take place on the day as well with 1st prize being £250, 2nd a ticket to the All Ireland Football Final and 3rd a ticket to the All Ireland Hurling Final. Tickets available from committee members and on the day.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee.

The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have.

If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Camogie Chairmans BBQ – The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow E13 0AD, Saturday 29th June 2019.

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Monday and Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 2-06, Fulham Irish: 0-14

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains: 5-16, North London Shamrocks: 0-08

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie League Final – Thomas McCurtains: 1-04, John Mitchells: 5-05

Fixtures:

Mens Hurling: Hurling Challenge – Thomas McCurtains v Cú Chulainns, Saturday 8th June 2019 at 3.00pm, Goodmayes

Mens Football: AIB Reserve Football League – Thomas McCurtains v Round Towers, Saturday 8th June 2019 at 4.30pm, Goodmayes

Shiels Cup – Thomas McCurtains v St Josephs, Saturday 8th June 2019 at 6.00pm, Goodmayes

Camogie: Intermediate Camogie Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Taras, Sunday 9th June 2019 at 12.00pm, Goodmayes

Membership:

Membership is now due at the following rates can all members ensure that this is paid sooner rather than later. Mens Football, Hurling and Social membership can be paid at the following link: https://thomasmccurtains.wufoo.com/forms/thomas-mccurtains-membership-2019/ . For all other memberships contact the relevant committee members.

Mens Football & Hurling playing membership – £40.00 (with gear – £115.00)

Ladies Football only – £65.00

Camogie only – £50.00

Ladies Football & Camogie (Dual) – £85.00

Underage – £25.00

Social Membership – £40.00

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The annual London Irish Vintage Charity Day will take place Sunday 30th, June from 12pm at the club grounds. Promised to be a great day with all funds going to various charities. Please visit the London Irish Vintage Club Facebook page for more details.

Good luck to the London Senior Football team playing Offaly next Saturday, 8th June, in Tullamore. TCG will be well represented with 11 of our players in the squad.

The club wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to Andy Gallagher and his family on the passing of his mother, Bridget. May she Rest in Peace.

Results & Fixtures:

The Intermediates had a great win over Garryowen in the Shield Cup QF last week with a score line of 2-14 to 1-8. They now progress to the Semi-Final which sees them take on St.Brendans this Tuesday, 4th June, in Greenford. Throw in at 7pm.

The Senior Men play Neasden Gaels this Thursday, 6th June, in the Semi-Final of the Conway Cup. Throw in at 7pm in Jubilee Park, Kingsbury.

Best of the luck to both teams, please come out & show your support for the lads!

The Ladies suffered another defeat at the weekend, losing out to Round Towers in the third round of the Championship. They put on a great team performance, leading by a point at half time but unfortunately fell short at the final hurdle. They will meet Kingdom Kerry Gaels in the next round of the Championship on Saturday, 15th of June.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 6, 21, 24. Lotto draw winners: Alish McLoughlin, Naomh Mohan, James McGlynn. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

